 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Alabama legalizes medical marijuana, but already worried people will fake ailments to receive cards. Most likely candidates include PTSD, generalized anxiety disorder, and living in Alabama   (abc3340.com) divider line
34
    More: Followup, Concern people, illnesses  
•       •       •

230 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 3:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The #1 career goal of 'Bamans is "gettin' muh dis'bilidy"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: The #1 career goal of 'Bamans is "gettin' muh dis'bilidy"


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gives a shiat if they do?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then just fully legalize it and you won't have to worry about that.

As an aside, isn't it interesting how so many conservatives are worried about people gaming the system?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi voters have got to be pissed.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, you repeat yourself, subby...
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to pass laws that voting GOP requires similar medical certification of sanity first.
For their own protection, ya know.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule of threes and include an old stereotype? The classic recipe for greens still works, why mess with it?

/sub
//only moved here for the jokes
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3rd greenlight on this one today.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt this will have much of an effect since most of them are already high as a kite on their aunts Oxy.
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawmakers believe the first patients can expect to start their treatment in about one and one-half years.

Sheesh...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had no idea Alabama was so more much advanced than Georgia is when it comes to pot.

It's medical here, but so hard to get...
 
birdbro69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I lived in 'Bama I'd be on the ceiling right now.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GQP: "You have to listen to what the voters voted for! That's what makes 'Murica Great Again"

Also GQP: "Well, not with weed. We decided that we don't like that so fark your votes!"
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Replacement anxiety, if you're white.
 
Ace25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't grow it, smoke it, or cook with it, but it's legal. That is a strange definition of legal/medical. Don't worry though, they get the opportunity to buy pesticide filled commercially grown plants turned into suppositories at $50 a pop, that will help the chronically ill and medically bankrupt patients.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes people are gonna fake being sick to smoke weed without going to jail!

Fark Alabama.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's basically what happened in California. A while cottage industry of doctors handing out cards emerged.

The world did not end, and then they finally went ahead and legalized it because why not at that point?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: As an aside, isn't it interesting how so many conservatives are worried about people gaming the system?


Seems to me, if conservatives were consistent with their whole ''government tries to control us all so we must kill it'' philosophy, there would be ZERO laws against drugs, all of it would be legal/decriminalized.

Funny how what they say and what they actually do are total opposites. Every time someone wants a law to ban something, its always ''conservatives'' pushing for it.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That would be a good amount of effort to get your hands on overpriced weed, when can just go to your dealer.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HempHead: Lawmakers believe the first patients can expect to start their treatment in about one and one-half years.

Sheesh...


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Most of the cards will disintegrate, trapped in fish belly white folds of corpulence.
 
Slypork
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Weed Card by Garfunkel and Oates (Official Video)
Youtube CRm1yqSmsGY

NSFW language
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That would be a good amount of effort to get your hands on overpriced weed, when can just go to your dealer.


I think its a bit more than that. For me, I can't find a dealer and also I would prefer if it were legal so I didn't have to worry about driving around with it if I had a busted tail light or if my tag light was out.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's OK, I'll keep with my delta 8 coontil Alabama criminalizes it)
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

plecos: That's OK, I'll keep with my delta 8 coontil Alabama criminalizes it)


Wow, good job samsung autocorrect
 
zbtop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: That would be a good amount of effort to get your hands on overpriced weed, when can just go to your dealer.


At least here in where I live in the PNW, the street dealer really only has one product, cheap flower, and usually not a huge selection.

I can go to a dispensary, run by a former street dealer a block away, that has vapes, edibles, drinks, tinctures, set prices I dont have to haggle over, and two dozen different strains of flower to try.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: GQP: "You have to listen to what the voters voted for! That's what makes 'Murica Great Again"

Also GQP: "Well, not with weed. We decided that we don't like that so fark your votes!"


I don't understand this strategy.

Wouldn't a better strategy be to get the libs so stoned they can't bother to vote?
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Worst Way to Get Medical Marijuana - Key & Peele
Youtube _8JtnUpkP0s
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

plecos: I'll keep with my delta 8


Seriously, is that stuff worth it?

I'm in GA, it's legal here for the moment but I don't want to waste my money on it until I hear from sometime telling me it is worth it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Oh noes people are gonna fake being sick to smoke weed without going to jail!


It specifically excludes 'smoking' and vaping weed. Also it excludes edibles. Basically they 'legalized' big pharma CBD products prescribed by doctors.
 
jimjays
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: plecos: I'll keep with my delta 8

Seriously, is that stuff worth it?

I'm in GA, it's legal here for the moment but I don't want to waste my money on it until I hear from sometime telling me it is worth it.


It's worth it. Enjoy. You're welcome.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jimjays: steklo: plecos: I'll keep with my delta 8

Seriously, is that stuff worth it?

I'm in GA, it's legal here for the moment but I don't want to waste my money on it until I hear from sometime telling me it is worth it.

It's worth it. Enjoy. You're welcome.


I agree.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jimjays: It's worth it. Enjoy. You're welcome.


plecos: I agree.


ok, I'll give it a whirl. Now to find a local shop that carries it.

and for your critique...

a song for the both of you


Jazz Lettuce
Youtube E1VEb6-EpVY
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.