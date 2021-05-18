 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Join AARP in your 20s to reap rewards immediately, earn the scorn of old people   (cnbc.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We want your blood in our veins kids, we'll pay, or not.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For some reason I started getting offers from AARP when I turned 30.  At the time, even my father was all 'No, no, NO!  I'm too young for AARP!'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A little bird tells me that if you ignore all of the snailmail spam they start sending when you hit your mid-forties they will give up and assume you are dead by the time you hit 51.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: A little bird tells me that if you ignore all of the snailmail spam they start sending when you hit your mid-forties they will give up and assume you are dead by the time you hit 51.


That little bird is lying to you. I'm 55 and they still haven't let up.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've spent my entire life in the population demonized by the AARP. Now all of a sudden they want me to join? F them.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AARP members get 10% to 15% discounts at popular restaurants like Denny's, Joe's Crab Shack and Outback Steakhouse

Well sign me up!
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

enry: AARP members get 10% to 15% discounts at popular restaurants like Denny's, Joe's Crab Shack and Outback Steakhouse

Well sign me up!


Must be seated by 4pm. No check splitting.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do you get a free Cardigan and a bag of Werther's Originals?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: fragMasterFlash: A little bird tells me that if you ignore all of the snailmail spam they start sending when you hit your mid-forties they will give up and assume you are dead by the time you hit 51.

That little bird is lying to you. I'm 55 and they still haven't let up.


It's funny, my wife sand I are both over 50. She gets stuff ALL the time from them while I don't.

//really hope I didn't just jinx myself
 
JZDave
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Do you get a free Cardigan and a bag of Werther's Originals?


Depends.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bentheguard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Do you get a free Cardigan and a bag of Werther's Originals?


They already sent me a VHS on how to go to bed earlier and a pamphlet on how to get kids off my lawn.

*lawn not included
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: A little bird tells me that if you ignore all of the snailmail spam they start sending when you hit your mid-forties they will give up and assume you are dead by the time you hit 51.


Fat chance. I still get trash from them and I'm 69.  My wife has been on their list since she turned 45 and turned 52 last January.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I have never joined AARP and I never will. I see no reason to.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I once spent time looking at what benefits there were. It's all discounts on crap I wouldn't buy, restaurants I avoid, and tourist traps I wouldn't be caught dead in.

But hey, if you're the sort of person who thinks going to Disney, eating at Cracker Barrel, and then spending the night in an RV campground sounds like a good time, you absolutely should join.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Plug tag unavailable.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jbc: I've spent my entire life in the population demonized by the AARP. Now all of a sudden they want me to join? F them.


This.  Your membership also funds their political arm that attempts to steer government policies that are advantageous for seniors, sometimes at everyone else's expense.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

natazha: fragMasterFlash: A little bird tells me that if you ignore all of the snailmail spam they start sending when you hit your mid-forties they will give up and assume you are dead by the time you hit 51.

Fat chance. I still get trash from them and I'm 69.  My wife has been on their list since she turned 45 and turned 52 last January.


Look at the Playa over here humblebragging about his young wife. J/k

I turn 50 this year and I have never seen an add meant for me.   I guess I'm not good enough.
 
nytmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: I once spent time looking at what benefits there were. It's all discounts on crap I wouldn't buy, restaurants I avoid, and tourist traps I wouldn't be caught dead in.

But hey, if you're the sort of person who thinks going to Disney, eating at Cracker Barrel, and then spending the night in an RV campground sounds like a good time, you absolutely should join.


Where does the "retired" part come into play?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I hate Joe's Crab Shack.  The food already sucks and I just want to ask for more napkins but I have to wait until you stop frantically dancing at me and the lights come back on.  FML
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alphax: For some reason I started getting offers from AARP when I turned 30.  At the time, even my father was all 'No, no, NO!  I'm too young for AARP!'


I started getting them in my mid 30s too, I also got mail from veterans groups thanking me for my service and asking me to join. That gave dad a nice laugh and I hung one of my thank you certificates on my parents fridge.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not American so not a member of AARP but I turned 55 last year and got a seniors discount on the only haircut I've had in a year and when I told the lady that has been working the same morning shift at McDonald's for the last 10 years that it was my birthday she said I get a seniors discount on my coffee.
I'm not a cheapskate but if you want to give me 15% off just because I'm 55, well I'm not going to object. Back when I was young and good looking I used to get stuff for free and I didn't complain then either.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://amac.us/
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fear the Clam: I once spent time looking at what benefits there were. It's all discounts on crap I wouldn't buy, restaurants I avoid, and tourist traps I wouldn't be caught dead in.

But hey, if you're the sort of person who thinks going to Disney, eating at Cracker Barrel, and then spending the night in an RV campground sounds like a good time, you absolutely should join.


...Cracker Barrel has some good fried chicken and loaded hash browns.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fear the Clam: I once spent time looking at what benefits there were. It's all discounts on crap I wouldn't buy, restaurants I avoid, and tourist traps I wouldn't be caught dead in.

But hey, if you're the sort of person who thinks going to Disney, eating at Cracker Barrel, and then spending the night in an RV campground sounds like a good time, you absolutely should join.


To be fair they offer a hell of a lot more discounts than that.  Rental cars, Optical discounts, British Airways, a shiatload of hotels, UPS, Ticketmaster, on and on.

https://www.aarp.org/benefits-discoun​t​s/

Maybe I'm just not edgy enough to avoid getting discounts.  Although I agree with you on Disney and some of the restaurants, but a single hotel discount for a week stay will more than pay for the cost of membership.
 
