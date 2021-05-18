 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Arrest warrant issued for man in Confederate monument theft, despite pleas that it's all about heritage, not heist   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Confederate States of America, Jefferson Davis, American Civil War, Jason Warnick, mysterious disappearance of the chair, bizarre theft of a Confederate monument, representative of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Mississippi  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 5:49 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stealing things from their original home and moving them somewhere else is exactly what the Confederacy was about, just with humans.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
<non-sarcastic golf clap for subby>
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair for you right here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A+ headline there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I didn't expect the story to be about a random chair dedicated to the Confederacy and found in a tattoo parlor. This story reads like ad libs.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Apparently that's okay. As long as he stole it because he didn't like it, he's good to go.
 
Gway
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't this a rerun I read about a while back about someone going to make a shiatter out of it?
Whatever, and speaking as someone whose great grandfather (out of Va) was wounded at Gettysburg I say get rid of all that shiate,including the electoral college. It would improve the Nation, it really would.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's a shame. That it was found. In one piece.

What I am saying is those losers don't deserve it back. It should have been destroyed years ago.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.