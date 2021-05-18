 Skip to content
How US police training compares to the rest of the world: TLDR, there's not enough and any idiot can complete it
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would suggest that "a too-low entry bar that allows too many idiots to be accepted" is as big a problem as "too little training." I would also suggest that "too many restrictions on firing officers who prove themselves incompetent, criminal, or both" is an even greater problem, along with "police unions more concerned with protecting criminal behavior than with ensuring good policing."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unfortunately, when we look at defunding or budget cutbacks, training divisions are often the earliest to be hit."

Right.  Because MRAPs are more important than teaching an officer how to respond.  Better to hire a C-student high school graduate with military experience who knows how to escalate.  That's the only thing that's going to keep them alive, at the end of the shift, brother.

/f*cking pigs
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
any idiot can complete it

Create training any idiot can complete and only an idiot will complete it.
 
docilej
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How do U.S. criminals compare to the rest of the world?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: any idiot can complete it

Create training any idiot can complete and only an idiot will complete it.


worse yet, a disproportional number of idiots will.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

docilej: How do U.S. criminals compare to the rest of the world?


Deader. .
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

docilej: How do U.S. criminals compare to the rest of the world?


The biglyest
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A cop in my state needs 737 hours of training to be able to carry a gun and shoot people.
A cosmetologist in my state needs 1500 hours of training.

It's more than double the training requirement to style hair than it is to beat up people and shoot them for resisting.

This is broken.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Duh
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
New police video shows Alek Minassian arrest
Youtube ET7me7vMbKU

Here's a good example of a well trained officer.

The incel was really trying for "suicide by cop" after his rampage, yelling and waving a random object around in a threatening manner. Instead of immediately opening fire, the officer takes cover and as soon as the officer realized that it wasn't a gun in the suspect's hand, he holsters his gun and switches to the baton. Even managed to cuff the guy without busting his skull using said baton.

I know this is Canada and all, but it kinda shows that we /can/ do better. Takes effort though, and that bit is downright un-Murkin.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ET7me7vM​bKU]
Here's a good example of a well trained officer.

The incel was really trying for "suicide by cop" after his rampage, yelling and waving a random object around in a threatening manner. Instead of immediately opening fire, the officer takes cover and as soon as the officer realized that it wasn't a gun in the suspect's hand, he holsters his gun and switches to the baton. Even managed to cuff the guy without busting his skull using said baton.

I know this is Canada and all, but it kinda shows that we /can/ do better. Takes effort though, and that bit is downright un-Murkin.


Meanwhile, my city gets this:

Tamir Rice Shooting: Video Timeline | The New York Times
Youtube 7rfVjh5RtVY
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: A cop in my state needs 737 hours of training to be able to carry a gun and shoot people.
A cosmetologist in my state needs 1500 hours of training.

It's more than double the training requirement to style hair than it is to beat up people and shoot them for resisting.

This is broken.


A cop in my state needs 737 hours of training to be able to carry a gun and shoot people.

A cosmetologist in my state needs 1500 hours of training.

I'm more concerned that you let cosmetologists shoot people.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Massachusetts Board of Cosmetology License Requirements
COSMETOLOGIST LICENSE: 1000 Hours
ESTHETICIAN LICENSE: 300 Hours
NAIL TECHNICIAN LICENSE: 100 Hours
BARBER LICENSE: 1000 Hours
ELECTROLOGIST LICENSE: 1100 Hours
COSMETOLOGY INSTRUCTOR LICENSE: Cosmetology License + 2 Years as Junior Instructor
MASSAGE THERAPIST LICENSE: 650 Hours


Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC): 800-hour curriculum
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pert: Elliot8654: A cop in my state needs 737 hours of training to be able to carry a gun and shoot people.
A cosmetologist in my state needs 1500 hours of training.

It's more than double the training requirement to style hair than it is to beat up people and shoot them for resisting.

This is broken.

A cop in my state needs 737 hours of training to be able to carry a gun and shoot people.

A cosmetologist in my state needs 1500 hours of training.

I'm more concerned that you let cosmetologists shoot people.


Have you seen Bridezillas?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Massachusetts Board of Cosmetology License Requirements
COSMETOLOGIST LICENSE: 1000 Hours
ESTHETICIAN LICENSE: 300 Hours
NAIL TECHNICIAN LICENSE: 100 Hours
BARBER LICENSE: 1000 Hours
ELECTROLOGIST LICENSE: 1100 Hours
COSMETOLOGY INSTRUCTOR LICENSE: Cosmetology License + 2 Years as Junior Instructor
MASSAGE THERAPIST LICENSE: 650 Hours


Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC): 800-hour curriculum


Well, at least your police have more training than your massage therapists.  That's something.

Dunno what it is, but it's something.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: [YouTube video: New police video shows Alek Minassian arrest]
Here's a good example of a well trained officer.

The incel was really trying for "suicide by cop" after his rampage, yelling and waving a random object around in a threatening manner. Instead of immediately opening fire, the officer takes cover and as soon as the officer realized that it wasn't a gun in the suspect's hand, he holsters his gun and switches to the baton. Even managed to cuff the guy without busting his skull using said baton.

I know this is Canada and all, but it kinda shows that we /can/ do better. Takes effort though, and that bit is downright un-Murkin.


If examples of success meant anything to the mouth breathers in this country the cops wouldn't carry guns, we wouldn't be stacking dead kids up like cord wood in our schools, and getting cancer wouldn't mean financial ruin for an individual.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pert: Elliot8654: A cop in my state needs 737 hours of training to be able to carry a gun and shoot people.
A cosmetologist in my state needs 1500 hours of training.

It's more than double the training requirement to style hair than it is to beat up people and shoot them for resisting.

This is broken.

A cop in my state needs 737 hours of training to be able to carry a gun and shoot people.

A cosmetologist in my state needs 1500 hours of training.

I'm more concerned that you let cosmetologists shoot people.


Well, if you're going to shoot people, you'd better damn well look good doing it.
 
synithium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And just remember..... there is a bottom half to every graduating class.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Prof Ray says: "Nine out of 10 calls for law enforcement have nothing to do with violence at all, and while they definitely encounter violent situations that could escalate, often... it's police officers who are escalating the situation."

You have to ask yourself each time you call the police: "Is this a problem, any stupid asshole with a gun can fix, or will he kill somebody I care about?"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "Unfortunately, when we look at defunding or budget cutbacks, training divisions are often the earliest to be hit."

Right.  Because MRAPs are more important than teaching an officer how to respond.  Better to hire a C-student high school graduate with military experience who knows how to escalate.  That's the only thing that's going to keep them alive, at the end of the shift, brother.

/f*cking pigs


I recall a couple of Fark stories last summer about them denying veterans jobs on police forces because anyone serving in the Mideast was too well trained in deescalation.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "Unfortunately, when we look at defunding or budget cutbacks, training divisions are often the earliest to be hit."

Right.  Because MRAPs are more important than teaching an officer how to respond.  Better to hire a C-student high school graduate with military experience who knows how to escalate.  That's the only thing that's going to keep them alive, at the end of the shift, brother.

/f*cking pigs


I'd say factor in the costs of wrongful death settlements from when a poorly trained officer blows away a kid with a neon green Nerf gun.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: A cop in my state needs 737 hours of training to be able to carry a gun and shoot people.
A cosmetologist in my state needs 1500 hours of training.

It's more than double the training requirement to style hair than it is to beat up people and shoot them for resisting.

This is broken.


But consistent.  Fry cook:  Required mandatory retesting every two years on food safety in most places.  Motorist:  Test once at 16 and there's a decent chance you'll never be asked about it ever again.  Never mind most people can survive a case of the shiats but not getting hip checked by incompetently operated heavy machinery.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: Benevolent Misanthrope: "Unfortunately, when we look at defunding or budget cutbacks, training divisions are often the earliest to be hit."

Right.  Because MRAPs are more important than teaching an officer how to respond.  Better to hire a C-student high school graduate with military experience who knows how to escalate.  That's the only thing that's going to keep them alive, at the end of the shift, brother.

/f*cking pigs

I'd say factor in the costs of wrongful death settlements from when a poorly trained officer blows away a kid with a neon green Nerf gun.


They were told there would be no math.  That's why they're cops.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We need a national standard for police training and procedures. Maybe we could make some federal funding  that states count on contingent upon the state having it's officers trained to such a standard (sort of like highway funding and the drinking age).

It seems like, right now, it is up to each department to decide how well they want to train their officers, and they don't want to blow their budget on training. Couple that with primarily focusing on shoot/no-shoot situations, while avoiding de-escalation techniques, and of course they'll use their gun in many situations.

It is what they were repeatedly told to do in order to make sure everyone went home safe (except the poor sumb*tch that got filled with bullets).
 
