(NPR)   Seth Rogan based much of his career on comedy advice he received when he was 12 years old. Which, when you think about it, explains a lot   (npr.org) divider line
49
•       •       •

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's also rich as fark so let the man speak.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRB TED CRUZ ANGERED ME ON THE INTERNET!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remembered him from Freaks and Geeks and not once did I imagine I would ever see him again in either movies or other tv shows.

Good for him.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. Seth Rogen got old.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never found his bro-stoner "comedy" funny.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how it's possible, but he managed to be less funny than Will Ferrell. 

Fortunately for his career, there are a lot of people in this country who are idiots.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do people keep misspelling this guy's name? It's right in the article.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I've never found his bro-stoner "comedy" funny.


Shrug - hit and miss for me - the thing being he's certainly found it successful.  He hit an audience that was totally ready for that and owned it - 10 points there like him or not.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.resized.coView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I've never found his bro-stoner "comedy" funny.


Same.  Came in to say I'd believe he got 90% of his comedy from his dealer...
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's his buddy James Franco?
Isn't he pals with Danny Masterson too?
Maybe I'm thinking of someone else.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grow a beard and do the same laugh for 15 yrs?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bslim: I've never found his bro-stoner "comedy" funny.


Cheech and Chong were able to make some money off of stoner comedy. And Jay and Silent bob tried to make a go of it too.

It just doesn't carry that well in a country that won't legalize it nation wide.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bslim: I've never found his bro-stoner "comedy" funny.


It has its moments, but then he and his buddies ruin it with their endless riffing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: He's also rich as fark so let the man speak.


"People with more money are better people, so let's listen to them."

/for the record, i think he's pretty funny
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trik: How's his buddy James Franco?
Isn't he pals with Danny Masterson too?
Maybe I'm thinking of someone else.


LOOK, EVERYONE! SOMEONE WITH THE INTERNET!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And he still has more money than you, Subby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can believe "Battlefield Earth" actually happened before I can make my mind accept that he would ever be able to hook up with Amber Heard, Katherine Heigl and Charlize Theron.

Its actually kind of insulting to those women to even cast him in that role.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: grow a beard and do the same laugh for 15 yrs?


Pretty sure he's been doing that laugh longer than 15 years....
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: I can believe "Battlefield Earth" actually happened before I can make my mind accept that he would ever be able to hook up with Amber Heard, Katherine Heigl and Charlize Theron.

Its actually kind of insulting to those women to even cast him in that role.


How do you know they didn't seek out those roles? Are you suggesting women lack agency?
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

g.fro: dothemath: I can believe "Battlefield Earth" actually happened before I can make my mind accept that he would ever be able to hook up with Amber Heard, Katherine Heigl and Charlize Theron.

Its actually kind of insulting to those women to even cast him in that role.

How do you know they didn't seek out those roles? Are you suggesting women lack agency?


God. Shut up.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
His brother Joe is a nutjob.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: ...

God. Shut up.


You're the one white-knighting for some of the best-paid actresses in Hollywood.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Bslim: I've never found his bro-stoner "comedy" funny.

Cheech and Chong were able to make some money off of stoner comedy. And Jay and Silent bob tried to make a go of it too.

It just doesn't carry that well in a country that won't legalize it nation wide.


Cheech and Chong made it work naturally because they were, literally, doing themselves although I don't think they ever became a mainstream act. Smith, thankfully, only kept the stoner jokes to short Jay and Silent Bob bits even in their own film. The characters weren't only about that.
What Rogen and his douche-crew do is make it *ALL* about the "being so high right now, brah" it's just obnoxious and boring. Like that friend who just stop talking about weed.

Dude, I GET IT, you like weed.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Humor based on highlighting the problem, not the answer, and making the problem funny, seems to be enough for comedy. Then everybody resolves their problems at the end of the movie. And there's much rejoicing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

g.fro: dothemath: ...

God. Shut up.

You're the one white-knighting for some of the best-paid actresses in Hollywood.


Im sure your clit is standing straight up in anticipation of the hysterical tizzy youre about to throw yourself into.
 
ununcle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I once heard Eddie Murphy laugh in the old days and thought, "that's a pretty farked up way to laugh" It's too weird, it can't be real,, but it was the way that Eddie laughed. So I made my piece with it and ended up enjoying his Movies. I then saw Seth in Pinapple Express and Knocked up, and 40  year old Virgin and thought he was a funny guy and then saw him laugh in real life, and said to myself  "hey whatever,, some people just have a weird laugh". This is true. I myself an something of a weird laugher. That said, Rogen has the most annoying farking laugh I've ever heard in my life and I'm a half a century old, And that includes Janice from friends.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: g.fro: dothemath: ...

God. Shut up.

You're the one white-knighting for some of the best-paid actresses in Hollywood.

Im sure your clit is standing straight up in anticipation of the hysterical tizzy youre about to throw yourself into.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: g.fro: dothemath: ...

God. Shut up.

You're the one white-knighting for some of the best-paid actresses in Hollywood.

Im sure your clit is standing straight up in anticipation of the hysterical tizzy youre about to throw yourself into.


Are you ok? Maybe you need to get stoned. Maybe it will even get tall, beautiful women to like you.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bslim: What Rogen and his douche-crew do is make it *ALL* about the "being so high right now,


For me, when I don't have any weed, movies or shows about weed don't appeal to me. Heck even when/if I'm stoned, I don't find weed movies funny.

I'm more of a "listen to music" when I'm high kinda guy. But if other people find it funny, than good for them.
 
fat_free
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I dunno, the entire Judd Apatow factory of films/actors has like zero appeal to me ("40 Year Old Virgin" being the exception, but that's due to Steve Carrell doing such an awesome job). When I see Seth Rogan, I just flip the channel.

/YMMV
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've been making my way through Invincible, and I was surprised to see he's Executive Producer on that.  A little less surprised he voices a minor character.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: And he still has more money than you, Subby.


I don't know if wealth is a good way to judge comedy. Elon Musk wasn't exactly a barrel of laughs on SNL. They've never even asked Bezos to host.
 
xalres
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He released a line of marijuana accessories that actually look like they're made for adults, so you're not forced to smoke out of a statue of a half-eyed troll or keep your weed in a safe that looks like a can of Barbasol. Don't really partake myself anymore but it seems like an untapped market, folks who aren't ashamed of it and like aesthetically pleasing things. I think he also helped develop his own strain.

Seems like a cool guy. Also, Green Hornet was underrated.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you've ever laughed at a sticker of a red-eyed Mickey Mouse doing a bong rip and thought it would make a great tattoo, Seth Rogen just might be your brand of humor.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

g.fro: dothemath: g.fro: dothemath: ...

God. Shut up.

You're the one white-knighting for some of the best-paid actresses in Hollywood.

Im sure your clit is standing straight up in anticipation of the hysterical tizzy youre about to throw yourself into.

Are you ok? Maybe you need to get stoned. Maybe it will even get tall, beautiful women to like you.


And maybe the dildo factory will close early today. As head vein inspector your task must seem never ending.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: g.fro: dothemath: g.fro: dothemath: ...



Someone please tell me these two are actually friends, and this is just bad performance theater...
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bslim: I've never found his bro-stoner "comedy" funny.


Ok, fair enough as far as you took it but you missed the other half - name 3 standup comedians working today whose "comedy" you do find funny.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: And he still has more money than you, Subby.

I don't know if wealth is a good way to judge comedy. Elon Musk wasn't exactly a barrel of laughs on SNL. They've never even asked Bezos to host.


Elon Musk isn't a comedian. It's not remotely the same thing. Besides, without Kenan Thompson the current iteration of SNL would be totally unwatchable.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: Trik: How's his buddy James Franco?
Isn't he pals with Danny Masterson too?
Maybe I'm thinking of someone else.

LOOK, EVERYONE! SOMEONE WITH THE INTERNET!


LOOK, HERE'S ANOTHER ONE DISPLAYING THEIR SKILLS!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

trippdogg: Bslim: I've never found his bro-stoner "comedy" funny.

Ok, fair enough as far as you took it but you missed the other half - name 3 standup comedians working today whose "comedy" you do find funny.


1. That Bo Burnham marketer
2. Michael Lowell
3. Drew
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ununcle: I once heard Eddie Murphy laugh in the old days and thought, "that's a pretty farked up way to laugh" It's too weird, it can't be real,, but it was the way that Eddie laughed. So I made my piece with it and ended up enjoying his Movies. I then saw Seth in Pinapple Express and Knocked up, and 40  year old Virgin and thought he was a funny guy and then saw him laugh in real life, and said to myself  "hey whatever,, some people just have a weird laugh". This is true. I myself an something of a weird laugher. That said, Rogen has the most annoying farking laugh I've ever heard in my life and I'm a half a century old, And that includes Janice from friends.


The Hot Ones episode with Seth and Charlize Theron takes the laugh to the next level.  Like it haunts your sleep
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
dothemath:
And maybe the dildo factory will close early today. As head vein inspector your task must seem never ending.

I love that this implies that somewhere in the world there has to be at least one assistant vein inspector.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ununcle: I once heard Eddie Murphy laugh in the old days and thought, "that's a pretty farked up way to laugh" It's too weird, it can't be real,, but it was the way that Eddie laughed. So I made my piece with it and ended up enjoying his Movies. I then saw Seth in Pinapple Express and Knocked up, and 40  year old Virgin and thought he was a funny guy and then saw him laugh in real life, and said to myself  "hey whatever,, some people just have a weird laugh". This is true. I myself an something of a weird laugher. That said, Rogen has the most annoying farking laugh I've ever heard in my life and I'm a half a century old, And that includes Janice from friends.


Jeff. Garlin.
 
lurkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: I don't know how it's possible, but he managed to be less funny than Will Ferrell. 

Fortunately for his career, there are a lot of people in this country who are idiots.


Will?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I love that this implies that somewhere in the world there has to be at least one assistant vein inspector.



They prefer to be called vas deferens inspectors. Seems more legit and looks better on business cards too. Vein inspector could refer to checking the veins on shrimp.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I love that this implies that somewhere in the world there has to be at least one assistant vein inspector.


They prefer to be called vas deferens inspectors. Seems more legit and looks better on business cards too. Vein inspector could refer to checking the veins on shrimp.


This site has so much good information.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

trippdogg: Bslim: I've never found his bro-stoner "comedy" funny.

Ok, fair enough as far as you took it but you missed the other half - name 3 standup comedians working today whose "comedy" you do find funny.


I don't see how that's germane since Rogen is neither a stand-up or a comedian, but okay

Dave Attell
Dana Gould
Brian Regan
Sebastian Maniscalco
John Delaney

I'm sure there are others but those are off the top of my head.
 
