(NBC News) Because this is 'Murica, Ohio sees increase in Covid vaccinations after bribing its citizens with a vaccine lottery
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Kentucky
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is good news. Whatever it takes.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Whatever fu*king works. So be it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because we're literally twelve-years old.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Got my shots in April as soon as I was eligible.  Signed up for the drawing, because why not?  Better odds than Mega Millions.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For Friday alone (25,000 +) shots, works out to about $200 per shot.

Considering the other incentive programs being pushed, I would say it isn't too bad.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They should do this with elections as well. Million dollar first prize for each state
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No lollipops? No sell.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mjjt: They should do this with elections as well. Million dollar first prize for each state


Or just a national election holiday.  That would work too.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whatever it takes to get people in to get the vaccine. Later lets just give them 60 bucks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone who don't think bribery works is willing to work for free.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Whatever gets shots in arms. If you win a million or your kid wins the scholarship drawing, it's all icing on the cake.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Got my shots in April as soon as I was eligible.  Signed up for the drawing, because why not?  Better odds than Mega Millions.


And the lottery is opt-in and no privacy on winners so if you're willing to put up with everyone hounding you for money or long-lost cousins coming out of the woodwork, the odds get better.

I would love to be the first winner and get the obligatory media interviews.  Oughta be fun ripping the morons who chose not to get their shots.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The holdouts are morons so I see no reason not to bribe them with such tactics.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Much like the "We're all over the pandemic, just get your shot so we can actually end it" commercials I've seen, I'm not annoyed that the incentive exists, I'm aggravated that there's any need for them to exist.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Since we're at the point where we're bribing people to get vaccinated, how about we open it up and let kids get vaccinated?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you don't get the money you can get the vaccine out of you by eating tons of laxatives.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

null:

And the lottery is opt-in and no privacy on winners so if you're willing to put up with everyone hounding you for money or long-lost cousins coming out of the woodwork, the odds get better.

I would love to be the first winner and get the obligatory media interviews.  Oughta be fun ripping the morons who chose not to get their shots.


The "one million dollars isn't that much these days, especially when it's an annuity*" conversation is probably a really awkward one to have.

I wish Lex Luthor (R-NE) would do something like this.

*I don't know if it is an annuity for certain, I'm just talking in generalities.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: This is good news. Whatever it takes.


Yep.  If it works, great.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If that fails they'll go "Wild Kingdom " on the holdouts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Next step: offering free pickup trucks to people willing to contract Covid-19. Throw in a Cummins or Punisher decal if they bring a relative.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Whatever gets shots in arms. If you win a million or your kid wins the scholarship drawing, it's all icing on the cake.


My kid isn't 12 until July, he's pretty disappointed.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

null:

And the lottery is opt-in and no privacy on winners so if you're willing to put up with everyone hounding you for money or long-lost cousins coming out of the woodwork, the odds get better.

I would love to be the first winner and get the obligatory media interviews.  Oughta be fun ripping the morons who chose not to get their shots.


A) That sucks since winners of any other lottery prize in Ohio can remain anonymous.

B) Do you really want to become a target for the anti-vaxxers and provoke them on top of it?
 
mjbok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

null:

And the lottery is opt-in and no privacy on winners so if you're willing to put up with everyone hounding you for money or long-lost cousins coming out of the woodwork, the odds get better.

I would love to be the first winner and get the obligatory media interviews.  Oughta be fun ripping the morons who chose not to get their shots.


It's a million bucks.  After taxes more like 600k.  Life altering, but barely.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain:

And the lottery is opt-in and no privacy on winners so if you're willing to put up with everyone hounding you for money or long-lost cousins coming out of the woodwork, the odds get better.

I would love to be the first winner and get the obligatory media interviews.  Oughta be fun ripping the morons who chose not to get their shots.

A) That sucks since winners of any other lottery prize in Ohio can remain anonymous.

B) Do you really want to become a target for the anti-vaxxers and provoke them on top of it?


I'll have a million bucks and be vaccinated so I can go anywhere.  They'll be stuck having to wear masks and not being allowed to cross borders and so on.  What are they gonna do, anyway?  Key my car?  Photoshop my face on things?  Have meltdowns on social media?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: The5thElement: Whatever gets shots in arms. If you win a million or your kid wins the scholarship drawing, it's all icing on the cake.

My kid isn't 12 until July, he's pretty disappointed.


I feel his pain. A week before I turned 18, the drinking age got raised to 19. A week before I turned 19, it got raised to 21. Not that it really stopped me though.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mjbok:

And the lottery is opt-in and no privacy on winners so if you're willing to put up with everyone hounding you for money or long-lost cousins coming out of the woodwork, the odds get better.

I would love to be the first winner and get the obligatory media interviews.  Oughta be fun ripping the morons who chose not to get their shots.

It's a million bucks.  After taxes more like 600k.  Life altering, but barely.


That is a paid off house with trimmings and a new car, so outside of that I just need a job that pays the utility bills, insurance, property tax, and any repairs, everything beyond that goes into the retirement fund.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Since we're at the point where we're bribing people to get vaccinated, how about we open it up and let kids get vaccinated?


States are already vaccinating ages 12 and up.  Below 12 is still under testing; we shouldn't open those ages up until the safety trials are done (and encouraging).
 
mjbok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

null:

And the lottery is opt-in and no privacy on winners so if you're willing to put up with everyone hounding you for money or long-lost cousins coming out of the woodwork, the odds get better.

I would love to be the first winner and get the obligatory media interviews.  Oughta be fun ripping the morons who chose not to get their shots.

It's a million bucks.  After taxes more like 600k.  Life altering, but barely.

That is a paid off house with trimmings and a new car, so outside of that I just need a job that pays the utility bills, insurance, property tax, and any repairs, everything beyond that goes into the retirement fund.


Exactly. Still would need a job and couldn't retire on that unless you already own your home and are 60+
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stupid? Yes. But if that's what it takes let's farking go for it. Everywhere. And a silly online "vaxx challenge" for the kids.
 
patrick767
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Great! If that's what it takes, it's a small price to pay. I just want to know why the fark we haven't done it here in Indiana. Vaccine demand is in the toilet even though we're only just now at 40% fully vaccinated (age 12+) and 43.3% with one dose or more. Let's do a lottery.

mjbok:

And the lottery is opt-in and no privacy on winners so if you're willing to put up with everyone hounding you for money or long-lost cousins coming out of the woodwork, the odds get better.

I would love to be the first winner and get the obligatory media interviews.  Oughta be fun ripping the morons who chose not to get their shots.

It's a million bucks.  After taxes more like 600k.  Life altering, but barely.


Well that's just terrible. If you ever win a million bucks somehow, I'll take it so that you don't have to deal with such a measly amount of cash. I'm generous like that.
 
duke3522
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: North Kentucky


I'm sorry, but that name was claimed long ago by Indiana south of I70!!

/Maybe try Western West Virginia
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mjbok:

And the lottery is opt-in and no privacy on winners so if you're willing to put up with everyone hounding you for money or long-lost cousins coming out of the woodwork, the odds get better.

I would love to be the first winner and get the obligatory media interviews.  Oughta be fun ripping the morons who chose not to get their shots.

It's a million bucks.  After taxes more like 600k.  Life altering, but barely.

That is a paid off house with trimmings and a new car, so outside of that I just need a job that pays the utility bills, insurance, property tax, and any repairs, everything beyond that goes into the retirement fund.

Exactly. Still would need a job and couldn't retire on that unless you already own your home and are 60+


But it's still Ohio so cost of living around here isn't bad and with no other outstanding debt and a nice public union job I'll be set, and it would be a first-time home purchase and I have a 457 deferred comp so the tax breaks ought to be pretty good too.
 
