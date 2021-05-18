 Skip to content
(CNN)   "He's heading right away from us" found to be valid excuse for shooting by NC DA   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Police, Mr. Brown's death, Sheriff, Mr. Brown's actions, body-camera videos, Brown's vehicle, officers' lives, Brown's family  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Womble relied on a investigative report into the shooting conducted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. That report is not considered a public record and will not be publicly released

Brown family attorney Bakari Sellers said the video did not show Brown using his vehicle as a weapon and argued Womble did not adequately explain the shot to the back of his head.

Well, I'm sold.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually it's not going to be perps or suspects, but DAs and prosecutors.

I bet their tune changes right quick when that happens.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And I don't care what direction you're going -- forward, backwards, sideways. I don't care if you're stationary..."

Come again...?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More "He's heading right away from us while being Black."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In coming to his decision, Womble relied on an investigative report into the shooting conducted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. That report is not considered a public record and will not be publicly released, the SBI said.

WTF?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That report is not considered a public record and will not be publicly released"

Translation:  the authorities are hiding something.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "And I don't care what direction you're going -- forward, backwards, sideways. I don't care if you're stationary..."

Come again...?


A stationary vehicle clearly has the potential to be a threat to the officers. I mean, how many of us lost to that Toyota in Street Fighter? Too many!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "And I don't care what direction you're going -- forward, backwards, sideways. I don't care if you're stationary..."

Come again...?


The state will murder you however it wishes, if it wishes, under any circumstance.

Seems rather clear.

To suggest that is inappropriate is cancel culture and not backing the blue. Dontchaknow
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: "That report is not considered a public record and will not be publicly released"

Translation:  the authorities are hiding something.


TFA already mentioned that the feds are investigating.  Something tells me that regardless of whether the cops or the DA want the record to be made public, the Feds will still get ahold of it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shooting someone in the back of the head now legal in NC. I'll keep that in mind....as I don't go to NC.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When you employ a car in a manner that puts officers' lives in danger, that is a threat," Womble said. "And I don't care what direction you're going -- forward, backwards, sideways. I don't care if you're stationary, and neither do our courts and our case law."

His legal conclusion is a stark contrast to commentary from Brown's family and their attorneys, who have said the same body-camera and dash-cam videos show Brown was trying to drive away from officers and was not a threat. They have called the killing an "execution."

So a shot to the back of the head is justified if the man wasn't even resisting according to the prosecutor? People should protest just to get this guy fired no matter if the shots were justified or not!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, stupidity is as contagious as Covid in North Carolina.  "I don't care if you're stationary" my butt.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DA decided the shooting was justified from the start and worked his way backwards to figure out how he would (poorly) explain it.  That much was clear since the press conference seemed like it was being given by a defense attorney.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they were serving a warrant, which means that the cops were allowed to play executioner no matter how the victim acted. This is the 2 tiers of justice that our country allows.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Residents: "We want our neighborhood cleaned up to eliminate drug dealers!"
Cops: [do exactly that]
Residents: "Wait, no, not like that!"
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Biden and Garland have any sense, they'll be on cases like this like white on rice.

There is gonna be a lot of long, hard work before real change occurs, and that means the feds have to go after the states. Not just NC. Washington state has slow walked the Manuel Ellis case and I expect them to find some convoluted explanation of why none of the cops involved did anything wrong. Blue state or no. The only means to start moving the needle is if the feds aggressively deal with states that cover up crimes.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: dothemath: "And I don't care what direction you're going -- forward, backwards, sideways. I don't care if you're stationary..."

Come again...?

A stationary vehicle clearly has the potential to be a threat to the officers. I mean, how many of us lost to that Toyota in Street Fighter? Too many!


Next week: The threats postal workers face from Chia Pets...
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again the 'informed' users on FARK haven't bothered to review the video before making stupid comments.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: dothemath: "And I don't care what direction you're going -- forward, backwards, sideways. I don't care if you're stationary..."

Come again...?

A stationary vehicle clearly has the potential to be a threat to the officers. I mean, how many of us lost to that Toyota in Street Fighter? Too many!


"My daughter's been kidnapped! I better beat the shiat out of this car!"

images.nintendolife.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: PunGent: "That report is not considered a public record and will not be publicly released"

Translation:  the authorities are hiding something.

TFA already mentioned that the feds are investigating.  Something tells me that regardless of whether the cops or the DA want the record to be made public, the Feds will still get ahold of it.


Yep.  First report I saw said the family only got to see part of the bodycam footage...another huge red flag on the local PD, imho.

/default oughta be "release the footage"
//odds as to a large magnet being mysteriously left in their locked tape storage locker?  while the security cameras go out...again...
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Shooting someone in the back of the head now legal in NC. I'll keep that in mind....as I don't go to NC.


He drove right at the officers; they shot him four times, the last in the back of the head.

Which means the officers had scramble out of the way, which in turn means he kept going and THEN the last bullet hit him in the back of the head.

But don't me spoil a good hategasm.

(This is where you say they should have just shot at his leg or the steering wheel or the ignition switch.)
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Residents: "We want our neighborhood cleaned up to eliminate drug dealers!"
Cops: [do exactly that]
Residents: "Wait, no, not like that!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: A stationary vehicle clearly has the potential to be a threat to the officers.


Children, too. I still remember the effort made by the secretary at the school across the street from my house to get me to stop parking on the street. It was a "15 minute parking" zone from 0900-1500 and I always arrived home from work at 1445, so I got my 15 minutes of parking and then it was no longer a limited parking zone. I'd find Post-It notes on my car saying PLEASE STOP PARKING HERE - ITS UNSAFE FOR CHILDREN and never could figure out how a parked car was a threat to children. The end result was the school getting police to repeatedly ticket my car for parking violations that never occurred (time clock records from my job showed this was impossible) and eventually the police stole (towed) my car.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: wage0048: PunGent: "That report is not considered a public record and will not be publicly released"

Translation:  the authorities are hiding something.

TFA already mentioned that the feds are investigating.  Something tells me that regardless of whether the cops or the DA want the record to be made public, the Feds will still get ahold of it.

Yep.  First report I saw said the family only got to see part of the bodycam footage...another huge red flag on the local PD, imho.

/default oughta be "release the footage"
//odds as to a large magnet being mysteriously left in their locked tape storage locker?  while the security cameras go out...again...


I think if evidence is destroyed deliberately during discovery by one party, it should be a summary judgment for the other party. I don't get why people should get away with all this "we confiscated all of the evidence and then destroyed it so you should believe what we say. " BS
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All Cops Are Super Cool Friends Of Society
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: More "He's heading right away from us while being Black."


Meanwhile

Man Faces 4 Felony Charges In Police Assault
Youtube 09kU0erVW24

This guy gets to live another day and is not charged with attempted murder of a peace officer
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Eravior: A stationary vehicle clearly has the potential to be a threat to the officers.

Children, too. I still remember the effort made by the secretary at the school across the street from my house to get me to stop parking on the street. It was a "15 minute parking" zone from 0900-1500 and I always arrived home from work at 1445, so I got my 15 minutes of parking and then it was no longer a limited parking zone. I'd find Post-It notes on my car saying PLEASE STOP PARKING HERE - ITS UNSAFE FOR CHILDREN and never could figure out how a parked car was a threat to children. The end result was the school getting police to repeatedly ticket my car for parking violations that never occurred (time clock records from my job showed this was impossible) and eventually the police stole (towed) my car.


Well tell us the rest of this story; then what happened?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sensei Can You See: He drove right at the officers; they shot him four times, the last in the back of the head.

Which means the officers had scramble out of the way, which in turn means he kept going and THEN the last bullet hit him in the back of the head.


I'm sure that's exactly how that happened, especially since even the family wasn't shown the full video.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: If Biden and Garland have any sense, they'll be on cases like this like white on rice.

There is gonna be a lot of long, hard work before real change occurs, and that means the feds have to go after the states. Not just NC. Washington state has slow walked the Manuel Ellis case and I expect them to find some convoluted explanation of why none of the cops involved did anything wrong. Blue state or no. The only means to start moving the needle is if the feds aggressively deal with states that cover up crimes.


tut tut. unity comity. thin blue line. all lives matter.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Residents: "We want our neighborhood cleaned up to eliminate drug dealers!"
Cops: [do exactly that]
Residents: "Wait, no, not like that!"


It's rare to see someone endorse the Duarte style of extra-judicial executions as valid policing tactic, but I guess fascists gonna fascist.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: mrmopar5287: Residents: "We want our neighborhood cleaned up to eliminate drug dealers!"
Cops: [do exactly that]
Residents: "Wait, no, not like that!"

It's rare to see someone endorse the Duarte style of extra-judicial executions as valid policing tactic, but I guess fascists gonna fascist.


Yet they're mysteriously shocked that the Capitol Police would shoot a poor unarmed lady, who just happened to be followed by a thousand people chanting about killing everyone inside.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Once again the 'informed' users on FARK haven't bothered to review the video before making stupid comments.


I saw it.

Brown backed away from the officers, striking one of them in the process. He then drives at the officers. Then, and only then, is when they opened fire.

And let's make something really really clear here: This was not a traffic stop. This was officers serving an arrest warrant for narcotics distribution.

They shot him because he drove at them. He got shot in the back in the process because A: He was evading a felony arrest, not running a stop sign, B: Because he'd already made it clear he was willing to kill the officers, and C: Because officers are trained to fire until the threat is eliminated.

If someone tries to run over you so you open fire, but he keeps going, you shoot until the threat is eliminated.

I'd sure like to know what all the armchair SWAT-wannabes think they should have done. Regardless, if you don't want to get shot, don't try to run over police officers. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: wage0048: PunGent: "That report is not considered a public record and will not be publicly released"

Translation:  the authorities are hiding something.

TFA already mentioned that the feds are investigating.  Something tells me that regardless of whether the cops or the DA want the record to be made public, the Feds will still get ahold of it.

Yep.  First report I saw said the family only got to see part of the bodycam footage...another huge red flag on the local PD, imho.

/default oughta be "release the footage"
//odds as to a large magnet being mysteriously left in their locked tape storage locker?  while the security cameras go out...again...
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Sensei Can You See: He drove right at the officers; they shot him four times, the last in the back of the head.

Which means the officers had scramble out of the way, which in turn means he kept going and THEN the last bullet hit him in the back of the head.

I'm sure that's exactly how that happened, especially since even the family wasn't shown the full video.


They were shown 20 minutes of the video and those 20 minutes contained all of the footage of the encounter and its result. Do you really think watching the police driving around before the shooting and filling out paperwork after the shooting will suddenly change what happened in the relevant footage?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sim Tree: Well tell us the rest of this story; then what happened?


I went and got my car back from the tow yard and never paid the tickets. The school closed and parking was no longer an issue. The city eventually sued me for unpaid tickets and lost because they would not call their witnesses (police officers) to testify in court.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: I'd sure like to know what all the armchair SWAT-wannabes think they should have done.


Arrest him at a time when he is known to not be behind the wheel of his car? Like, maybe 6 am if that's a time he usually is asleep?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Sensei Can You See: He drove right at the officers; they shot him four times, the last in the back of the head.

Which means the officers had scramble out of the way, which in turn means he kept going and THEN the last bullet hit him in the back of the head.

I'm sure that's exactly how that happened, especially since even the family wasn't shown the full video.


They've already told the media they have more than two hours of footage altogether. The critical footage is going to be in the first few minutes, ending with them attempting CPR until first responders arrived. I don't think they could get away with "losing" the video.

After George Floyd died, people started complaining that the officers involved just went and sat in their cars instead of doing whatever it is the complaining folks thought he should have done.

A press officer said that's what they're SUPPOSED to do. When the supervisor arrived they followed protocol, part of which is the officers involved surrender their bodycams, then separate to create the initial report on what happened, then hand in those reports before they talk to anyone else.

In short, they don't give the officers a chance to corroborate on their reports or tamper with their bodycams (I know, I know--the supervising officer isn't already going to be there. But it would be damned hard to manage a crime/incident scene while simultaneously tampering with their bodycams and planting evidence and corroborating a false story.)

Doesn't really matter; too many people have already made up their minds and wouldn't consider whether this was a justified shooting no matter what the guy did.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: BeotchPudding: Once again the 'informed' users on FARK haven't bothered to review the video before making stupid comments.

I saw it.

Brown backed away from the officers, striking one of them in the process. He then drives at the officers. Then, and only then, is when they opened fire.

And let's make something really really clear here: This was not a traffic stop. This was officers serving an arrest warrant for narcotics distribution.

They shot him because he drove at them. He got shot in the back in the process because A: He was evading a felony arrest, not running a stop sign, B: Because he'd already made it clear he was willing to kill the officers, and C: Because officers are trained to fire until the threat is eliminated.

If someone tries to run over you so you open fire, but he keeps going, you shoot until the threat is eliminated.

I'd sure like to know what all the armchair SWAT-wannabes think they should have done. Regardless, if you don't want to get shot, don't try to run over police officers. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.


He "struck" an officer who had his hand on the door, then turned and tried to drive between all the officers. The one in front of him stuck out his hand and never had to dodge. Only the first shot entered the front of the vehicle and the other 13 came from the back and sides. You can't say he's a threat after the first shot, especially since the kill shot went through the back of his head. There's no court that would allow someone to do this and get away with it, despite whatever Rambo fantasies you might have about killing a shoplifter in a crowded parking lot.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Sensei Can You See: I'd sure like to know what all the armchair SWAT-wannabes think they should have done.

Arrest him at a time when he is known to not be behind the wheel of his car? Like, maybe 6 am if that's a time he usually is asleep?


You really ought to read the article and pay attention. He wasn't in the car when they showed up to serve the warrant.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I understand where the DA is coming from. I mean, did you see how black that guy was? *shudder*
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: mrmopar5287: Sensei Can You See: I'd sure like to know what all the armchair SWAT-wannabes think they should have done.

Arrest him at a time when he is known to not be behind the wheel of his car? Like, maybe 6 am if that's a time he usually is asleep?

You really ought to read the article and pay attention. He wasn't in the car when they showed up to serve the warrant.


Seems weird that he was able to jump out of bed, get in a car, start it, and reverse it all in the time it took a SWAT team to jump out of a still-moving truck.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: BeotchPudding: Once again the 'informed' users on FARK haven't bothered to review the video before making stupid comments.

I saw it.

Brown backed away from the officers, striking one of them in the process. He then drives at the officers. Then, and only then, is when they opened fire.

And let's make something really really clear here: This was not a traffic stop. This was officers serving an arrest warrant for narcotics distribution.

They shot him because he drove at them. He got shot in the back in the process because A: He was evading a felony arrest, not running a stop sign, B: Because he'd already made it clear he was willing to kill the officers, and C: Because officers are trained to fire until the threat is eliminated.

If someone tries to run over you so you open fire, but he keeps going, you shoot until the threat is eliminated.

I'd sure like to know what all the armchair SWAT-wannabes think they should have done. Regardless, if you don't want to get shot, don't try to run over police officers. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.


I missed the part in the training where it stated "your first and only option is, when serving a warrant and the target tries to escape, shoot them in the head."

And, if it is completely justifiable, release all of the video.

And, the "threat" was eliminated when the alleged assailant tried to leave the threat zone.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And to think, if we stopped making shiat illegal and found better ways to treat the behaviors of addiction and otherwise regulate the product, thus preventing the creation of a black market in the first place, none of this would have happened!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Sensei Can You See: BeotchPudding: Once again the 'informed' users on FARK haven't bothered to review the video before making stupid comments.

I saw it.

Brown backed away from the officers, striking one of them in the process. He then drives at the officers. Then, and only then, is when they opened fire.

And let's make something really really clear here: This was not a traffic stop. This was officers serving an arrest warrant for narcotics distribution.

They shot him because he drove at them. He got shot in the back in the process because A: He was evading a felony arrest, not running a stop sign, B: Because he'd already made it clear he was willing to kill the officers, and C: Because officers are trained to fire until the threat is eliminated.

If someone tries to run over you so you open fire, but he keeps going, you shoot until the threat is eliminated.

I'd sure like to know what all the armchair SWAT-wannabes think they should have done. Regardless, if you don't want to get shot, don't try to run over police officers. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

I missed the part in the training where it stated "your first and only option is, when serving a warrant and the target tries to escape, shoot them in the head."

And, if it is completely justifiable, release all of the video.

And, the "threat" was eliminated when the alleged assailant tried to leave the threat zone.


Only while black/brown.

It's right there on page 88, section KKK.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: He wasn't in the car when they showed up to serve the warrant.


From the video it sure looks like he was. They rolled up, jumped out of the truck, and he was in the car already.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: Womble relied on a investigative report into the shooting conducted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. That report is not considered a public record and will not be publicly released

Brown family attorney Bakari Sellers said the video did not show Brown using his vehicle as a weapon and argued Womble did not adequately explain the shot to the back of his head.

Well, I'm sold.


"Womble"?  "WOMBLE"?  North Carolina put in a character from a British Kiddie Show as a DA??!?

... Yeah, ya know, I can believe it!

"The Wombles are fictional pointy-nosed, furry creatures created by Elisabeth Beresford and originally appearing in a series of children's novels from 1968."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sat1va
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I dont agree with cops being so shooty, but from the footage the idea that Brown was innocently driving away also seems laughable. Cops were likely roided up as is common with tactical teams, Brown was an idiot that got himself killed living the thug life. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. However, the dumbest thing out of all of it may be when the DA said they can shoot a vehicle even if it's stationary!
 
Tradskinzd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: BeotchPudding: Once again the 'informed' users on FARK haven't bothered to review the video before making stupid comments.

I saw it.


When and how? The video hasn't been released publicly.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tradskinzd: Sensei Can You See: BeotchPudding: Once again the 'informed' users on FARK haven't bothered to review the video before making stupid comments.

I saw it.

When and how? The video hasn't been released publicly.


There's a little bit of it in the article clip about a minute in. It shows him trying to get away from the cops and getting shot for his consideration.
 
Focks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Eravior: A stationary vehicle clearly has the potential to be a threat to the officers.

Children, too. I still remember the effort made by the secretary at the school across the street from my house to get me to stop parking on the street. It was a "15 minute parking" zone from 0900-1500 and I always arrived home from work at 1445, so I got my 15 minutes of parking and then it was no longer a limited parking zone. I'd find Post-It notes on my car saying PLEASE STOP PARKING HERE - ITS UNSAFE FOR CHILDREN and never could figure out how a parked car was a threat to children. The end result was the school getting police to repeatedly ticket my car for parking violations that never occurred (time clock records from my job showed this was impossible) and eventually the police stole (towed) my car.


Why did you not ask the secretary who wrote the notes?
 
