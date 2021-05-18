 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Man who died by suicide in Fargo courtroom faced 7 years in prison, promised to knock $100 off the price of TruCoat   (nypost.com)
    Fargo, North Dakota, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, Marshal, Crimes, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, United States Marshals Service, Belcourt, North Dakota, Jeffrey Sahl Ferris  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, you don't get that TruCoat and you're going to have oxidation problems when you slit your own throat in the courtroom. That'll cost a lot more than $500.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the NY Post.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told you I was hardcore...
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I understand it, his actual crime was trying to run over some kids and then threatening them with a gun, so, yanno, nothing of value was lost.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's fleeing the courtroom! The suspect is fleeing the courtroom!
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am beginning to think that federal buildings are pretty safe to both smuggle a weapon into and also attack if you don't like the results of an election.

Seriously folks...Security is an illusion.  You're on your own....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Slashed his own throat? Hardcore. Beats poison.

s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was the guy funny looking?
 
starsrift
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
7 years in prison... and a lifetime of unemployability.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone told him, that hen he got out Trump would be President again.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey man, nice slice.
 
akede
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I told you I was hardcore.
 
akede
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

akede: I told you I was hardcore.


Ah crap, didn't see BigChad beat me to it.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: I am beginning to think that federal buildings are pretty safe to both smuggle a weapon into and also attack if you don't like the results of an election.

Seriously folks...Security is an illusion.  You're on your own....


and that is just the Senators
 
kp1230
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skinink: Was the guy funny looking?


Oh, just in a general kinda way.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
UndeadPoetsSociety:

He saved a liver from a year in solitary confinement
 
GreenSun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Sad" tag, really? The guy almost turned kids into roadside paste and even attacked someone with a gun!

Ferris, 55, allegedly drove a Jeep toward seven children on the reservation in north-central North Dakota in April 2020, nearly hitting them.

He also allegedly assaulted a person with a 9mm handgun. He had faced charges of assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, terrorizing and using a firearm in a violent felony.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Aces!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Fark the NY Post.


Gotta give them credit. At least it's not farkied up with a Paywall.
 
patcarew
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: LarryDan43: Fark the NY Post.

Gotta give them credit. At least it's not farkied up with a Paywall.


The Sheldon Adelson model. If it's free, it ain't free.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GreenSun: "Sad" tag, really? The guy almost turned kids into roadside paste and even attacked someone with a gun!

Ferris, 55, allegedly drove a Jeep toward seven children on the reservation in north-central North Dakota in April 2020, nearly hitting them.

He also allegedly assaulted a person with a 9mm handgun. He had faced charges of assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, terrorizing and using a firearm in a violent felony.


He did wait to slit his throat until the jury was out of the room. Not sure if he was working up the courage or waited intentionally, but at least the jury didn't have to see it.

I very casually knew a guy that got popped for stealing electricity to grow weed 30 years ago. He was an older guy and his lawyer told him the weed charges wouldn't be bad, but he would definitely do time for stealing power. He drove up on a hill and blew his head off while out on bail.
 
soupafi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Dude couldn't do 7 years?
 
