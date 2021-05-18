 Skip to content
 
(Brussels Times)   Manhunt under way for soldier armed with a stolen rocket launcher and a penchant for threatening Belgian virologists   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fact: All Belgian virologists are assholes.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In Limburg?

That's just too cheesy.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Somebody take that rocket launcher away from Jamal before he kills all of us.
 
padraig
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Fact: All Belgian virologists are assholes.


-virologist

/Edit
 
alice_600
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm suddenly hungery for Belgium waffles with strawberries and whipped cream.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A rocket launcher?  I mean, really?  The fark are you gonna do with that?  This isn't Nakatomi plaza, genius.  Ok, you blew up a cop car, only 548 left to come turn your ass into a Bonnie and Clyde-style pasta strainer.  Meanwhile you're lugging around like 15 lbs. of launcher not counting the ammo while trying to be on the run and not glaringly obvious.  If there ever was a sign this guy didn't even come with the requisite amount of screws to come loose in the first place...

/bring a few grenades if you have to get crazy
//at least you can hide those pretty easily
///sheesh
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
said to be armed with a rocket launcher, a machine gun and an ordinary pistol.

So, what, he couldn't find an extraordinary pistol when he was stealing the rocket launcher, or he just figured that would stand out too much?
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
According to VRT, the man is someone with extreme-right sympathies who has previously made threats against virologist Marc Van Ranst.

... and is still a soldier with access to weapons. Well done, Belgium.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The federal public prosecutor's office has taken over the case from the public prosecutor's office in Limburg and reports that the wanted man is in his forties, and there are signs that point to "a serious threat of violent action."

Being in posession of a rocket launcher is a pretty good "for instance" I would say.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All this Limberg talk makes me thirsty

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hmm, if I was writing a script, he'd know where the safe houses were, and the whole point of tipping his hand is to bring his target to one. Then the rocket launcher becomes useful.
 
