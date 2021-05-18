 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   Last year during the height of the pandemic, hundreds of non-existent "farms," including many with Jersey Shore addresses with no farming, received tens of thousands of dollars in PPP loans   (propublica.org) divider line
536 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 7:55 PM



33 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The shore.

Is that where all the lazy don't-want to-work people hang out, the ones that always have their hands out for that sweet welfare?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I can't believe that everything the last administration touched was a complete disaster. I mean, something worked. Right? Right?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well of course. Their side gigs they got while they collected DI from the town job their cousin tony hooked them up with and then which they fell off the ladder on during the second day on the clock dried up.

Jersey shore townies make your average hillbilly look almost respectable.

Granted, they are better than pineys......farking pineys.....
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bot farms are a KIND of farm, right?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Color me shocked that a government program was defrauded by criminals.
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jersey Shore - Pauly D yells BUSTED
Youtube CrtX6fghv4o
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave it to uber progressives to game the system and fark the poor.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking tap dancing christ on sub, the last admin just did not give a fark about any kind of oversight.

I can't wait for the day when we find out how much money Jared kicked back to himself in all this bullshiat.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Leave it to uber progressives to game the system and fark the poor.


You misspelled Republican Sumbags.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Color me shocked that a government program was defrauded by criminals.


Republican government program.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: DeathByGeekSquad: Color me shocked that a government program was defrauded by criminals.

Republican government program.


Nancy Pelosi is a Republican in your drug induced dementia?  Time to up your crack dosage Buddy.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: DeathByGeekSquad: Color me shocked that a government program was defrauded by criminals.

Republican government program.


Government program screwups are most certainly not exclusive to any party.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So once you get the check, do you have to find a 'friendly' bank that won't ask why Vinnie 'boom boom' Barbarino is cashing a check for New Joisey Grapes and Grape Juices.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Begoggle: DeathByGeekSquad: Color me shocked that a government program was defrauded by criminals.

Republican government program.


The CA EDD (unemployment office) was defrauded out of $11B (yes, B) by criminals, including people then in state prisons in 2019-20. CA has been run by Dems for decades.The root cause was the Dem. legislature ignoring the agency's pleas for modernization funds since 2008.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So once you get the check, do you have to find a 'friendly' bank that won't ask why Vinnie 'boom boom' Barbarino is cashing a check for New Joisey Grapes and Grape Juices.


One of the things I recall during Manifort's trial was the banker who testified that he gave him a $20K "loan" in exchange for Manifort putting a good word in for him for a spot in the Trump admin.  So, yeah.  I'm sure there are plenty of bankers willing to turn a blind eye to this graft.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Begoggle: DeathByGeekSquad: Color me shocked that a government program was defrauded by criminals.

Republican government program.

Nancy Pelosi is a Republican in your drug induced dementia?  Time to up your crack dosage Buddy.


Nancy Pelosi was President last year?
We got a loony here, folks!
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shocking
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Begoggle: DeathByGeekSquad: Color me shocked that a government program was defrauded by criminals.

Republican government program.

Government program screwups are most certainly not exclusive to any party.


Both sides are bad, says the Republican.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Spermbot: Begoggle: DeathByGeekSquad: Color me shocked that a government program was defrauded by criminals.

Republican government program.

The CA EDD (unemployment office) was defrauded out of $11B (yes, B) by criminals, including people then in state prisons in 2019-20. CA has been run by Dems for decades.The root cause was the Dem. legislature ignoring the agency's pleas for modernization funds since 2008.


New Jersey criminals defrauded the federal government because of California Democrats.
LOL
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Leave it to uber progressives to game the system and fark the poor.


Are you trolling or are really this stupid?
 
darkmayo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Sean VasDeferens: Leave it to uber progressives to game the system and fark the poor.

Are you trolling or are really this stupid?


why not both
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You know if you just gave every citizen a chunk of money monthly you wouldn't have to give anyone else money for anything whatsoever and then you could just focus on not giving more than one person one check and then you wouldn't have stupidity like this happening but no you're a stingy fark face and you get ripped off every single time you do a single farking thing because being a stingy fark face is very karma and gets you farked by karma every farking day you stingy farking idiots
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
New Fark tag suggestion:  "Infuriating"
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey guys, you know ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


nevermind
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The GQP will pull from their collective ass a way to blame the legit poors for this somehow.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I didn't know you actually grow guidos...but that explains a lot. I bet they need a lot of manure.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This country has more than its share of shiatbags.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Man, I can't believe that everything the last administration touched was a complete disaster. I mean, something worked. Right? Right?


They were very good at kidnapping and imprisoning refugee children.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The Irresponsible Captain: Man, I can't believe that everything the last administration touched was a complete disaster. I mean, something worked. Right? Right?

They were very good at kidnapping and imprisoning refugee children.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Well of course. Their side gigs they got while they collected DI from the town job their cousin tony hooked them up with and then which they fell off the ladder on during the second day on the clock dried up.

Jersey shore townies make your average hillbilly look almost respectable.

Granted, they are better than pineys......farking pineys.....


I am a jersey shore townie and I am certainly not uneducated. Nor am I crass, crude or a criminal. Why is it ok to stereotype people from New Jersey, or for that matter " hillbillies",  in such a negative light? It sounds like bigotry to me. And I, for one, I'm sick of it. Why don't you go pick on Cleveland for a while?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: The shore.

Is that where all the lazy don't-want to-work people hang out, the ones that always have their hands out for that sweet welfare?


Nah, most of those are on the actual farms.
 
Duck_of_Doom [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Leave it to uber progressives to game the system and fark the poor.


You're so right. You should see this uber-progressive I know that took out a PPP that he pocketed, while also putting in 70 hour weeks (well, putting on payroll, not necessarily working), while collecting full unemployment. The audacity of what he did was quite progressive, for a conservative.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
With speed as its strongest imperative, the effort run by the federal Small Business Administration initially lacked even the most basic safeguards to prevent opportunists from submitting fabricated documentation

An isolated incident! Longer-standing programs like defense spending and Medicare at least verify that people who submit applications for the credentials that allow them to bill the system are...are...goddammit, you goldbricking Washington shiatheads take the applicants' word for it too?
 
