(Zillow)   Please wait in one of those uncomfortable chairs while we investigate the murder in the dining room   (zillow.com) divider line
28
    Zillow  
posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 2:30 PM



28 Comments     (+0 »)
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a Soprano vibe from this one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Does the padded elevator lead to the dungeon where the architect who designed that place is in stocks, awaiting daily rations of rotten tomatoes?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can stand here in the Sitting Room or go sit in the Standing Room

/firesign
//probably got it wrong.
///don't let your muck-lucks get too close to the cellophane
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
flashbak.comView Full Size
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm getting a Beetlejuice vibe from the place.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All I can ever think about is how much it will cost to keep the place clean. All the red velvet will at least hide the blood stains.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I understand that the US has a lot of millionaires, but how many are out there that we need entire neighborhoods full of gaudy horseshiat?
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

A person has definitely been farked with a strap on on that black shaggy rug. Most likely while being watched by a group of naked people sitting in those chairs wearing victorian masks.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I understand that the US has a lot of millionaires, but how many are out there that we need entire neighborhoods full of gaudy horseshiat?


You sound poor.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Nobody expected this post.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I understand that the US has a lot of millionaires, but how many are out there that we need entire neighborhoods full of gaudy horseshiat?


Some of these Zillow listings are posters for the wealth tax.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
A person has definitely been farked with a strap on on that black shaggy rug. Most likely while being watched by a group of naked people sitting in those chairs wearing victorian masks.


Mom?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just out of curiosity, is the seller's name Sherman Williams?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
A person has definitely been farked with a strap on on that black shaggy rug. Most likely while being watched by a group of naked people sitting in those chairs wearing victorian masks.


Sooo... Eyes Wide Shut: The Home Game?

Also, that is really, really specific. I can see you've spent some time on this.
 
peterquince
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: Just out of curiosity, is the seller's name Sherman Williams?


Do you mean Sherwin?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a conversation I had several years ago with a friend who bought a new house in Chandler AZ (suburb of Phoenix) soon after we moved to Hong Kong.

Him: "How much is rent there?"
Me: "About $3200/mo."
Him: "No way! How big is the place?"
Me: "About 900 sq. ft."
Him: "No way! Our mortgage payment is about that much, the house is over 5000 sq. ft. and I think our master suite is the size of your entire apartment!"
Me: "But you have to live in Chandler. I get to live in Hong Kong."
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

peterquince: KC Dutchman: Just out of curiosity, is the seller's name Sherman Williams?

Do you mean Sherwin?


Him too
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Original listing has been nuked from orbit. Anyone have more cached pictures they can post?
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Sooo... Eyes Wide Shut: The Home Game?

Also, that is really, really specific. I can see you've spent some time on this.

Tha

t house.
That decor
In that town.

Yeah, somebody (most likely a stripper) has 100% been carried out the back door at dawn in a large duffel bag.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I said I wanted to go to the living room to get high, and the designer just ran with it!"
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
More proof that money can but everything but good taste.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Warthog: Original listing has been nuked from orbit. Anyone have more cached pictures they can post?



It's working for me. Enjoy the crime scene:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
A person has definitely been farked with a strap on on that black shaggy rug. Most likely while being watched by a group of naked people sitting in those chairs wearing victorian masks.


Hey, some days you're the bear, some days you're the bear rug.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I ever have that much coin to drop on a house it will have more space between me and the neighbors. A lot more space.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Could be a fun dinner.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But the neighbors are so close.  If you can't pee off of your front porch with nobody seeing you, you don't have enough land.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Adam's family Vegas vacation place looks nice.

I love the pool and I even enjoy the weird color schemes. Shame the place would cost a fortune to keep at a decent temperature.
 
