 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Canada investing in new mRNA vaccine plant since the whole horse and barn door thing wasn't really working out   (cbc.ca) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, Vaccine, Vaccination, Immune system, Influenza, Influenza vaccine, mRNA vaccines, Innovation Minister Franois-Philippe Champagne, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 4:25 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will be useful for the future. It would have been nice to have it sooner but here we are.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You're right, Horse - that is a finely-crafted door!"
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That will be useful for the future. It would have been nice to have it sooner but here we are.


Many people are saying that you should learn from your mistakes and make sure they don't happen again in the future. Many people.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It will be awesome if they can grow their own.  Is it a vining plant, or more of a shrub or tree?
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Boosters are likely a thing for the foreseeable future; being able to make them on schedule in house is a good thing.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Two years from now they'll shut it down and buy vaccines from China.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.