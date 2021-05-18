 Skip to content
(The Drive) Welp, the ejection seat works
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See this big black-and-yellow handle, Cadet Stimpy?

DON'T TOUCH IT!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, how much damage is done to the cockpit on ejection? Is this bird scrap, or can they yank out and replace the damaged components?

/I doubt "Minimize damage to the cockpit" was a concern when designing the ejection system
//But I can be wrong
///I am, after all, kinda dumb
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fix the cigarette lighter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The only person I've ever met who worked on those birds said they hated working in those cockpits below decks since they had to wear heavy boots that got precariously close to the ejection seat munitions. I guess its not so bad for pilots since they are seated rather than some techie fiddling about while hooking up diagnostic links to the avionics.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Memo to self. Don't sneeze while mid-checklist..
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought for sure that an F-15SA model would inflict the first casualties on the F-15QA model.

Looks like I was wrong.

/again
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, how much damage is done to the cockpit on ejection? Is this bird scrap, or can they yank out and replace the damaged components?

/I doubt "Minimize damage to the cockpit" was a concern when designing the ejection system
//But I can be wrong
///I am, after all, kinda dumb


The cockpit is basically destroyed.
 
baorao
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I assume the chute doesn't have a chance of being helpful in a ground ejection. so do you just slam to the ground buckled into the chair?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bootleg: So, how much damage is done to the cockpit on ejection? Is this bird scrap, or can they yank out and replace the damaged components?

/I doubt "Minimize damage to the cockpit" was a concern when designing the ejection system
//But I can be wrong
///I am, after all, kinda dumb



I wonder how much damage is done to the flight crew. I imagine having your anus suddenly pushed into your chest has to have some lasting effects on your back.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: that got precariously close to the ejection seat munitions.


There are safety pins that are usually in place when theyre hangared.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Bootleg: So, how much damage is done to the cockpit on ejection? Is this bird scrap, or can they yank out and replace the damaged components?

/I doubt "Minimize damage to the cockpit" was a concern when designing the ejection system
//But I can be wrong
///I am, after all, kinda dumb

The cockpit is basically destroyed.


But they're really modular, no? Like... PITA, but everything can be replaced and the rest of the plane is good?
 
flamesfan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The crew will probably need to retire now that they are too short to see out of the cockpit after the ejection seat and the CO kicking their asses.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fsbilly: dothemath: Bootleg: So, how much damage is done to the cockpit on ejection? Is this bird scrap, or can they yank out and replace the damaged components?

/I doubt "Minimize damage to the cockpit" was a concern when designing the ejection system
//But I can be wrong
///I am, after all, kinda dumb

The cockpit is basically destroyed.

But they're really modular, no? Like... PITA, but everything can be replaced and the rest of the plane is good?


Well you cant just pop out the old one and snap in a new one, itll be a couple million easily to replace all of the instruments. But theyre not going to scrap the whole airframe over it.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Takeoff achieved.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baorao: I assume the chute doesn't have a chance of being helpful in a ground ejection. so do you just slam to the ground buckled into the chair?


Zero/Zero ejection seats are designed to crank you up to about 300 feet and deploy the chute before you start back down.  Definitely survivable.  Still hurts I imagine.
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baorao: I assume the chute doesn't have a chance of being helpful in a ground ejection. so do you just slam to the ground buckled into the chair?


Modern ejection seats are zero/zero - they will get you down safely starting from zero altitude and zero airspeed.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe the pilot didn't realize that it was a production version F-15.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: fsbilly: dothemath: Bootleg: So, how much damage is done to the cockpit on ejection? Is this bird scrap, or can they yank out and replace the damaged components?

/I doubt "Minimize damage to the cockpit" was a concern when designing the ejection system
//But I can be wrong
///I am, after all, kinda dumb

The cockpit is basically destroyed.

But they're really modular, no? Like... PITA, but everything can be replaced and the rest of the plane is good?

Well you cant just pop out the old one and snap in a new one, itll be a couple million easily to replace all of the instruments. But theyre not going to scrap the whole airframe over it.


Oh yeah... I know it isn't cheap, but a lot cheaper.
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: fragMasterFlash: that got precariously close to the ejection seat munitions.

There are safety pins that are usually in place when theyre hangared.


and I don't think I would call ejection seat rocket motors munitions. they aren't weapons.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well at least we know they aren't suicidal Muslims.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I do hope they weren't rolling toward rotation at the time.
 
stoolpigeon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The only person I've ever met who worked on those birds said they hated working in those cockpits below decks since they had to wear heavy boots that got precariously close to the ejection seat munitions. I guess its not so bad for pilots since they are seated rather than some techie fiddling about while hooking up diagnostic links to the avionics.


Nobody worked on an F-15 "below decks" because they are Air Force jets and they don't go on ships. In a hangar yes - but not below decks.

And if you are sitting in an ejection seat that gets launched inside a hangar you are dead. Probably standing partially on one it is the same - lose a leg or more. Not sure though.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There's an old Navy story about a avionics tech who leaned across the seat and tripped the ejection seat.  Unfortunately the plane was below deck on an aircraft carrier.

Just go to any Old Navy story and ask on of the clerks about the "ejection seat story".  They'll confirm it and give you 2% off your total purchase.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's a convertible!
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: fragMasterFlash: that got precariously close to the ejection seat munitions.

There are safety pins that are usually in place when theyre hangared.


Do you look down the barrel of a loaded gun even though the safety is on?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stoolpigeon: dothemath: fragMasterFlash: that got precariously close to the ejection seat munitions.

There are safety pins that are usually in place when theyre hangared.

and I don't think I would call ejection seat rocket motors munitions. they aren't weapons.


Depends on how far above you your adversary is.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

logieal: dothemath: fragMasterFlash: that got precariously close to the ejection seat munitions.

There are safety pins that are usually in place when theyre hangared.

Do you look down the barrel of a loaded gun even though the safety is on?


An ejection seat is not a gun.
And working around them safely is part of the job.
 
p51d007
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey, does anyone know what this does?  LOL

comptoir-aviation.comView Full Size
 
