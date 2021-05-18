 Skip to content
Today is National Visit Your Relatives Day, because the people at the National Day Calendar have hearts of the blackest sin and want us all to suffer
4
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sociologists will look back at this period and see it as one of the darkest ones in terms of social cohesiveness. People don't bond with family, what makes you think they'll bond with strangers.

/and then we got COVID
//The period where everyone is hooked onto a VR headset might be worse
 
Boudyro
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who the fark sets National Visit Your Relatives Day for a farking Tuesday, and where can I find then so I can give em one of these?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That way, you can confront what really ruined your childhood.

Spoiler alert: It was you.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Any retaliative I would even want to visit is vaccinated.There are a few that I do not care for that may be vaccinated, I dont talk to them so it is of no concern. The non-vaccinated ones I never liked in the first place, well before the plague, and I always knew their true colours.
 
