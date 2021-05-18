 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   You're not going to get a lot of repeat business if you shoot your customers in the head every time there is a dispute   (wfla.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Murder, Sheriff, Coroner, Police, Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County, 36-year-old Juan Barroso, 29-year-old Michael Shane Denn  
•       •       •

1027 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 1:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The worst business model ever! Would not recommend, zero stars.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dante never knew about tow truck operators, but if he had, I'm pretty sure he'd put them into level 7.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Dante never knew about tow truck operators, but if he had, I'm pretty sure he'd put them into level 7.


I have actually had, three pairs of expensive sun glasses stolen by three different tow drivers, and one false accusation that I stole money from his glove box, by one. These are not generally good men.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down
Youtube Tzrk7v0cwEk
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the name of the company is "Strapped", customers should expect guns to be involved.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best marriage counselor ever.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With those rates, who needs repeat customers?
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad his brother got hit by the truck.
They are required to be dumb bullies

/ I went to COLLEGE dumbarse
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction: the guy's customers are the businesses that hire him to prowl their lots, not the people who own the cars.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I slid off an icy turn and had to get towed back onto the road. Sitting in the cab after it was pulled out he tells me it's $300. I balked but what are ya gonna do, he still has it hooked on the truck. He radios in to run my credit card and I hear back 'did you get the damage waiver signed this time?'

He looks at me wide-eyed and says 'I didn't damage your car, did I?'

'Well let's go check!'

We settled on $75
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polk County... Sheriff Grady Judd... surprised Judd didn't let the white guy off for shooting the Latino guy, that's the business model (stand your ground) usually there is extra credit for hitting the guy while he's running away...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tow Truck Drivers: the modern job for people who want to be thieves that prey on the weak and unsuspecting.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Polk county. This is normal
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Marcus Aurelius: Dante never knew about tow truck operators, but if he had, I'm pretty sure he'd put them into level 7.

I have actually had, three pairs of expensive sun glasses stolen by three different tow drivers, and one false accusation that I stole money from his glove box, by one. These are not generally good men.


The police are even worse.   Cops routinely lie to people who are involved in an accident or have a breakdown telling them their car has to be towed by a certain company, or to a certain place.  The tow operators then provide a kickback to the cops.   If you are in accident, or your car is otherwise disabled, and the cops have not impounded your car, you have a right to have the car towed by the tow operator of your choice, to the destination of your choice, including your place of residence or business.

Certain toll roads have 'authorized' tow operators that have exclusive rights to work those roads.  In that case, tell the tow operator to tow your car to the nearest exit and leave the car at the curb after you've exited the toll road.  They'll outright lie to you and tell you they can't do that.  If they tow it back to to some business or repair shop,  after you told them not to, get a lawyer and file a theft complaint.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let's let arseholes carry guns and then empower them with rhetoric about the ability to use their guns when they feel threatened in any way.

And then, as a society, sit back and watch as arseholes get into confrontations with each other and then kill each other when they feel threatened.

What a time to be alive.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first experience as an adult (5 years ago was the trip) in the states with a gun came at the holster of a tow truck driver in Spokane. My brake line busted headed into town on that stupid steep grade off the interstate, and I geared down and pulled over in to the first residential street and assessed that we needed a tow to the nearest shop (who over torqued the brake line and it blew again on my way just about back up to my hometown) and the guy offered us a lift to the hotel we were staying at and took the car to some napa branded shop and we were on the road, but we noticed something strange.

A Six shooter on his hip. farks me up to this day.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ansius: Yes, let's let arseholes carry guns and then empower them with rhetoric about the ability to use their guns when they feel threatened in any way.

And then, as a society, sit back and watch as arseholes get into confrontations with each other and then kill each other when they feel threatened.

What a time to be alive.


At least it was polite.
Because people were armed.
Can you imagine how rude they could have been if no one was armed?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

likwidflame: A Six shooter on his hip. farks me up to this day.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.