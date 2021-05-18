 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Arizona woman accused of killing her two children with a cleaver, although officials refuse to speculate if it was Ward, June, Wally, or the Beaver   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Sick, Lawyer, Marriage, Blood, Wife, Phoenix, Arizona, Bloodstain pattern analysis, Preliminary hearing, Tempe police station Saturday morning  
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inoue in a lotta trouble
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was their adopted child, Ginsu Cleaver.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to submit this but couldn't think of a good headline. Definitely didn't want to try anything even remotely funny after reading it.

There's a few cops that are going to be getting therapy for quite a while.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And invited the neighbors in.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jebus. I'm guessing her defense lawyer is going to go with an Ambien induced walking sleep butcher shop dream. Can't wriggle out of this one. wtf
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not very clever of her.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is up there with the most upsetting story in the history of fark.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what happens when you shut down Yahoo Answers?  Instain mother> who kill thier babbys up to here.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had to use a cleaver because the crime was so gristly.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inoue went to a Tempe police station Saturday morning and told officers that "she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children," according to charging documents.

Police called Inoue's husband. He said the couple, who filed for divorce in April, had fought the night before over money she wanted to move to Japan. He said she threatened to stab him so he left around 12:30 a.m.

Police said they had been called to the woman's apartment earlier Saturday morning because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.

Her husband told investigators he slept in his car in a parking lot. He told authorities he did not think she would harm their children.

Police also said there was no apparent reason at the time to call child welfare authorities.


Yep. Nobody could have seen this coming. So maybe we need to retrain the police?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How do you retrain someone who couldn't put two and two together with a LEGO set?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MST3K - Hugh Beaumont (Former Horseman of the Apocalypse)
Youtube kb2L9oF_FFc

Ward, obviously.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this world is awful
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jebus.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We change the system so that the police don't have to only show up after there has been a crime and train them to recognize these warning signs and maybe have the option of alerting mental health professionals. And we fund the mental health folks by reducing the bloated budgets of the police.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Take all republicans in the house and senate. Put them in an arena naked, give them butter knives, shoot them with pcp, put in PPV.

That'll make some great tv
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supposedly; people
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wonder what happened with that kid. He would be 16 now.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I almost feel bad for laughing at the headline.  I blame subby.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wonder what happened with that kid. He would be 16 now.


Man who bit out son's eye found not guilty by reason of insanity
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

...bors in, and invited the neighbors in.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Is that daddy ate my eyes?  Because I don't want to click if so.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
None of this is to be cheapened by by snarky comments. This IS ghastly.

/I know...welcome to fark.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Now it will dwell in your brain all afternoon.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
9 and 7. The whole time not understanding why their mom was hurting them.
This is the type of person who needs to be put in a clear acrylic box, small enough to keep her upright, with the floor being an industrial belt sander. And then you turn it on and leave it on.
And she gets to have platform shoes so she gets a little while to think about what's going to happen. Farking monster.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

You're right, of course, and I apologize.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Whoop! Whoop!
 
