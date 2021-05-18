 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   A brief history of Massive Intelligence Failures in the United States. 1) Pearl Harbor. 2) The Tet Offensive. 3) 9-11. 4) UFOs. 5) The January 6 insurrection. Wait, go back one   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
66
    More: Interesting, Unidentified flying object, Bill Clinton, United States Department of Defense, George W. Bush, President of the United States, Christopher Mellon, United States Congress, unidentified aerial phenomena  
•       •       •

1281 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 May 2021 at 3:44 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
# import loony_hat_8
Every prescientific "wisdom tradition" emphasizes the importance of intentional breathwork and extended periods of meditation both for individual wellbeing and attaining knowledge.

Those same traditions also invariably contain varying descriptions of weird lights and shiat in the sky that are associated with "others."

Postscientific cultures explicitly disincentivize "idle time" for being unproductive, dismiss somatic feedback as unverifiable psychosomatic fantasies, and deemphasize quietude time via the proliferation of attention maximizing algorithms and activities.

With individual communion excised from the postscientific cultural consciousness, weird lights and shiat in the sky cannot be "real," and anyone who is witness to the contrary must be insane or delusional.

Therefore
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would also add Reality TV to that list of intelligence failures.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When it comes to UFOs, or what the Pentagon refers to as "unidentified aerial phenomena," the United States has "a massive intelligence failure on its hands," said Christopher Mellon, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence.

I loved him in Happy!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
5) was well-known ahead of time and the government and law enforcement didn't care because they incited it and participated in it.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There are no aliens in our corner of the galaxy.  Light years are big...
 
pueblonative
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
5 hits that with multiple failures in intelligence.
 
i state your name
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

xanadian: When it comes to UFOs, or what the Pentagon refers to as "unidentified aerial phenomena," the United States has "a massive intelligence failure on its hands," said Christopher Mellon, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence.

I loved him in Happy!


He's great as Jim Gordon in Harley Quinn too.
 
chewd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
6) an almost fanatical devotion to the pope.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: # import loony_hat_8
Every prescientific "wisdom tradition" emphasizes the importance of intentional breathwork and extended periods of meditation both for individual wellbeing and attaining knowledge.

Those same traditions also invariably contain varying descriptions of weird lights and shiat in the sky that are associated with "others."

Postscientific cultures explicitly disincentivize "idle time" for being unproductive, dismiss somatic feedback as unverifiable psychosomatic fantasies, and deemphasize quietude time via the proliferation of attention maximizing algorithms and activities.

With individual communion excised from the postscientific cultural consciousness, weird lights and shiat in the sky cannot be "real," and anyone who is witness to the contrary must be insane or delusional.

Here's Tom with weather
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: # import loony_hat_8
Every prescientific "wisdom tradition" emphasizes the importance of intentional breathwork and extended periods of meditation both for individual wellbeing and attaining knowledge.

Those same traditions also invariably contain varying descriptions of weird lights and shiat in the sky that are associated with "others."

Postscientific cultures explicitly disincentivize "idle time" for being unproductive, dismiss somatic feedback as unverifiable psychosomatic fantasies, and deemphasize quietude time via the proliferation of attention maximizing algorithms and activities.

With individual communion excised from the postscientific cultural consciousness, weird lights and shiat in the sky cannot be "real," and anyone who is witness to the contrary must be insane or delusional.

Therefore


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: There are no aliens in our corner of the galaxy.  Light years are big...


You are correct. However, the intraterrestrials have developed flight capabilities and are attempting to study us, and we should be watchful for them. We do not want a terrestrial civil war, it could literally tear the planet apart.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ohhhhh... NOW I understand. The Pentagon wants more budget for big toys. So they frame pictures of what are (usually) obviously incompletely understood atmospheric phenomenon along the lines of ball lighting or fata morgana, playing on the popular misconception that they're ayleeins coming here to take our wimmnfolk. And then they claim they need more money to develop faster jets, when what they clearly need are better cameras.

It all makes sense to me now! Study it out, sheeple!
 
HempHead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: 5) was well-known ahead of time and the government and law enforcement didn't care because they incited it and participated in it.


Tet Offensive was well known ahead of time as well. Viet Cong broadcast on "Liberation Radio" a message for citizens to rise up and revolt starting in December.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A five paragraph "article" that says nothing.
Huh.

/if I was bored/retired/stupid-rich I'd create lightweight aluminum casings for powerful drones, designed as a metal disc cover over the drone, and send them all over the place.
//would be surprised if no one has done that yet
 
positronica
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pretty much every one of these "UFO" videos that are out there have been thoroughly debunked, including the one used for the title image of this article. There's no aliens visiting us, and there's no militaries on earth deploying secret hyper-advanced craft that defy the laws of physics as we know them.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If the aliens would stop sticking things in our butts, we might be more comfortable having an open conversation about them.  Wait...what?
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can't speak to the others but 9/11 and the Insurrection were not intelligence failures.  They were moral failures.  We were perfectly aware of what was going down and we did nothing to stop it.  We call them intelligence failures because stupidity is more forgivable than malice.
 
freakay
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The 60 minutes episode was a bit vague on the size of the things that were seen in the video footage.  I know they said one was the size of jet fighter, which is not insignificant.  But some of those things looked fairly small.  Which makes me wonder...if extra terrestrial...are these beings really small, like some kind of Twilight Zone episode?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: There are no aliens in our corner of the galaxy.  Light years are big...


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a good thing.
 
Adam64
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
UFO's or UAP's are not aliens...  They are unknowns:
- Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.
- That which can be assumed without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.
- Etc.

The Pentagon already has enough money to make new big boy toys.
 
karnal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

palelizard: aleister_greynight: There are no aliens in our corner of the galaxy.  Light years are big...

You are correct. However, the intraterrestrials have developed flight capabilities and are attempting to study us, and we should be watchful for them. We do not want a terrestrial civil war, it could literally tear the planet apart.



Or pull us together!
 
Adam64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: A five paragraph "article" that says nothing.
Huh.

/if I was bored/retired/stupid-rich I'd create lightweight aluminum casings for powerful drones, designed as a metal disc cover over the drone, and send them all over the place.
//would be surprised if no one has done that yet


Well, there was a 13 minute piece on 60 minutes.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't think that it was as much a failure as it was sabotage.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Apparently they mostly show up during our war games? It's an adversary spying on us and exploiting a blind spot in our military.
 
freakay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Adam64: UFO's or UAP's are not aliens...  They are unknowns:
- Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.
- That which can be assumed without evidence can be dismissed without evidence.
- Etc.

The Pentagon already has enough money to make new big boy toys.


I dont know.  The evidence seems pretty strange, in that the things are moving really fast, have fairly defined edges, they follow our planes that observe them, and are discernible with infrared cameras.  Yet, none of these things have seemed hostile.  Im not saying aliens, but I am saying that these are really extraordinary videos, as confirmed by pilots and ground observers.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

freakay: are these beings really small



Moby - 'In This World' (Official Video)
Youtube 5wrwcEZ3Btw
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Supermen Lovers (feat. Mani Hoffman) · Starlight (Official Video)
Youtube h61QG4s0I3U
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok somebody needs to explain to me how the Tet Offensive was such a massive military intelligence failure when there are literally hundreds of documentaries about it on YouTube.

/Lol
//Don't hurt me
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

karnal: palelizard: aleister_greynight: There are no aliens in our corner of the galaxy.  Light years are big...

You are correct. However, the intraterrestrials have developed flight capabilities and are attempting to study us, and we should be watchful for them. We do not want a terrestrial civil war, it could literally tear the planet apart.


Or pull us together!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Am I crazy, or does the US military do a "We know alien spaceships are real" leak every couple of years? With just enough blurry photos to get an orgasm from the tinfoil hats, but no real information.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: A five paragraph "article" that says nothing.
Huh.

/if I was bored/retired/stupid-rich I'd create lightweight aluminum casings for powerful drones, designed as a metal disc cover over the drone, and send them all over the place.
//would be surprised if no one has done that yet


263i3m2dw9nnf6zqv39ktpr1-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Ohhhhh... NOW I understand. The Pentagon wants more budget for big toys. So they frame pictures of what are (usually) obviously incompletely understood atmospheric phenomenon along the lines of ball lighting or fata morgana, playing on the popular misconception that they're ayleeins coming here to take our wimmnfolk. And then they claim they need more money to develop faster jets, when what they clearly need are better cameras.

It all makes sense to me now! Study it out, sheeple!


We don't need massive military budgets if the aliens come for the women. We can just let them take a batch of the types  of women they think they're looking for--I suggest throwing in a sampling of mothers and ex-wives for the educational value of their "experience with the human condition." Our women are mean if their expectations aren't met. The aliens will be bringing the women back and not bothering us again.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

positronica: Pretty much every one of these "UFO" videos that are out there have been thoroughly debunked, including the one used for the title image of this article. There's no aliens visiting us, and there's no militaries on earth deploying secret hyper-advanced craft that defy the laws of physics as we know them.


There are, however, lots of prototype flight tests which are classified, and must continue to be declared as UFO's because you might lose your clearance if you called it anything else.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xanadian: When it comes to UFOs, or what the Pentagon refers to as "unidentified aerial phenomena," the United States has "a massive intelligence failure on its hands," said Christopher Mellon, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence.

I loved him in Happy!


He's also one of our administrators on the help desk.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, but to know what aliums think of how things are going for us.  Probably something along the lines of "we'd better get this paper finished before they're gone".
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Resident Muslim: A five paragraph "article" that says nothing.
Huh.

/if I was bored/retired/stupid-rich I'd create lightweight aluminum casings for powerful drones, designed as a metal disc cover over the drone, and send them all over the place.
//would be surprised if no one has done that yet

[263i3m2dw9nnf6zqv39ktpr1-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 850x566]


I knew it was aliens!

/ alien robots
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Top Secret Government Alien UFO Invasion Film
Youtube Fv041-dAnqs
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: # import loony_hat_8
Every prescientific "wisdom tradition" emphasizes the importance of intentional breathwork and extended periods of meditation both for individual wellbeing and attaining knowledge.

Those same traditions also invariably contain varying descriptions of weird lights and shiat in the sky that are associated with "others."

Postscientific cultures explicitly disincentivize "idle time" for being unproductive, dismiss somatic feedback as unverifiable psychosomatic fantasies, and deemphasize quietude time via the proliferation of attention maximizing algorithms and activities.

With individual communion excised from the postscientific cultural consciousness, weird lights and shiat in the sky cannot be "real," and anyone who is witness to the contrary must be insane or delusional.

Therefore


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Ohhhhh... NOW I understand. The Pentagon wants more budget for big toys. So they frame pictures of what are (usually) obviously incompletely understood atmospheric phenomenon along the lines of ball lighting or fata morgana, playing on the popular misconception that they're ayleeins coming here to take our wimmnfolk. And then they claim they need more money to develop faster jets, when what they clearly need are better cameras.

It all makes sense to me now! Study it out, sheeple!


Better cameras, lmaooooo

Big Black donated two unused, 1980s-era space telescopes to NASA a decade or so back. Despite their age and disuse, they were an order of magnitude better than the repaired Hubble.

And these were the things NRO had sitting on the shelf.
 
Birnone
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
These UFOs are flying around in restricted airspace? Okay, so we're talking aliens who not only visit Earth but know which areas to fly around in so they can piss off the lifeforms there? Or maybe those are secret US flying thingies and the reason is they are in restricted airspace is because if the US is going to fly them around then restricted airspace is the best airspace to do it in?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

positronica: Pretty much every one of these "UFO" videos that are out there have been thoroughly debunked, including the one used for the title image of this article. There's no aliens visiting us, and there's no militaries on earth deploying secret hyper-advanced craft that defy the laws of physics as we know them.


So a bug splat on the camera lens
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: # import loony_hat_8
Every prescientific "wisdom tradition" emphasizes the importance of intentional breathwork and extended periods of meditation both for individual wellbeing and attaining knowledge.

Those same traditions also invariably contain varying descriptions of weird lights and shiat in the sky that are associated with "others."

Postscientific cultures explicitly disincentivize "idle time" for being unproductive, dismiss somatic feedback as unverifiable psychosomatic fantasies, and deemphasize quietude time via the proliferation of attention maximizing algorithms and activities.

With individual communion excised from the postscientific cultural consciousness, weird lights and shiat in the sky cannot be "real," and anyone who is witness to the contrary must be insane or delusional.

Therefore


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If extraterrestrials are out there, and I believe they are, Earth is a place where they double check their door locks as they fly right by. I mean, we're basically the universe's "People of Walmart":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: Madman drummers bummers: Ohhhhh... NOW I understand. The Pentagon wants more budget for big toys. So they frame pictures of what are (usually) obviously incompletely understood atmospheric phenomenon along the lines of ball lighting or fata morgana, playing on the popular misconception that they're ayleeins coming here to take our wimmnfolk. And then they claim they need more money to develop faster jets, when what they clearly need are better cameras.

It all makes sense to me now! Study it out, sheeple!

Better cameras, lmaooooo

Big Black donated two unused, 1980s-era space telescopes to NASA a decade or so back. Despite their age and disuse, they were an order of magnitude better than the repaired Hubble.

And these were the things NRO had sitting on the shelf.


Well, okay, I can neither confirm nor deny that, but what I was referring to was the pixellated blurriness of all the UAP video I've seen. They make Bigfoot and Nessie pictures look like boudoir photography.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/h61QG4s0​I3U]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: Madman drummers bummers: Ohhhhh... NOW I understand. The Pentagon wants more budget for big toys. So they frame pictures of what are (usually) obviously incompletely understood atmospheric phenomenon along the lines of ball lighting or fata morgana, playing on the popular misconception that they're ayleeins coming here to take our wimmnfolk. And then they claim they need more money to develop faster jets, when what they clearly need are better cameras.

It all makes sense to me now! Study it out, sheeple!

Better cameras, lmaooooo

Big Black donated two unused, 1980s-era space telescopes to NASA a decade or so back. Despite their age and disuse, they were an order of magnitude better than the repaired Hubble.

And these were the things NRO had sitting on the shelf.

Well, okay, I can neither confirm nor deny that, but what I was referring to was the pixellated blurriness of all the UAP video I've seen. They make Bigfoot and Nessie pictures look like boudoir photography.


Hahahaha fair point.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Resident Muslim: A five paragraph "article" that says nothing.
Huh.

/if I was bored/retired/stupid-rich I'd create lightweight aluminum casings for powerful drones, designed as a metal disc cover over the drone, and send them all over the place.
//would be surprised if no one has done that yet

[263i3m2dw9nnf6zqv39ktpr1-wpengine.net​dna-ssl.com image 850x566]


We did it and I'm pretty sure the Germans did it as well...which probably means the Soviets/Russians worked on something like a flying disc once upon a time too.

I've always suspected the bulk of UFO's are top secret aircraft of either our own or a foreign countries...seeing how back in the 50's all of the sightings looked like spacecraft out of a pulp sci-fi movie and not something "advanced" looking like something Apple or Google would put out nowadays pretty much confirms that.  The only thing that really was in that era was the SR-71 Blackbird and later the B-2 Stealth Bomber...both of which look otherworldly if you're lucky enough to get close to one.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gotta love how the US government and military admitting to the existence of UFOs and that they're stumped after exhausting all their alternatives is being met with crickets and scoffs. Sounding increasingly credible that some kind of first contact has already been made.

Any dipshiat making noise about this being a security concern or what the farkever needs to shut their noise-hole. If these things are legitimate, then their intentions seem peaceful and level of tech so far superior to our own that any conflict is already over.
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If there are extra terrestrial vehicles monitoring earth then what the hell are we still fighting among ourselves when there is a superior technological race monitoring what we can do?

I think that the reason that the US military, and evidently every other military force is ignoring it is because they know it's not extra-terrestrial. Otherwise we should be spending a hell of a lot more on space exploration and detection so we could have some warning. We aren't, and the Pentagon  isn't asking for it either.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: # import loony_hat_8
Every prescientific "wisdom tradition" emphasizes the importance of intentional breathwork and extended periods of meditation both for individual wellbeing and attaining knowledge.

Those same traditions also invariably contain varying descriptions of weird lights and shiat in the sky that are associated with "others."

Postscientific cultures explicitly disincentivize "idle time" for being unproductive, dismiss somatic feedback as unverifiable psychosomatic fantasies, and deemphasize quietude time via the proliferation of attention maximizing algorithms and activities.

With individual communion excised from the postscientific cultural consciousness, weird lights and shiat in the sky cannot be "real," and anyone who is witness to the contrary must be insane or delusional.

Therefore


I think you're on the right track, but that's only part of the equation: Because our collective consciousness necessarily prioritizes the semiotic systems that favor explicable phenomena, we've constructed a conceptual zeitgeist which is irreducibly "epilogocentric." Without a comprehensive deconstruction of our intrinsic experiential blind spots and analysis of the way in which beings with fundamentally incompatible qualia might arrive create orthogonal scientific and veridical systems, we remain stuck in a closed epistemological dialectic that we cannot transcend without somehow discovering (or being bestowed) a non-symbolic communicative paradigm.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.