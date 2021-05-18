 Skip to content
(Grand Forks Herald)   Man cuts his own throat, dies after guilty verdict at Fargo federal courthouse   (grandforksherald.com) divider line
26
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey man, nice shiv.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


R.I.P CMOT Dibbler
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fargo, Season 5
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why you need the TrueCoat.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

little big man: Hey man, nice shiv.


You clearly have no social Filter.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Fargo, Season 5


At least he didn't farking shoot himself in the face.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whose throat do I need to cut to get past the paywall?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another one?

/pete and repeat get in a boat...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: thorpe: Fargo, Season 5

At least he didn't farking shoot himself in the face.


And it would have been tough to drop an air conditioner on himself.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Must be some throat, he done did it twice now
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
😎*

See you wait until the verdict to kill yourself you don't kill yourself before you even actually gone to trial

Only an idiot would believe some kind of malarkey story like that
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Whose throat do I need to cut to get past the paywall?


Google Jeffrey Sahl Ferris
 
baorao
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Grand Forks? More like Grand Knives.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The State should give him a fine burial, as he has saved them hundreds of thousands of dollars in appeals.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had heard there was a Knives Out sequel in the works but the marketing plan is just bizarre.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NOT-paywalled alt link:

https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/m​a​n-dies-after-cutting-own-throat-north-​dakota-federal-courtroom/WWOHTJCVTBDBT​CDJAZABTHRIOE/

/Seriously, Fark. Stop accepting this paywall sh*t!!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: Jeffrey Sahl Ferris


I heard he cut his own throat at the federal courthouse in Fargo. It must be serious.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Nope
 
JRoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now THAT's how you save taxpayer dollars.

Just need to promote these cost-cutting measures for CEO's and politicians.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Judge: "Ok, lawyers. We will hold a sentencing hearing next... oh, never mind. "
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That'll show 'em.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this guy:

Millionaire dies after arson verdict
Youtube fWO_O4ScAsg
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
