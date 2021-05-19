 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Austin man honors the time-old rock star tradition of wrecking a really expensive hotel room before moving on to the next city   (kxan.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They say he's crazy, and I just plain agree.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dude looks homeless but 16 days at the driscoll runs about 3k at least
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Dude looks homeless but 16 days at the driscoll runs about 3k at least


Looks don't always mean much in the hotel business.  Some rich as hell old freaks go around wearing shiat bag ladies would toss out.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The guy doesn't even look like the type of person who would stay there. Im surprised.
Waiting for the update to come out that he used someone else's money...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hang on. You can book a flight to fly from Austin to Houston?

We're talking about both cities in Texas?

Y'all know we got 85 mph highways there and back again?
 
Vern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Dude looks homeless but 16 days at the driscoll runs about 3k at least


I was going to say that. But just out of curiosity I just checked what a room from May 20th to June 6th would run, and it was $4,320 for a one bed queen petite for one adult. $270 a night. And that's after they had a fire.

Plus the guy was able to afford a plane ticket and flee. Either he's running up his credit cards, or he's one of those extremely eccentric millionaires who doesn't give a shiat what anyone thinks about his appearance.

I'm going to assume he's just running up his credit cards because he's probably planning on being dead soon.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Hang on. You can book a flight to fly from Austin to Houston?

We're talking about both cities in Texas?

Y'all know we got 85 mph highways there and back again?


Sure, but it connects through Denver and your luggage ends up in Albuquerque.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Hang on. You can book a flight to fly from Austin to Houston?

We're talking about both cities in Texas?

Y'all know we got 85 mph highways there and back again?


But, you really can't get there directly via highway, you have to go kind of out of your way to San Antonio
then to Houston for all highway travel..Taking the state highways through all those towns and zig-zagging
is time consuming too..
 
Vern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: TorpedoOrca: Hang on. You can book a flight to fly from Austin to Houston?

We're talking about both cities in Texas?

Y'all know we got 85 mph highways there and back again?

Sure, but it connects through Denver and your luggage ends up in Albuquerque.


You forgot about the layover in Austin after you get through Denver.
 
