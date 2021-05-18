 Skip to content
(CNN)   One of the main results of the last round of stimulus checks that went out to Americans will most likely be an explosion of new quality material on the "People of Wal-Mart" site   (cnn.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't we a bit of an elitist subby?  It's not just poor people who make up the people of WalMart.
 
alex10294
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Didnt get either check. Still bought some tires at WalMart.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

alex10294: Didnt get either check. Still bought some tires at WalMart.


Why?  They basically have "Walmart Specials" that are only sold there and they are going to be a big "special".

I got some work done on my house.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, a lot of stimulus money went to a corporation who is the closest major supplier to a lot of these folks - and we're surprised by that?
 
snapperhead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Aren't we a bit of an elitist subby?  It's not just poor people who make up the people of WalMart.


Just stupid people, amirite?

/I keed....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Aren't we a bit of an elitist subby?  It's not just poor people who make up the people of WalMart.


Especially over the last two and a half to three and a half years.
They've been slowly adding more rich people things. I love their  of spray can duck fat.
Their starting to carry organics and other products like red Mills.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 566x520]


It's a damn shame there's no way of knowing if that's a guy or a girl
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i mean basiaclly the money that went out is only really Money to those of us that are poor enough.

Otherwise $1400 would hardly pay the club party bill for one night, or afford an entire outfit including shoes, for those who get into the top 20% wealth holders.
So department of duh that a major swath of the money that went out got spent at Walmart and other such businesses, that the top 20% of wealth holders probably never set foot in.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've yet to receive the recent stimulus check that everyone else got months ago. And as far as I know there's no way to check on it. The only thing I've been able to find out is that "we're eligible". It's been the same message month after month.

/ain't holding my breath for it, that's for sure
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's a damn shame there's no way of knowing if that's a guy or a girl


My money is that its a guy. Girls don't do that, or do they?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: waxbeans: It's a damn shame there's no way of knowing if that's a guy or a girl

My money is that its a guy. Girls don't do that, or do they?


[Fark user image image 640x640]


🤮
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sony got my money. All of it, plus a bit more. In return, I can now watch 65" porn in such detail, I'm actually grossed out by it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Sony got my money. All of it, plus a bit more. In return, I can now watch 65" porn in such detail, I'm actually grossed out by it.


No kidding the whole point of makeup is to look different but not look like you have makeup on

those high-risk TVs make the makeup look obvious
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Sony got my money. All of it, plus a bit more. In return, I can now watch 65" porn in such detail, I'm actually grossed out by it.


Im just tryna get off not get a biology lesson.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 663x700]


Becky, look at her butt...
 
sleze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For those who HAVEN'T seen it.  It is brilliant (but is a VERY pesky earworm).

People of Walmart - Music Video
Youtube 2KRwPdDdaxU
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Becky, look at her butt...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hey Nurse!: Sony got my money. All of it, plus a bit more. In return, I can now watch 65" porn in such detail, I'm actually grossed out by it.

No kidding the whole point of makeup is to look different but not look like you have makeup on

those high-risk TVs make the makeup look obvious


Why did you get a TV with an exploding penguin?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: Keyser_Soze_Death: Becky, look at her butt...

[Fark user image image 850x655]


I would definitely smash that twice
 
alex10294
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: alex10294: Didnt get either check. Still bought some tires at WalMart.

Why?  They basically have "Walmart Specials" that are only sold there and they are going to be a big "special".

I got some work done on my house.


Cheap trailer tires for a rarely used trailer with cheap installation.  Like I said, I didn't get the checks, so no free money for me.  Cheapest tires it is then.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Screw Walmart and their, "Sheriff of Nottingham" everyone's a criminal policies.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: waxbeans: Hey Nurse!: Sony got my money. All of it, plus a bit more. In return, I can now watch 65" porn in such detail, I'm actually grossed out by it.

No kidding the whole point of makeup is to look different but not look like you have makeup on

those high-risk TVs make the makeup look obvious

Why did you get a TV with an exploding penguin?


Hi Rez
High resolution

farking voice to text farking hates me what the fark
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I would definitely smash that twice


If I were younger, had more money and wasn't married?  You betcha.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I've yet to receive the recent stimulus check that everyone else got months ago. And as far as I know there's no way to check on it. The only thing I've been able to find out is that "we're eligible". It's been the same message month after month.

/ain't holding my breath for it, that's for sure


Wife and I got the 3rd one but are still waiting on the 2nd one. We filled out some form with our taxes saying we never got it, and that form apparently causes a delay for our tax return too. We're fortunate to not really need it, but the random inefficiency is kind of funny.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alex10294: Didnt get either check. Still bought some tires at WalMart.


So, you either have an extremely large income or are claimed by your parents as a dependent.  Otherwise I would check on your payment and see if you need to do something to get it.

https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-m​y​-payment
 
