(KY3 Springfield)   It was a slow death   (ky3.com) divider line
    More: Sad, animal care staff, Mammal, emergency surgery, Copyright, All rights reserved, Sloth, Trixie's mood, five-year-old Linne's two-toed sloth  
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cue the Flamin' Groovies
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
that's a terrible headline and you should feel bad.

Seriously, good job.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FLAMIN GROOVIES Slow Death Live TV 1972
Youtube EL3pP29N-Wc
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
MIYUBI!!!!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My spirit animal.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I was hoping that the article was going to be about tha Republican Party. Now I'm sad.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang it. I was about to get my license renewed. Now what?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
died doing what he wanted to do, being labeled and profiled as a sloth while driviing sloth.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the sloth dead in that pic or just chillin
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austin Powers International Man Of Mystery Steamroller
Youtube l4UFQWKjy_I
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We told him over and over again; Take it easy on the slothiness, it will only lead to prison or the grave. He just didn't listen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo Sir
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta say I chuckled out loud when I clicked on the link after subby's headline. Nice work
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I feel bad for laughing. Before clicking I thought it was for a sloth or a snail.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How can you tell it's dead?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Dictators "Slow Death"
Youtube VwPcDbv8kgA
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rest
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
in
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
peace
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
,
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trixie
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Damn, I was hoping that the article was going to be about tha Republican Party. Now I'm sad.


They are still dying.
 
