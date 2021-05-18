 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Arizona pilot cited for driving in the carpool lane   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
involation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"In violation." Good joke but you have to stick the landing. Like the pilot.
 
DVDave
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe he's flyin' one of them new-fangled biofuel planes, which allows him use of the HOV lane.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my days playing GTA V, trying to land multi-engine jets on the straightest section of highway I could find. You can't. The planes just break apart when you land. But it's still fun to try if you've never done it.

You can land single engine planes on roads though.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shoulda brought one of these along:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

buserror: Shoulda brought one of these along:
[Fark user image image 850x568]


Isn't Julie Hagerty busy these days?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Honda Pilot?

Sorry.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rich people problems.
Oh-no-anyway.jpg
 
