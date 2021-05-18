 Skip to content
 
(WISTV)   If you're a good prisoner you get a lollipop   (wistv.com) divider line
275 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 11:37 PM (38 minutes ago)



12 Comments
IbiEvacua
36 minutes ago  
I wouldn't suck on anything she put in my hands..
 
TorpedoOrca
35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Difficulty level: asking for a blowpop in prison

(I'm sorry)
 
C18H27NO3
21 minutes ago  
I don't know if this is actually Breaking News to anyone but guards bring in the majority of contraband.
Is it every actually going to be addressed, or mitigated?
 
chewynathan2
19 minutes ago  
And those blow pops contain a lot of unwanted sugar
 
IbiEvacua
15 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I don't know if this is actually Breaking News to anyone but guards bring in the majority of contraband.
Is it every actually going to be addressed, or mitigated?


What do you propose as a solution?
 
Devo
14 minutes ago  
I worked with youthful offenders for a year.  Don't break the rules if you decide to work in that industry. They will always rat you out. I let one fella have a soda, and  I was called into the office the next day. Someone will think you slighted them, and they all know. It also gives them leverage over you. Tough job. It pays peanuts.
 
AmbassadorBooze
13 minutes ago  
Just have President Biden issue an EO mandating all food for prisoners be nutriloaf with water rations.  Have the tasteless nutriloaf be manufactured 4 regional factories.  Have the CEO eat a random sample every day.  In the EO, have penalties for adulterating or counterfeiting the nutriloaf or giving non loaf food to prisoners be that the guilty party is ground into the next batch of nutriloaf.  After a fair trial, of course.  Hell, make it so all prisoners who die in prison are put into the loaf.  Why waste the meat and calories?

Problem solved
 
ParadoxDice
12 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
keldaria
11 minutes ago  
Talk about hard drugs. I wonder how many licks it takes to get to the center of a meth-pop.
 
pueblonative
4 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I don't know if this is actually Breaking News to anyone but guards bring in the majority of contraband.
Is it every actually going to be addressed, or mitigated?


Are we going to stop going to the bottom of the barrel with capitalist correctional institutions?
 
AmbassadorBooze
2 minutes ago  

pueblonative: C18H27NO3: I don't know if this is actually Breaking News to anyone but guards bring in the majority of contraband.
Is it every actually going to be addressed, or mitigated?

Are we going to stop going to the bottom of the barrel with capitalist correctional institutions?


This is why we need cannibalistic corrections facilities.
 
pueblonative
1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just have President Biden issue an EO mandating all food for prisoners be nutriloaf with water rations.  Have the tasteless nutriloaf be manufactured 4 regional factories.  Have the CEO eat a random sample every day.  In the EO, have penalties for adulterating or counterfeiting the nutriloaf or giving non loaf food to prisoners be that the guilty party is ground into the next batch of nutriloaf.  After a fair trial, of course.  Hell, make it so all prisoners who die in prison are put into the loaf.  Why waste the meat and calories?

Problem solved


You do realize we can hear how stupid you sound no matter how many words you use, right?
 
