(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Whose ready to see more people putting gas in bags? Will they even still do it after so much fun was made? Tune in on this week's episode of Colonial Pipeline   (ajc.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Colonial Pipeline communication system  
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Colonial Pipeline board meeting
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHOSE READY? RUN'S READY

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COLONIAL SHIPPERS SAY PIPELINE COMMUNICATION SYSTEM IS DOWN


WHY ARE WE SHOUTING?!?!?!?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mkay?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: COLONIAL SHIPPERS SAY PIPELINE COMMUNICATION SYSTEM IS DOWN


WHY ARE WE SHOUTING?!?!?!?


TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like they rushed a patch out that didn't work.

Shocking.
 
frodisaur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
*Who's
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This isn't the first time Colonial pipeline has shut down, it has shutdowns all the time for various reasons, hurricanes, spills, security problems. Just making the news this itime.

Here is an article that lists some of the recent ones.
https://www.reuters.com/article/colon​i​al-factbox-shutdown-idINL1N2MV0A7
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Austin, Texas...

gunther_bumpass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Richard Mulligan always creeped me out when I was a kid.

So did that whole show. I was probably too young to understand it.
 
bootman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Am I crazy or is that Billy Crystal on the left?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gas in the wrong kind of plastic will dissolve the plastic. Found out while draining lawnmower gas into red solo cup.  Bad idea.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Am I crazy or is that Billy Crystal on the left?


You are crazy, but yes, it is.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whose ready? My ready.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pipeline is starting to feel like a monorail.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Am I crazy or is that Billy Crystal on the left?


Why, yes, you are crazy...  but that IS Billy Crystal.  These are not mutually exclusive alternatives.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lets see how good those Hefty bags are!
 
