(CNBC)   600k kids from 12-15 have gotten vaccinated in past week, but 61% of parents agree that's still too young to need a cell phone in the first place   (cnbc.com) divider line
37
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gumby Jr got his first shot on Saturday.
Looking forward to not having to worry about him getting it.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in my day (in the early 2000's) we didn't need cell phone when we were 12 years old.

/adjusts onion belt
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My eldest two have cell-phones, and they go their first vaccine this past Saturday.

My youngest is not eligible for a vaccine, so she can't get a cell phone or the 5G will give her Covid.

It is science.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 9yo has his own computer already. We are getting him a cell phone for his birthday. May as well, it's just a mini computer.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Back in my day (in the early 2000's) we didn't need cell phone when we were 12 years old.

/adjusts onion belt


Psh, amateur. When I was 12, cell phones didn't even exist.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kid got his first one on Friday.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6XX,XXX tomorrow when I take Thing One in for his first jab.

/And one more in August when Thing Two is eligible.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Back in my day (in the early 2000's) we didn't need cell phone when we were 12 years old.

/adjusts onion belt


At least two kids in my daughter's kindergarten class had Apple Watches.
Kindergarten.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shudder to think what I may have become had I had access to a machine that generates endless free pornography at age 12.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Back in my day (in the early 2000's) we didn't need cell phone when we were 12 years old.

/adjusts onion belt


Back my day (late 80's) it wasn't even an option at 12. If I wanted to call home, I'd walk up to the road, hitchhike to the laundromat on the seedy side of town, and use the payphone to let mom know I was safe, then I'd bum a ride back from one of the drug dealers who hung out by that phone when they went on a delivery run.
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got the young one the first shot today, around June 8th for the second.  Whole family is good to go.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Mrtraveler01: Back in my day (in the early 2000's) we didn't need cell phone when we were 12 years old.

/adjusts onion belt

Psh, amateur. When I was 12, cell phones didn't even exist.


You sound old. When I was 12, these existed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently saw a commercial for some kind of "debit card for kids" as young as 5. Yeah this can't go wrong. *Plato facepalm*
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Son #1 got his shot on Friday. There were lots of other kids in the line.
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Mrtraveler01: Back in my day (in the early 2000's) we didn't need cell phone when we were 12 years old.

/adjusts onion belt

Psh, amateur. When I was 12, cell phones didn't even exist.


When I was 12 they existed but were still way too expensive for regular people to own.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 15 yr old son gets his 1st dose on Sunday. He's ready to get back to normal. He went to a movie last weekend. All he said was that it was awesome to see a movie on a big screen and not be sitting next to tons of people. Our first movie we go see will be Fast9 because I need to see pointless violence badly.
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: Mrtraveler01: Back in my day (in the early 2000's) we didn't need cell phone when we were 12 years old.

/adjusts onion belt

At least two kids in my daughter's kindergarten class had Apple Watches.
Kindergarten.


When I my oldest was in grade school some of the kids in Kindergarten had phones, not many but a couple.  She just wrapped her 2nd year of college and didn't get a phone till she was 13, same with kid 2 who got one last year and was one of the last of his friends to get one.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 12 we didn't have coronavirus vaccines and WE LIKED IT THAT WAY.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Mrtraveler01: Back in my day (in the early 2000's) we didn't need cell phone when we were 12 years old.

/adjusts onion belt

Psh, amateur. When I was 12, cell phones didn't even exist.


What about land lines?
Did you have a number like DE-48729?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of our batshiat crazy right wing county commissioners is pushing hard to require parental permission for minors to get vaccinated, under the completely unironic guise of "freedom of choice!"

/smh
 
Cndn Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: When I was 12 we didn't have coronavirus vaccines and WE LIKED IT THAT WAY.


I also liked it when COVID wasn't a thing.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In terms of the vaccine there was really no science based reason at all to suspect that children would have any more likely adverse effects than adults. It's just that they were extremely reticent to study and vet it for potential legal liability purposes which is a damn shame in the face of a pandemic. I have faith you could give it to a 2 year old in weight proportionate dosage
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Herr Morgenstern: Mrtraveler01: Back in my day (in the early 2000's) we didn't need cell phone when we were 12 years old.

/adjusts onion belt

Psh, amateur. When I was 12, cell phones didn't even exist.

What about land lines?
Did you have a number like DE-48729?


Rotary phone with a party line. Single ring for the neighbor, double ring for our house. AND WE LIKED IT!

/jk it sucked
 
xtalman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: One of our batshiat crazy right wing county commissioners is pushing hard to require parental permission for minors to get vaccinated, under the completely unironic guise of "freedom of choice!"

/smh


Ummm, legally they do need parent/guardian permission.  Don't know of any  place that a minor can just walk in say I want shot.

/Most of our potatoes are right wing and say similarly stupid stuff.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish my 9 year old could get hers already, but on the other hand I'm glad she is the age she is. Doing part of 3rd grade and all of 4th grade from home is a much better situation then high school or college. Also I'm really glad she has 5th grade next year and isn't going into middle school cold from 1.5 years basically alone at home.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xtalman: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: One of our batshiat crazy right wing county commissioners is pushing hard to require parental permission for minors to get vaccinated, under the completely unironic guise of "freedom of choice!"

/smh

Ummm, legally they do need parent/guardian permission.  Don't know of any  place that a minor can just walk in say I want shot.

/Most of our potatoes are right wing and say similarly stupid stuff.


Depends on the state. In Oregon, ages 15 and up don't need permission. A quick google shows 8 other states with similar laws.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: One of our batshiat crazy right wing county commissioners is pushing hard to require parental permission for minors to get vaccinated, under the completely unironic guise of "freedom of choice!"

/smh


Ok, are you going to take the kids in that get kicked out of their home because the got the phizer vaccine, but they live in a moderna house?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Herr Morgenstern: Mrtraveler01: Back in my day (in the early 2000's) we didn't need cell phone when we were 12 years old.

/adjusts onion belt

Psh, amateur. When I was 12, cell phones didn't even exist.

What about land lines?
Did you have a number like DE-48729?


BR-549, ask for Junior
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got Warthog Jr. the injection to establish his 4G LTE service on Sunday.  He can't wait for the second shot to fully activate the 5G capabilities.  That kid basically lives with a Youtube app open in front of him, and he's eager to cut out the middleman and go device free with a direct intercranial stream -- even with the persistent Microsoft ads.
 
xtalman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: xtalman: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: One of our batshiat crazy right wing county commissioners is pushing hard to require parental permission for minors to get vaccinated, under the completely unironic guise of "freedom of choice!"

/smh

Ummm, legally they do need parent/guardian permission.  Don't know of any  place that a minor can just walk in say I want shot.

/Most of our potatoes are right wing and say similarly stupid stuff.

Depends on the state. In Oregon, ages 15 and up don't need permission. A quick google shows 8 other states with similar laws.


Learn something new everyday.  I just had to vouch for my kid so I figured everyone had to.  Admittedly as a parent I am not sure I would comfortable with allowing that.  Some kids would be fine, others .... mine had a problem coming up with his birthday when the lady asked.  He is a smart kid, just clueless about somethings as most early teens are.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

berylman: In terms of the vaccine there was really no science based reason at all to suspect that children would have any more likely adverse effects than adults. It's just that they were extremely reticent to study and vet it for potential legal liability purposes which is a damn shame in the face of a pandemic. I have faith you could give it to a 2 year old in weight proportionate dosage


Phase III trials in kids are underway. Radio interview with an Emory Dr. said they are studying 6 months - 12 years old
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do you want more Tik-Tok? Because giving 12-15 year olds cell phones is how you get more tik tok
 
Iowan73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My daughter is 13, taking her for her first vaccine tomorrow.
 
Taketombo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sent the big one out for his shot when the opened the floodgates last Thursday. Literally counting the days (the calendar helps) until he's fully vaxxed.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Grandson turns 11 end of July. He may have a cell phone before then. He should be vaccinated before school starts. Granddaughter is 9. Hopefully they will lower the qualifying age soon.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thank goodness we have Moderna at my store. I really don't want to be jabbing kids.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: One of our batshiat crazy right wing county commissioners is pushing hard to require parental permission for minors to get vaccinated, under the completely unironic guise of "freedom of choice!"

/smh


Ummmm....parental permission should be required for any minor getting vaccinated.
 
