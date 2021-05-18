 Skip to content
(Vice)   If they're the 'lone survivors', I think I'd rather be dead   (vice.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The history of vaccination favors the vaccinated.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also from a Transformers movie...
Dare to be Stupid Transformers
Youtube XrMbkbTPrPA
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"See, those that got the vaccine aren't protected; we didn't get the vaccine and we are protected. It's simple, really..."
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is not a zombie movie, FFS.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really concerned with living with high school dropouts...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: The history of vaccination favors the vaccinated.


You read that in one of your godless 'books'? Pfft.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks, I think we gave this humanity thing our best try. Maybe in a few million years talking dogs will evolve and they can have a shot at forming a functional civilization.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a new take on rapture idiocy.

These people are so desperate to feel smart.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's three of you.  You're not exactly lone, are you?"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some losers living in the sticks are convinced that they're a million times smarter than everyone else.

video-images.vice.comView Full Size

Seems entirely on brand.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Life is not a zombie movie, FFS.


Umm...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Folks, I think we gave this humanity thing our best try. Maybe in a few million years talking dogs will evolve and they can have a shot at forming a functional civilization.


My money is on the otters or racoons.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they all get Polio or TB somehow. Maybe Scarlet Fever.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other users have depicted themselves duck-lipping for the camera as Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It" plays in the background, in what appears to be a bit of an online singles bar for people who hate vaccines and love Under Armour, Trump hats, pro-police T-shirts, and abundant self-tanner.

Reminds me of my hometown and why I moved away as soon as I could.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they can literally fark off and die while my vaccinated ass will be shrugging off the virus.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TikTok users are falsely claiming that vaccinated people will soon die, leaving them to inherit the earth.

"Yeah!... Does anyone know how to make electricity?  And why doesn't the grocery store grow food any more?"
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Folks, I think we gave this humanity thing our best try. Maybe in a few million years talking dogs will evolve and they can have a shot at forming a functional civilization.


Breaking news, even dogs have a lot of stupid members in their ranks. With almost 8 billion humans, and all that religion BS infecting the minds of so many like cancer, of course you gonna have a few hundreds millions maybe even a few billions of people that are total farking idiots but somehow are still alive because modern society saved them from their stupidity.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That middle one has a nice, meaty rump. I'd Skywalker her exhaust port iffen you know what I mean.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Also from a Transformers movie...
[YouTube video: Dare to be Stupid Transformers]


"Boss, this is a big movie right? How about we spend like 20 seconds more drawing each frame so it looks OK?"

"No"
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: That middle one has a nice, meaty rump. I'd Skywalker her exhaust port iffen you know what I mean.

So pop one in the open hatch and then bail as fast as possible maneuver?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're up there just munching on popcorn, laughing their tiny grey asses off.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ufo-mili​t​ary-intelligence-60-minutes-2021-05-16​/
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: That middle one has a nice, meaty rump. I'd Skywalker her exhaust port iffen you know what I mean.


Natures condom
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you say something stupid, but use very sophisticated technology (which you don't understand), then it becomes smart.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the sole survivors would be Asian.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said this on here before, but the US anti-vaccine thing is baffling.

I live in a country where we can't get them. I'd straight up fight a guy I know I'd lose to for a 50/50 shot at getting vaccinated
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: That middle one has a nice, meaty rump. I'd Skywalker her exhaust port iffen you know what I mean.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: arrogantbastich: Also from a Transformers movie...
[YouTube video: Dare to be Stupid Transformers]

"Boss, this is a big movie right? How about we spend like 20 seconds more drawing each frame so it looks OK?"

"No"


My favorite "wtf" animation moment from that movie is when one of the dinobots gets squished and his eyes get left slightly behind before catching up, like it's a loony tunes moment out of nowhere.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTH:If they're the 'lone survivors', I think I'd rather be dead

Yes, but where were they buried?
 
evilmousse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLASPHEMY!
Optimus coated himself to gain a measure of resistance to the hate plague and battle Rodimus, who had succumbed, for the autobot matrix of leadership, then sacrificed the entire accumulated wisdom therein to save the universe, as wisdom was the hate plague's only weakness.

tfwiki.netView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: I've said this on here before, but the US anti-vaccine thing is baffling.

I live in a country where we can't get them. I'd straight up fight a guy I know I'd lose to for a 50/50 shot at getting vaccinated


I think it boils down to a lot of Americans see adversaries and boogeymen everywhere. If you're not within their select circle, then you must be plotting something to attack or steal from their circle.
 
purplegiraffe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them think this.  Let the plague encouragers get the plague.  I am done worrying about these maroons.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the same people who watch an episode of survivor Fiji and can survive an apocalypse alone, without parler and Facebook.

Good luck farkers. If the smart people do in fact die out life won't be Idiocracy with wonderful achievements like television, internet, medicine, prepared food. It will be like the show alone. Alone, starving, dying of an infection, and freezing to death.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: I've said this on here before, but the US anti-vaccine thing is baffling.

I live in a country where we can't get them. I'd straight up fight a guy I know I'd lose to for a 50/50 shot at getting vaccinated



Lots of people in this country are soft.  Helicopter parents, bubble wrap, 'social promotions' in school, etc.  They've never developed physical or mental resilience, and pouty conspiracy-theory shiat comes easy to them.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A world run by anti-vaccination idiots? Yeah, I think I'd rather no survive to see that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Yeah, they can literally fark off and die while my vaccinated ass will be shrugging off the virus.


Until those plague rats spread it enough that a vaccine-resistant mutation develops.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOT survive to see that, rather.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lolmao500: mongbiohazard: Folks, I think we gave this humanity thing our best try. Maybe in a few million years talking dogs will evolve and they can have a shot at forming a functional civilization.

Breaking news, even dogs have a lot of stupid members in their ranks. With almost 8 billion humans, and all that religion BS infecting the minds of so many like cancer, of course you gonna have a few hundreds millions maybe even a few billions of people that are total farking idiots but somehow are still alive because modern society saved them from their stupidity.


You do know the entire field of genetics was founded by a Catholic monk right?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That is some long, tall stupid there.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The marching morons
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: bacchanalias and consequences: I've said this on here before, but the US anti-vaccine thing is baffling.

I live in a country where we can't get them. I'd straight up fight a guy I know I'd lose to for a 50/50 shot at getting vaccinated


Lots of people in this country are soft.  Helicopter parents, bubble wrap, 'social promotions' in school, etc.  They've never developed physical or mental resilience, and pouty conspiracy-theory shiat comes easy to them.


What would the conspiracy be? And how would you get every country (that have internal and external conflicts) in the world to line up around it?

If "it's all a hoax" it's a pretty farking elaborate hoax.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You are not the only one who would prefer you were dead subby
 
Katwang
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I believe I would take medical advice from a chiropractor before any TIK TOK expert.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: FrancoFile: bacchanalias and consequences: I've said this on here before, but the US anti-vaccine thing is baffling.

I live in a country where we can't get them. I'd straight up fight a guy I know I'd lose to for a 50/50 shot at getting vaccinated


Lots of people in this country are soft.  Helicopter parents, bubble wrap, 'social promotions' in school, etc.  They've never developed physical or mental resilience, and pouty conspiracy-theory shiat comes easy to them.

What would the conspiracy be? And how would you get every country (that have internal and external conflicts) in the world to line up around it?

If "it's all a hoax" it's a pretty farking elaborate hoax.



Oh, I think the anti-vax conspiracy is tighter and more plausible than "there is no covid."

* It's a rush job and there are side-effects that they've been covering up
* The paperwork and registration is part of the surveillance state

Don't even have to touch the microchip 5G nonsense if you stick with those.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: bacchanalias and consequences: FrancoFile: bacchanalias and consequences: I've said this on here before, but the US anti-vaccine thing is baffling.

I live in a country where we can't get them. I'd straight up fight a guy I know I'd lose to for a 50/50 shot at getting vaccinated


Lots of people in this country are soft.  Helicopter parents, bubble wrap, 'social promotions' in school, etc.  They've never developed physical or mental resilience, and pouty conspiracy-theory shiat comes easy to them.

What would the conspiracy be? And how would you get every country (that have internal and external conflicts) in the world to line up around it?

If "it's all a hoax" it's a pretty farking elaborate hoax.


Oh, I think the anti-vax conspiracy is tighter and more plausible than "there is no covid."

* It's a rush job and there are side-effects that they've been covering up
* The paperwork and registration is part of the surveillance state

Don't even have to touch the microchip 5G nonsense if you stick with those.


The massive amount of self importance involved in that theory is ridiculous.

"They're going to microchip me!" To track what exactly? That you routinely go to the store? That you have sex with people you're not married to? That you like cake? Nobody cares.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I bet these selfish assholes are also litterbugs.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
whatever.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Folks, I think we gave this humanity thing our best try. Maybe in a few million years talking dogs will evolve and they can have a shot at forming a functional civilization.


You just know that it'll be the dumbest of mutts that end up being the ruling class of talking dogs

/History doesn't repeat
//That biatch rhymes
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: That middle one has a nice, meaty rump. I'd Skywalker her exhaust port iffen you know what I mean.


At that DERP, will you be able to pull out in time?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: FrancoFile: bacchanalias and consequences: FrancoFile: bacchanalias and consequences: I've said this on here before, but the US anti-vaccine thing is baffling.

I live in a country where we can't get them. I'd straight up fight a guy I know I'd lose to for a 50/50 shot at getting vaccinated


Lots of people in this country are soft.  Helicopter parents, bubble wrap, 'social promotions' in school, etc.  They've never developed physical or mental resilience, and pouty conspiracy-theory shiat comes easy to them.

What would the conspiracy be? And how would you get every country (that have internal and external conflicts) in the world to line up around it?

If "it's all a hoax" it's a pretty farking elaborate hoax.


Oh, I think the anti-vax conspiracy is tighter and more plausible than "there is no covid."

* It's a rush job and there are side-effects that they've been covering up
* The paperwork and registration is part of the surveillance state

Don't even have to touch the microchip 5G nonsense if you stick with those.

The massive amount of self importance involved in that theory is ridiculous.

"They're going to microchip me!" To track what exactly? That you routinely go to the store? That you have sex with people you're not married to? That you like cake? Nobody cares.



I'm not saying it makes sense if you're a rational, self-aware person.  But it's plausible to somebody with a case of solipsism brought on by a pampered upbringing.
 
