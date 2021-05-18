 Skip to content
(CNN)   When it comes to your colorectal screening, 45 is the new 50   (cnn.com) divider line
    PSA, Cancer, Colorectal cancer, American Cancer Society, task force  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The numbers say that it should be age 40, and 35 would be optimal.
Put colon cancer in your family history to circumvent arguments with your insurance company about earlier screening, iykwim.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks. McDonalds.
 
PunGent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Eat more fiber.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The medical facility I go to starts recommendations at 38
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"mmmph" is the new "won't you buy me a drink first, doc?"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

PunGent: Eat more fiber.



I lived in Moscow for two years in my late 20s.

I may get cirrhosis from the vodak.
I may get lung cancer from the second-hand smoke.
I may get heart disease from all the sour cream.

But between the beets, turnips, potatoes, and cabbages, I'm not going to get colon cancer.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just go do it. The prep sucks, but the procedure itself is no big deal.
 
ifky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nothing butt a race for bottom.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Butt stuff. The answer is always butt stuff.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My farts pass the family dog sniff test. I'm fine.

/pass the pepcid
 
foo monkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Q:  How do you tell the difference between a colonoscope and an endoscope?
A:  The taste!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yes, we born in the 70's stopped smoking, so our lungs are clear, but we ate like hell, so our guts are trash.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ha ha, suckers, I'm 49!  No more "get it done when you turn 50" for me!

Oh, wait. . .
 
Liadan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: The numbers say that it should be age 40, and 35 would be optimal.
Put colon cancer in your family history to circumvent arguments with your insurance company about earlier screening, iykwim.


The start date should absolutely be lowered. I've watched two coworkers battle this shiat and lost a friend to it. All in their 40s.

/Turned 50 recently.
//Thanks for the reminder to log into MyChart and schedule mine.
///Really not looking forward to the prep.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ain't no man gonna take that route with me.
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
welp it's time to schedule an appointment with Dr. Greasy Finger
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
uhh yeah maybe just ask: has a substantial part of your diet been fast food or mother pre-made highly processed foods with tons of filler product and dye?

Your gut health, and your diet, are intrinsically linked.
Maybe less preemptive screening and more preemptive dietary changes would be what's really in order.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: PunGent: Eat more fiber.


I lived in Moscow for two years in my late 20s.

I may get cirrhosis from the vodak.
I may get lung cancer from the second-hand smoke.
I may get heart disease from all the sour cream.

But between the beets, turnips, potatoes, and cabbages, I'm not going to get colon cancer.


You two aren't really this clueless, I hope.
 
Resin33
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ever since they pulled polyps out of my ass in my 30s I have questioned the 50 year threshold.
 
Liadan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PvtStash: uhh yeah maybe just ask: has a substantial part of your diet been fast food or mother pre-made highly processed foods with tons of filler product and dye?

Your gut health, and your diet, are intrinsically linked.
Maybe less preemptive screening and more preemptive dietary changes would be what's really in order.


HOW DARE YOU THREATEN SHAREHOLDER PROFITS LIKE THAT?

Seriously, our diets are crap because crap makes money. Remove all the freaking subsidies (Goddamned corn syrup in everything!) and put some restrictions on what we market to children and you might see some improvement. In the meantime, there's still money to be made in medical so test early and test often.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: FrancoFile: PunGent: Eat more fiber.


I lived in Moscow for two years in my late 20s.

I may get cirrhosis from the vodak.
I may get lung cancer from the second-hand smoke.
I may get heart disease from all the sour cream.

But between the beets, turnips, potatoes, and cabbages, I'm not going to get colon cancer.

You two aren't really this clueless, I hope.


stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jalapeno Poppers with Garlic Onion dipping sauce.
 
Juc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ugh, what a pain in the butt.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Liadan: lindalouwho: The numbers say that it should be age 40, and 35 would be optimal.
Put colon cancer in your family history to circumvent arguments with your insurance company about earlier screening, iykwim.

The start date should absolutely be lowered. I've watched two coworkers battle this shiat and lost a friend to it. All in their 40s.

/Turned 50 recently.
//Thanks for the reminder to log into MyChart and schedule mine.
///Really not looking forward to the prep.


No family history, but apparently my parents were carriers of a colon cancer gene mutation. A sister had Stage 3 at 46, had genetic testing. The mutation ain't no joke. I was riddled with precancerous polyps so had a preemptive colectomy at 55.

You never know. And I ate healthy, love to cook.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Juc: Ugh, what a pain in the butt.


Name of your sex tape.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: lindalouwho: FrancoFile: PunGent: Eat more fiber.


I lived in Moscow for two years in my late 20s.

I may get cirrhosis from the vodak.
I may get lung cancer from the second-hand smoke.
I may get heart disease from all the sour cream.

But between the beets, turnips, potatoes, and cabbages, I'm not going to get colon cancer.

You two aren't really this clueless, I hope.

;-p
 
olrasputin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't forget to chug your 4 L of greasy, flavorless Gatorade-like fluid!

gar1013
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
gar1013
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
gar1013
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
gar1013
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
kahnzo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Got through radiation, now on to chemo - may end up with a colostomy.  Really hoping not.  If you have recurring hemorrhoids, or any sort of strange bowel movements - get tested.  Chemo sucks.  Oxaliplatin turns up the gain on all of your nerve ending.  If I can convince ONE person to get a colonoscopy early and they don't have to go through this shiat, I've done my job.  Love to all my cancer brothers and sisters.
 
cleek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i just had one on Wednesday, so i'm 45 again?

awesome!

50 farking blew. i'd love to redo 45-49.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kahnzo: Got through radiation, now on to chemo - may end up with a colostomy.  Really hoping not.  If you have recurring hemorrhoids, or any sort of strange bowel movements - get tested.  Chemo sucks.  Oxaliplatin turns up the gain on all of your nerve ending.  If I can convince ONE person to get a colonoscopy early and they don't have to go through this shiat, I've done my job.  Love to all my cancer brothers and sisters.


Honest question: what would you consider a "strange bowl movement?"
 
farkmedown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Just go do it. The prep sucks, but the procedure itself is no big deal.


Suprep tastes terrible, but entails less liquid intake.

PEG-3350 (which is the active ingredient in products like MiraLAX) tastes like salt water, but entails more liquid intake. It should also cost less, as it's been generic for a long time.

Prep consists of a day of fasting on clear liquids (apple juice, white grape juice, chicken or vegetable broth devoid of red things), followed by a GI tract purge.

Once in the procedure bed and, assuming one can handle general anesthesia, it goes quickly and should be painless, .
 
Juc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: kahnzo: Got through radiation, now on to chemo - may end up with a colostomy.  Really hoping not.  If you have recurring hemorrhoids, or any sort of strange bowel movements - get tested.  Chemo sucks.  Oxaliplatin turns up the gain on all of your nerve ending.  If I can convince ONE person to get a colonoscopy early and they don't have to go through this shiat, I've done my job.  Love to all my cancer brothers and sisters.

Honest question: what would you consider a "strange bowl movement?"


if it comes out of your ears
 
gar1013
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: kahnzo: Got through radiation, now on to chemo - may end up with a colostomy.  Really hoping not.  If you have recurring hemorrhoids, or any sort of strange bowel movements - get tested.  Chemo sucks.  Oxaliplatin turns up the gain on all of your nerve ending.  If I can convince ONE person to get a colonoscopy early and they don't have to go through this shiat, I've done my job.  Love to all my cancer brothers and sisters.

Honest question: what would you consider a "strange bowl movement?"


If it looks like this.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lol. Had my first at age 30. Just had my fifth 25 years later.

/ bigly family history
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kahnzo: Got through radiation, now on to chemo - may end up with a colostomy.  Really hoping not.  If you have recurring hemorrhoids, or any sort of strange bowel movements - get tested.  Chemo sucks.  Oxaliplatin turns up the gain on all of your nerve ending.  If I can convince ONE person to get a colonoscopy early and they don't have to go through this shiat, I've done my job.  Love to all my cancer brothers and sisters.


*hug*

I escaped the need for radiation and chemo... the got sepsis instead right after the op. Ta da!

/ best laid plans
 
patowen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The scope is bothersome, but you will be rewarded with some of the biggest farts of your life, post-procedure. 

I was in a recovery room alone and remember feeling sad that I had no one to share those moments with.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: kahnzo: Got through radiation, now on to chemo - may end up with a colostomy.  Really hoping not.  If you have recurring hemorrhoids, or any sort of strange bowel movements - get tested.  Chemo sucks.  Oxaliplatin turns up the gain on all of your nerve ending.  If I can convince ONE person to get a colonoscopy early and they don't have to go through this shiat, I've done my job.  Love to all my cancer brothers and sisters.

Honest question: what would you consider a "strange bowl movement?"


Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
45**
Rectal cancer is another good name, though.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wage0048: Ain't no man gonna take that route with me.


My retired cop uncle said the same thing. Dead at 64 from colon cancer.

/ find a woman doctor and do it
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No thanks. I'm banking on a heart attack killing me before cancer does.
 
cleek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

farkmedown: The Pope of Manwich Village: Just go do it. The prep sucks, but the procedure itself is no big deal.

Suprep tastes terrible, but entails less liquid intake.

PEG-3350 (which is the active ingredient in products like MiraLAX) tastes like salt water, but entails more liquid intake. It should also cost less, as it's been generic for a long time.

Prep consists of a day of fasting on clear liquids (apple juice, white grape juice, chicken or vegetable broth devoid of red things), followed by a GI tract purge.

Once in the procedure bed and, assuming one can handle general anesthesia, it goes quickly and should be painless, .


for me, prep was 5 days of a low fiber diet. one day of a liquid-only diet ending with the festival of laxatives (3 quarts of gatorade + miralax, lots of gas-x, a couple of dulcolax). then a half day of nothing but water.
 
