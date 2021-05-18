 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Does Sweepy McSweepface still make you laugh, or do you go with more local reference with Sir Sweeps-A-Lot. In either case, help Seattle name it's new trash sweeper   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'd go with either Stanley Spadowski, Melvin Ferd, Roger Wilco, or simply Bert.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope OK Broomer wins
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Homeless Poop Flinger?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What did they call those riot control thingies in Soylent Green?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HedlessChickn: I hope OK Broomer wins


Ok, that's hilarious.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

UberDave: What did they call those riot control thingies in Soylent Green?


Scoops.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

lindalouwho: HedlessChickn: I hope OK Broomer wins

Ok, that's hilarious.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Image goes to voting Tweet.

https://twitter.com/seattledot/status​/​1394689036254519297
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ohh c'mon!

SWEEPLESS IN SEATTLE!!!!!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Weedlord Bonerhitler option?

I am disappoint
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: UberDave: What did they call those riot control thingies in Soylent Green?

Scoops.


There it is.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sonics.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Something]y Mc[Something]face is the Millennial version of a Minion meme
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: No Weedlord Bonerhitler option?

I am disappoint


Bong Hits 4 Jesus would also be funny.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or "Biden Won"
 
wxboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
SweepBucks?
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gene Masseth?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Flying Purple Sweeper Eater
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Stop making the flowers angry

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sweep Dreams
 
Priapetic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pooper Scooper.  Or should that be for San Francisco?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Didn't we just go through this with Sweeping Beauty?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, NOW I find the image
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sweep Meet Louie
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tim Eyeman Memorial Syringe and Cigarette Butt Vacuum
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Sweep Dreams


Sweep dreams are made of Zs,
Who am I to diss a plea?
Travel the world and the seven seas,
Everybody is farkin' for somethin'....

--Annie Lennox, after drinking way too much booze, and saying it wasn't her.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Go to Sweep
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Broomelo?

Bremelo
Youtube bTc5aKZj98k
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To Sweep, Perchance to Clean
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shawn Kempt
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Legion of Broom?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OK Broomer.
 
