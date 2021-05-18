 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Sorry hangry gator. This is a Wendy's   (wfla.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Lee County, Florida, 7-foot alligator, Police, Sheriff, nuisance alligator trapper, reports of a gator, alligator farm, Lehigh Acres  
•       •       •

830 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 3:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what you get for trying to feed him fries
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 7-foot alligator was captured by authorities  [...] Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians [...] The gator, measuring 7-feet-3-inches

This cop math is getting out of hand.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Officers then used the angry gator as a living puppet for a two-hour "Toothie the Talking Gator" routine, despite pleas of onlookers (pictured)
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a good lawyer......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody should make a compilation video of alligators walking with "walking music" over it.

Music like this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v​=gw5vAd​5icAg
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A 7-footer? So, a little lizard here in FL. BFD.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FEED HIM
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xanadian: A 7-foot alligator was captured by authorities  [...] Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians [...] The gator, measuring 7-feet-3-inches

This cop math is getting out of hand.


I was wondering why it was getting smaller as i kept reading.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: A 7-footer? So, a little lizard here in FL. BFD.


Truth.  I used to paddle in the 'Glades just to go gator spotting.

And I don't believe the gator was "chasing people" one bit.  Gators don't chase people or anything else, they're ambush predators.  Unless walking along the fence line wondering "how the fark to I get around this thing" is chasing people.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.