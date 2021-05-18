 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes really great music but will be interrupted by FUND DRIVE. You have been warned. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #218. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.

warning: today is FUND DRIVE day (actually it's all week) so you'll hear me shilling for money. apologies in advance. i won't bother you lot until next year. well, after thursday i won't.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, someone made me a really sparkly fresh twitter banner. i almost feel legit. credit where due if they want it public :)
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ahoy, me farkies!

just $ent my contribution to help
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: ahoy, me farkies!

just $ent my contribution to help
[Fark user image 636x269] [View Full Size image _x_]


you're too kind.

i get *why* we have to do this. but i still don't like it. i just wish we would get funded appropriately by the powers that be.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

socalnewwaver: today is FUND DRIVE day


No worries. Y'all can cash the check I sent last year. Someday. Maybe. If you ever find it.

I also just gave for this year, since you no longer require my phone number.

Note - type KUCI in the "Unit - Fund " box!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jasonvatch:

Note - type KUCI in the "Unit - Fund " box!

I typed in "socalnewwaver goth buckle boot fund" - was that wrong?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: jasonvatch:

Note - type KUCI in the "Unit - Fund " box!

I typed in "socalnewwaver goth buckle boot fund" - was that wrong?


I typed, Payola re: OMD "If You Leave"
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: jasonvatch:

Note - type KUCI in the "Unit - Fund " box!

I typed in "socalnewwaver goth buckle boot fund" - was that wrong?


Close enough.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Hope everyone had a great weekend. I managed to watch some of The Great Escape festival online.
Hanya & Bleach Lab were great & I discovered another band who really captured my attention called ĠENN.
Have had this on repeat for a couple of days now. I think I am addicted
ĠENN - DUDA DANCE
Youtube 0aKb3y53n74

& Sunday evening I got to see Jason Cooper's drumathon. He played along to a special drumless mix of The Cure's 2013 Mexico City show & it was mesmerising to watch. If you're a drum nerd or even have 4 hours & 15 minutes to spare (yep, that's how long the show was) it's on the youtubes
But wait until after pastFORWARD at least ;o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: jasonvatch:

Note - type KUCI in the "Unit - Fund " box!

I typed in "socalnewwaver goth buckle boot fund" - was that wrong?


depends. were the results satisfactory?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: also, someone made me a really sparkly fresh twitter banner. i almost feel legit. credit where due if they want it public :)


also, our very own NeoMoxie gave me permission to out her amazing work. she spruced up my youtube page as well along with some other stuff. so thanks for the fantastic work NeoMoxie. TT going out for you today. i heard you like them ;-)
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw quite a bit of the drumathon and was impressed with how well Jason could play Boris's parts.
yes, I know that sounds wrong
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: I saw quite a bit of the drumathon and was impressed with how well Jason could play Boris's parts.
yes, I know that sounds wrong


not nearly as wrong as it would have sounded if you had added a stray *with* in there. NTTAWWT.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: TT going out for you today. i heard you like them ;-)


Squee!

/my 14 yr old fangirl self
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pista: Have had this on repeat for a couple of days now. I think I am addicted
ĠENN - DUDA DANCE


Getting a "great live show" vibe off of these gals.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: I saw quite a bit of the drumathon and was impressed with how well Jason could play Boris's parts.
yes, I know that sounds wrong


He created some pretty complex riffs.
Prayers For Rain & If Only Tonight were genius & Jason has nailed them.
But End really stood out on Sunday. It's a great track anyway but this is the first time I've ever felt so involved. The drumming was really intense.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Have had this on repeat for a couple of days now. I think I am addicted
ĠENN - DUDA DANCE

Getting a "great live show" vibe off of these gals.


The latest EP (Liminal) isn't as upbeat as that, but it's still captivating & they played 3 song set on Friday from it.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pista: ultraluzer: I saw quite a bit of the drumathon and was impressed with how well Jason could play Boris's parts.
yes, I know that sounds wrong

He created some pretty complex riffs.
Prayers For Rain & If Only Tonight were genius & Jason has nailed them.
But End really stood out on Sunday. It's a great track anyway but this is the first time I've ever felt so involved. The drumming was really intense.


What struck me was that even the simpler patterns Boris came up with tended to be at least 16-bar phrases, while Jason's are more freeform. Since Jason plays the old tracks as they were intended, we have the best of both worlds now.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: ultraluzer: I saw quite a bit of the drumathon and was impressed with how well Jason could play Boris's parts.
yes, I know that sounds wrong

He created some pretty complex riffs.
Prayers For Rain & If Only Tonight were genius & Jason has nailed them.
But End really stood out on Sunday. It's a great track anyway but this is the first time I've ever felt so involved. The drumming was really intense.

What struck me was that even the simpler patterns Boris came up with tended to be at least 16-bar phrases, while Jason's are more freeform. Since Jason plays the old tracks as they were intended, we have the best of both worlds now.


That won't stop the "Boris was better" crowd.
I was cold on Jason at first but he's come away from making lots of splashy noise & become so much more refined.
& given he's been in the band for 20 years now has to mean Robert's pretty happy with him
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: I was cold on Jason at first but he's come away from making lots of splashy noise & become so much more refined.
& given he's been in the band for 20 years now has to mean Robert's pretty happy with him


No love for Lol?

/ducks
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: I was cold on Jason at first but he's come away from making lots of splashy noise & become so much more refined.
& given he's been in the band for 20 years now has to mean Robert's pretty happy with him

No love for Lol?

/ducks


I saw them do their Reflections shows in Sydney when Lol came back for the first time & he played an epic bum keyboard note right on the end of All Cats Are Grey
LOL indeed.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 500x339] [View Full Size image _x_]


LEGGO MY EGGO
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....

[Fark user image 500x339] [View Full Size image _x_]

LEGGO MY EGGO


I went to a standup show once & the comedian held up a The Sound Of Bread album. He then said that it was wrong & that this was the sound of bread as he actually played a slice of bread on a turntable
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is quite Go Go's-ish (there's that apostrophe again)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Obscure 80s indeed!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just want to say thanks to the anonymous farker who gifted me a month of Total Fark. It's nice to feel appreciated! (I'm assuming it was from someone in this group.)

Or, it could be some sort of revenge by sucking me in to even more rational internet discourse to get me all wound up. Either way, I'm making an impact on the world. Win!

The only thing to do now is pay it forward by supporting the funding drive. Off to find the donation links.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Aye. To second what BourbonMakesItBetter said.
Thank you again whoever you are.
Was a nice surprise to see a red message at the top of the page that wasn't a cease & desist order so thank you x
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Obscure 80s indeed!


well i have to balance out the non-obscure stuff. like thompson twins. and if you leave.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yep, I have too have again been TotalFarked. Thank you, kind and anonymous weirdo.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For a second there I thought it was April Fool's day all over again
 
