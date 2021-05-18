 Skip to content
(Flipboard)   Dear Prudence, Help I Caught My Son in a Compromising Position With a Vacuum Cleaner. Thank God it wasn't a Dyson   (flipboard.com) divider line
26
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody's going to lose a testicle in a belt sander, some day.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the love of God, Mom. Knock. Just . . . farking knock!!!

For fark's sake. How do you raise a boy to the age of twelve without learning that?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What about the dildo you got in your top drawer? Don't kinkshame your sons actions.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well... that sucks.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Somebody's going to lose a testicle in a belt sander, some day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Looks like you could use an extra hand"
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well invite it to dinner
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Life imitates The National Lampoon...

/ the story is out there (I think Doug Kenney wrote it)
// it's funny as hell
/// and needless to say, NSFW
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: "Looks like you could use an extra hand"


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WKUK Vacuum Cleaner
Youtube Z2EMGmv0FqM
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So mom has a sock drawer full of marital aids but if her kid experiments just once its the end of the world? Yeah, No.
 
discoballer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, Dyson says ball vacuum right there in the advertising.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Look, it's really simple. Either get the kid a farking fleshlight or be prepared to inadverdently be responsible for some strange fetishes.. As a lover of tentacles due to no porn allowed but no limit on horror movies, i speak from experience.
Hormones gonna hormone. Let them do their thing the correct way, or it might take some strange turns.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Heed this tale of caution about my son
Who liked to pleasure himself with the Dyson
One day it was left in reverse
And for better or worse
He became my daughter once he turned the device on.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Talk To Me
Youtube b1QAsPLNDVc
 
covfefe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That sucks.
 
givemehamon5holdthemayo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, is subby getting paid by Flipboard since this is a link to a link?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So mom has a sock drawer full of marital aids but if her kid experiments just once its the end of the world? Yeah, No.


Aint puritanism/religion great?

Farking hypocrites, every single one of em
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So the Hot Pocket is ok?
 
