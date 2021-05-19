 Skip to content
 
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Florida man hid cocaine in his anus. I guess a drug charge would've rectum   (nbc-2.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think that's how you're supposed to do coke.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I don't think that's how you're supposed to do coke.


It's only a matter of time...

Breathing: Rats and pigs can survive on oxygen fed through their RECTUM, study finds | Daily Mail Online
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn near killed 'em!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I don't think that's how you're supposed to do coke.


I guess not...

A 29-year-old man died as a result of cocaine inserted into his rectum by his sexual partner. The apparent purpose of this form of drug abuse is to relax the anal sphincter muscles. However, as in this case, cocaine administered in this fashion has a high potential for toxicity. The possible legal and medical ramifications of death resulting from this practice are discussed.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give people what they want.  Make drugs free, and ultra pure.  If this guy wants coke in his butt, let him have a horse cock size suppository of ultra pure coke.

Problem solved.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I have enough problems trying to put lubricated suppositories up my ass. This guy grabbed a couple baggies of coke and shoved them up his butt while handcuffed in the backseat of the police car.

That's definitely a practiced skill.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby waited years for that opportunity, butt had to take what he got.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can relate?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

austerity101: Can relate?

[Fark user image image 425x179]
[Fark user image image 425x217]


Unwavering commitment to Sparkle Motion right there.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cocanus or cocainus?
 
crinz83
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Man, I have enough problems trying to put lubricated suppositories up my ass. This guy grabbed a couple baggies of coke and shoved them up his butt while handcuffed in the backseat of the police car.

That's definitely a practiced skill.


houdini did it once in under 30 seconds
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: cocanus or cocainus?


Ooh, nice.  One or both of those will eventually appear in a headline.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: A 29-year-old man died as a result of cocaine inserted into his rectum by his sexual partner. The apparent purpose of this form of drug abuse is to relax the anal sphincter muscles.


Yeesh.

An autoerotic asphyxiation death looks downright dignified next to that.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Get shiat faced drunk, pass out on the interstate, fail sobriety test, get arrested, find two bags of coke and...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Clarence Boddicker: I don't know. I don't know. Maybe I'm just not making myself clear. I don't want to (mess) with you, Sal, but I got the connections. I got the sales organization. I got the muscle to shove enough of this factory so far up your stupid (butt) that you'll (poop) snow for a year.

hoodedutilitarian.comView Full Size
 
