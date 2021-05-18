 Skip to content
(Pittsburgh Magazine)   World's first suburb founded was outside of Pittsburgh and was home to a small, self-sustaining utopian society that offered its elite residents Gothic Revival, cottage-style homes, and yes, it was ruined by its HOA   (pittsburghmagazine.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Gothic Revival architecture, Rail transport, Utopia, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, National Register of Historic Places, infamous Evergreen Hotel, Pittsburgh metropolitan area, American Broadcasting Company  
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought suburbs go back at least as far as Ancient Rome, since they, you know, invented the word.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't they also celibate?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tulpas always ruin everything.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ross Township is so not Pittsburgh. It's a bunch of malls and condos. Thatt's like saying you grew up in New York City but you were in Nyack.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live very close to this!
Maybe I'll look tomorrow, take pictures, post them here and....

Maybe I'll just take a nap
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Super interesting book!

dionysusaur: Weren't they also celibate?


You might be thinking of the Shakers, perhaps the most famous celibate utopian movement in the US! This one I believe had a school and the community itself was families with children!

/feel free to correct me if I'm mixing up all these movements
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: Weren't they also celibate?


You're thinking of the Harmonists at Old Economy Village
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ross Township is so not Pittsburgh. It's a bunch of malls and condos. Thatt's like saying you grew up in New York City but you were in Nyack.


"ounded was outside of Pittsburgh"  it is in fact outside Pittsburgh
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ross Township is so not Pittsburgh. It's a bunch of malls and condos. Thatt's like saying you grew up in New York City but you were in Nyack.



i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Nyack nyack nyack
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would thought one of the first suburbs would have been Brooklyn Heights, long before it became part of NYC.
 
Snargi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ridiculous. I'm pretty sure the first 'Burbs go back to ancient Athens or Rome, if not even before them. History is full of examples where the rich chose to live away from the rabble.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ross Township is so not Pittsburgh. It's a bunch of malls and condos. Thatt's like saying you grew up in New York City but you were in Nyack.


I've known people from Steubenville, OH and Morgantown, WV who described themselves as being from the Pittsburgh area. For a bunch of quirky historical reasons, Pittsburgh has a very wide geographic reach for a mid-size city.

/Grew up in Cranberry
//Oakland, Squirrel Hill, Shadyside in college
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pittsburgh Magazine, from which some of this text was taken, said this, "Modeled after an earlier neighborhood in New Jersey, the Evergreen Hamlet is considered to be one of the first American Romantic suburbs."

But anyway, an interesting topic, all these 19th century attempts at utopian society.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lack of a Primanti's doomed them from the start.
 
Dadoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I grew up in that area. When I was a kid, my dad was a volunteer fire fighter. Apparently, on one call, he went into the building, looked up at a stairway, and yelled to his buddies that the building was going to collapse. In a scene straight out of an action movie, they all ran out of the building and, seconds later, it fell. That's when he thought about his two kids, and decided it would be best to quit fighting fires.

That building was the theater attached to the Evergreen Hotel mentioned in the article. Fortunately, they managed to keep the fire from spreading to the hotel, itself.
 
Fast B [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought for sure this was going to be about the horrible South Hills town I grew up in.
 
Electrify
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Being founded in 1851, it is unlikely to be the first railroad suburb in Pennsylvania, let alone the world.

If I had to say what the first modern commuter suburb was, it would likely be around Paris. Paris was the first city with a horse powered omnibus, which started in the 17th century. Suburbs have existed in some form since the first cities and human settlements were founded, but the Paris example was likely the first time suburbs were founded beyond the walking shed of the city centre.
 
