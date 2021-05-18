 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Fact: If the police report mentions a bucket, something nasty was in that bucket   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
36
    More: Sick, South Carolina, Domestic violence, Fred Funnye, Alcoholism, disturbance call, online wedding planner, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police report  
•       •       •

1170 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 1:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The couple, the victim told police, have dated for four years and began living together about five months ago. An online wedding planner indicates that the pair is engaged, with Funnye having proposed at Walmart.

Nothing about this funnyeman story is funny or makes any sense, unless there are serious drugs involved, other than alcohol.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've just given up on life altogether when you start just peeing in a bucket.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good night, Funnye man.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, if we had more golems in our police departments this wouldn't matter.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans have proven themselves FAR too stupid to deserve the success we've enjoyed as a species.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ol' Bucket of Urine" is what they used to call me down at the pool hall.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Humans have proven themselves FAR too stupid to deserve the success we've enjoyed as a species.


Wrong thread, but oh well.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: The Dog Ate My Homework: Humans have proven themselves FAR too stupid to deserve the success we've enjoyed as a species.

Wrong thread, but oh well.


I think it works here.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why the whole incel thing is BS.
The guy is over twice her age, pisses in a bucket, goes out all night drinking,and proposed in a farking walmart.

The thing that finally got him was throwing a bucket of piss on his fiancee.

That's a pretty low bar to beat incels.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even worse, he didn't give warning and wait for a response.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's 27 and he's 61.
Dating math needed.

/is she hawt?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you haven't guessed, you're in for a surprise.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: You've just given up on life altogether when you start just peeing in a bucket.


No. Diapers.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size



/I'd put something nasty in that Bucket.
//Don't you judge me!
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark me all night long: This is why the whole incel thing is BS.
The guy is over twice her age, pisses in a bucket, goes out all night drinking,and proposed in a farking walmart.

The thing that finally got him was throwing a bucket of piss on his fiancee.

That's a pretty low bar to beat incels.


I have to agree. But. I still under INCELS. I have only had a lady 1.3 times a year since I started having sex. (12. Now 47)
Excluding, outside of college, and a job that was a, meat market spikes. I can tell you it's difficult to get laid. And I've tried everything. I actually got laid more when I was disgusting. In fact improving myself only improved the quality of women not the quantity. In fact improving myself actually narrowed my options for some weird reason
. I could no longer get hood rats but also I wasn't prime enough for the primest. It's all very farking depressing and a farking sad farking joke.
I don't understand why I'm not an incel.  incel.

/
I can't even get a text back 😅
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uff_Da: She's 27 and he's 61.
Dating math needed.

/is she hawt?


Y + {X ≥ 18} = STFU
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose that also should have been {Y ≥ 18} but whatever.
 
patrick767
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Uff_Da: She's 27 and he's 61.
Dating math needed.

/is she hawt?


She's 27. He's 61 and pees in a bucket. What do you think?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
CSB:

My cousin spent a short amount of time working for 1-800-GOT-JUNK so he has all the good stories of what he found in houses being cleaned out. Not really good stories, but stories for sure. We can be drinking and you just have to say "Tell me a junk story" and he has an involuntary reflex cringe in his face and then tells us something disgusting. So, maybe the best story is when they were called to clean out an apartment over a garage. A couple had a house and their son was living in the apartment over the garage. He was mentally challenged and mentally ill, so it was a way for the parents to give him his own living space detached from their house and still keep an eye on him. The weird part was they sold the house separate from the detached garage with some sort of weird deal for the buyers that when their son moved out (for whatever reason, including if they made arrangements for him elsewhere) they would get to take over the land and the garage and the apartment. The house owners hadn't seen the guy in a while so police did a welfare check and found him dead. The crew was hired to clean out the apartment and upon entering they found about 100 five gallon buckets all around the apartment, with lids on them. Turns out the guy had some sort of stomach ulcer that made him sick, it got worse, and that might have been what killed him dead at home where no one noticed him for a few days. My cousin was the greenhorn so he got the task of taking care of the buckets. Inside the buckets? They were all full of a combination of bile and vomit where the guy would get sick, vomit into a bucket, and when it was about full he would put the lid on and leave it. My cousin got the job of carrying the buckets out to the sewer, pouring out all the vomit and bile, and then hosing out the buckets to toss them into the dumpster to go to the recycling place.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Combustion: You've just given up on life altogether when you start just peeing in a bucket.

No. Diapers.


If you're still using buckets or diapers then you haven't given up completely.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Suicide Kings - Busket
Youtube 4XDbZ6wbBP8
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess when the police showed up they noticed she smelled kind of Funnye.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A crazy desert dwelling artist/fabricator/recluse acquaintance without modern plumbing would use a bucket outside the studio for a urinal.  Well, in the desert things evaporate and after a couple years there were many gallons of gear-oil viscosity concentrated piss.

His art installation involved the parking garage adjoined to a snooty shopping establishment, the trunk of a car, and a re-hydration & nozzle system.

*flashlight under the chin*      "And to this day, the place still smells like piss"

/not all heroes wear capes
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A puppet?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I saw something nasty in the bucket.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: CSB:

My cousin spent a short amount of time working for 1-800-GOT-JUNK so he has all the good stories of what he found in houses being cleaned out. Not really good stories, but stories for sure. We can be drinking and you just have to say "Tell me a junk story" and he has an involuntary reflex cringe in his face and then tells us something disgusting. So, maybe the best story is when they were called to clean out an apartment over a garage. A couple had a house and their son was living in the apartment over the garage. He was mentally challenged and mentally ill, so it was a way for the parents to give him his own living space detached from their house and still keep an eye on him. The weird part was they sold the house separate from the detached garage with some sort of weird deal for the buyers that when their son moved out (for whatever reason, including if they made arrangements for him elsewhere) they would get to take over the land and the garage and the apartment. The house owners hadn't seen the guy in a while so police did a welfare check and found him dead. The crew was hired to clean out the apartment and upon entering they found about 100 five gallon buckets all around the apartment, with lids on them. Turns out the guy had some sort of stomach ulcer that made him sick, it got worse, and that might have been what killed him dead at home where no one noticed him for a few days. My cousin was the greenhorn so he got the task of taking care of the buckets. Inside the buckets? They were all full of a combination of bile and vomit where the guy would get sick, vomit into a bucket, and when it was about full he would put the lid on and leave it. My cousin got the job of carrying the buckets out to the sewer, pouring out all the vomit and bile, and then hosing out the buckets to toss them into the dumpster to go to the recycling place.


Yeah I don't think there's an amount of money that I could do that for not a reasonable amount anyway
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: waxbeans: Combustion: You've just given up on life altogether when you start just peeing in a bucket.

No. Diapers.

If you're still using buckets or diapers then you haven't given up completely.


Ture.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.