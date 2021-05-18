 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Darwin disapproves   (bbc.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess this Antofagasta, Chile landmark might be next?  I hope not.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hugram: I guess this Antofagasta, Chile landmark might be next?  I hope not.
[Fark user image 850x637]


Only if it's selected, naturally.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hugram: I guess this Antofagasta, Chile landmark might be next?  I hope not.
[Fark user image image 850x637]


The natural bridge in Aruba crumbled about two months before I went there.


Oh well it was still cool to see it all broken.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well it's an example of coastal evolution so I would think he would approve.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But just think of all the new geography after  climate change has its climax.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: hugram: I guess this Antofagasta, Chile landmark might be next?  I hope not.
[Fark user image image 850x637]

The natural bridge in Aruba crumbled about two months before I went there.


Oh well it was still cool to see it all broken.


"We heard you were coming so we destroyed ourself."
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess it didn't .. survive.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Entropy, it's a biatch.
 
Chakat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hugram: I guess this Antofagasta, Chile landmark might be next?  I hope not.
[Fark user image 850x637]


Maybe not next, but Geologically Soon. Arches/natural bridges are inherently unstable just by the nature of how they're formed.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was obviously done by his arch enemy.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's now more structurally stable due to natural selection. I would think that Darwin would approve.
 
nytmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Google's no help in finding out whether the bridge was over land or sea. One overhead shot makes it look like there's a sea channel under it. Also, whether the arch was known to be weakened, or known to be at risk of collapse. All Google wants to show is links to 1000 different articles from the past 24 hours all saying the same thing as TFA, which only says "it has collapsed due to erosion".
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yep, that's going to happen.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That was Golden.
 
