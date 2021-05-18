 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   Man steals ambulance, crashes it hours later, poses for the best mugshot of the day   (wfmz.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Eye don't see how he could have crashed.
 
myth321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He missed the other truck, though.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

He looks like a real Asshole.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"What the hell do you think youre looking at??!! Seriously, what the hell ARE you looking at, son?!?!"

-The Cop
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Think I see why he crashed.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's not very nice stubby
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
69 News? Nice.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Dispatchers say the crash happened near East Newport Road and Evergreen Street in the Intercourse area.

SO he farked up and found out?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Squint Eastwood rides again
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He looks like he should be inquiring about second breakfast
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pretty obvious what caused the crash, though.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Opthalmoplegia is not to be trifled with. I doubt his concussion or whatever is permanent. But on the bright side if it is he's got a bright future filled with rum, parrots and eye patches.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: 69 News? Nice.


69 still tasty AF. Film at 11.
 
