xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that would explain the sudden craving for poutine when I stepped outside to breathe some fresh air...
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is cooking oil? Olive oil? Vegetable oil? Palm oil? Corn oil? Are we burning foods we eat instead of replacing the technology? That isn't renewable. That's stupid.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's my retirement grease!
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Omg and I hear they're using corn and sugar in our cars; we're all going to starve because those aren't renewable. How stupid can we get??
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
French flies.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's an airplane food joke in here somewhere, but I'm not Jerry Seinfeld.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We are stupid. Fresh water is a growing global concern, rainforests are being destroyed for palm oil plantations and we throw away way too much food. Instead of growing and redirecting food to burn, why not leave it and that water in the ground and save it? That's what conservation is supposed to do. That's the whole point of what France is supposed to be trying to do.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought United was letting us drop acid on flights.  This sucks.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I guess someone has not heard of the concept of used cooking oil, and it's use as a feed stock for biodiesel
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

So keep using crude oil to... save the environment sustainably?

And here I thought my Tuesday would be devoid of humor.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Does burning cooking oil produce more energy per pound of CO2 output than burning kerosene?
 
