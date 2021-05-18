 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Picture of optical illusion found on internet. Difficulty: picture not included in story. Further difficulty: picture not even linked in story   (msn.com) divider line
26
    More: Fail, Woman, optical illusion, Girl, internet users, Getty Images, Image, Illusion, user MK24  
•       •       •

605 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 3:54 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler: that's why they call it a ha-ha
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's hard being legless.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
OMG THEY USED THE SAME BRICK FOR THE SIDE RETAINING WALL THAT THEY USED ON THE SIDEWALK! MY OPTICALS HAVE BEEN ILLUSED!

i-cdn.embed.lyView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This really makes me feel like I should sell dangerous products to stupid people on late night informercials.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: This really makes me feel like I should sell dangerous products to stupid people on late night informercials.


Better get a patent on that Smegma Scrubber.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can tell by some of the pixels.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: OMG THEY USED THE SAME BRICK FOR THE SIDE RETAINING WALL THAT THEY USED ON THE SIDEWALK! MY OPTICALS HAVE BEEN ILLUSED!

[i-cdn.embed.ly image 693x927]


The ironic thing is that if you look real closely in one of the windows in one of the houses in the background you can see Gene Masseth with a pair of binoculars.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wow. The link to "Reddit" went to Newsweek. That's a fail and a half.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Newsweek is really stretching the limits of the meaning behind their name.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now now, Subby, The article includes a helpful image of what someone looking at the image in question might look like:
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: OMG THEY USED THE SAME BRICK FOR THE SIDE RETAINING WALL THAT THEY USED ON THE SIDEWALK! MY OPTICALS HAVE BEEN ILLUSED!

[i-cdn.embed.ly image 693x927]


Seriously, it took me like 5 nanoseconds to figure that out.

No, I'm not a supergenius with 20/20 vision; I'm a drunk with cataracts. Plenty of optical illusions stump me for a good long time. Not this one, though.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

akya: Now now, Subby, The article includes a helpful image of what someone looking at the image in question might look like:
[img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 799x533]


this is what he's looking at:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The picture is reflected in the eyes of the guy staring at his laptop, a enhancing plugin for your browser can help if your eyesight is not good enough.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

talkertopc: The picture is reflected in the eyes of the guy staring at his laptop, a enhancing plugin for your browser can help if your eyesight is not good enough.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Further further difficulty: Story doesn't even have a story.
 
mononymous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is a link in the article to another article about a different optical illusion where it doesn't show that one either.
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's the kind of "illusion" that seems to work in a thumbnail, but is instantly obvious at full size.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I read about this thing?  On the computer?  It had this picture?  Of like a little girl or a dog or something?  And you could see it?  And like it looked really weird?  You know?
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skyotter: That's the kind of "illusion" that seems to work in a thumbnail, but is instantly obvious at full size.


Meh, I'm on the phone, I liked it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: OMG THEY USED THE SAME BRICK FOR THE SIDE RETAINING WALL THAT THEY USED ON THE SIDEWALK! MY OPTICALS HAVE BEEN ILLUSED!

[i-cdn.embed.ly image 693x927]


Glad you posted the pic, I got deleted lol. Subby must have complained.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And if you would like to view another optical illusion, take a look at this video showing a woman supposedly jumping over a building.

Link goes to Newsweek article with unrelated video and an article all of whose links all go to unrelated Newsweek articles about other "viral" illusions or generic "what is an optical illusion?" bits and no woman jumping ...

OK, my bad, I had to wait until about five gigabytes of unpausable ads downloaded and played to completion before I could see the 10-second TikTok embed buried three pages down.
 
mononymous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It appears to be news but taint.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.