 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   There's a whole lot of shakin' goin' on in Shenzen   (theguardian.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Skyscraper, China's tallest skyscrapers, Shenzhen, Chinese authorities, Hong Kong, Shanghai, new guidelines, Chinese characteristics  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 9:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
None of the videos I've seen yet appear to show the skyscraper itself "shaking" noticeably. The spires are, which probably isn't great, but this 'story' seems a bit overblown so far. Skyscrapers are supposed to move a bit in wind.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm willing to bet it was wind resonance.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the video, it looks more like someone farted.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Inexplicably probably isn't the right word. Unfortunately predictable might be better.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Diane Hartley unavailable for comment.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
99% of the shaking in those videos is the person recording.  all of whom need to be beaten within an inch of their lives and forced to take a videography course before ever being allowed to touch a phone again.

blair witch has steadier camerawork than that shiat.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.