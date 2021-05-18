 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Among the things held dear in Texas are America, Family, Football, Cricket, Oil... wait, go back one   (wfaa.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Cricket, slow motion, Frisco Cricket League, Sibu's indoor facility, North Texas, different rules, Game, Rajesh Cherukupalli  
melfunction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
South Asians in north Texas.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ok that's new
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maybe they mean cicadas?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'll bet a lot of you folks don't believe that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
90%+ of Frisco aren't Texans.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: I'll bet a lot of you folks don't believe that.

[Fark user image 320x427]


cricketwireless.comView Full Size
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There is a cricket field not too far from me in missouri. Who would have guessed?
 
mr0x
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Indian grad students ... playing with tennis balls. They used to play this in the corridors and the streets all over campus. Just so lame.

Most times "cricket" is just a eyesore and sometimes a nuisance with people running around blind and blocking corridors and bouncing tennis balls around.

Go to the athletic fields and not in front of the campus buildings!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There are a LOT of people of Indian descent in the Dallas area, mostly in the suburbs, like Irving. And apparently Frisco.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Next up..........
The amazing game - Sepak Takraw
Youtube H2LIlu7_-xc


Hard to keep your cowboy hat on
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just wait until East Texans learn about cornhole.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My mom was British and she tried to teach the kids cricket a few times, never really took. I did inherit her fondness for soccer though.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mr0x: Indian grad students ... playing with tennis balls. They used to play this in the corridors and the streets all over campus. Just so lame.

Most times "cricket" is just a eyesore and sometimes a nuisance with people running around blind and blocking corridors and bouncing tennis balls around.

Go to the athletic fields and not in front of the campus buildings!


Sir how dare you!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The browning of America. It's beautiful.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm glad someone understands it. I've tried a few times but it's never quite enough. I might need one of those videos where Goofy teaches it.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Any place with a decent sized Jamaican neighborhood will have cricket too.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now the UK's lockdown has ended, Mrs Luckyeddie and myself will be attending our first cricket match for 20 months on Thursday - Derbyshire v Durham (we are both members at Derbyshire).

I cannot wait.

Oh yes, there will be beer.
 
No Catchy Nickname [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Didn't look like good footwork at 2'17". The ball was well pitched up, but the batsman didn't commit and ended up with a half-baked attempt to cut it into the covers that ended up as more of a tentative prod.
That's a great way to get caught out at gulley, or nick one to the slips.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like Cricket better than baseball. Love to see it more on TV.
 
