(BBC-US)   The irony of this story does not go unnoticed   (bbc.com) divider line
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Nigerian prince from the emails stole from Nigeria? Circular thievery?
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well that's gonna cause a warp in the force.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: Well that's gonna cause a warp in the force.


419 feet wide, precisely.
 
goatharper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: 419


The site is still up:

https://www.419eater.com/
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When he ran for Delta State governor, he lied about his date of birth to hide his UK conviction

So when they ask, "Who you?" you can just make shiat up and they take your word for it?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: When he ran for Delta State governor, he lied about his date of birth to hide his UK conviction

So when they ask, "Who you?" you can just make shiat up and they take your word for it?


So *that's* what goes on in the Delta Quadrant?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: When he ran for Delta State governor, he lied about his date of birth to hide his UK conviction

So when they ask, "Who you?" you can just make shiat up and they take your word for it?


A friend of mine once had an issue where he wasn't landing any jobs. Basically he had a note on his background check (that he only found out when he was declined a few months into job hunt) because a kid in his neighborhood got arrested, said he had no ID, and gave my friends name and address from phonebook. No one did any diligence and it took my friend around 9 months to fully clear his record.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is it really ironic that a thief or scammer in an unstable country would move their money to a stable country with reliable banking?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

goatharper: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: 419

The site is still up:

https://www.419eater.com/


Wow, I forgot all about 419eater. I used to go down those wormholes for hours.

The photo galleries with the signs the scammers were made to hold up were hilarious.
 
