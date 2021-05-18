 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Fact Check: No, the video of the woman filling up plastic bags with gasoline was not recorded in 2021, but in 2019, which of course makes it all better   (king5.com)
posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 9:44 PM



WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I guess that makes it Obama's fault then.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What about the picture of the woman filling a slotted laundry basket?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guy puts gas in Tupperware during gas shortage
Youtube JNRldhNOOGc
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It was only these guys:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
December, 2019 article about this

What a fuel! Woman pumps gas into a plastic BAG and then puts it into the trunk of her car
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had to.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's true it's old but it doesn't mean that all the rest of the pictures of stupid people filling absurd things insane amounts of gasoline aren't real.

There's another classic from a few years back where bag is leaking and the person gets another bag out to double bag the gas.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OK, I'm quite aware that most of these memes popping up over the last week or so are an attempted "Thanks, O'Biden".

What's baking my noodle is that I spent some time managing a petrol station. And before fuel dispensing starts, the person in the kiosk has to hit a button that says "start dispensing". And at any time during dispensing, that person can also stop any pump from dispensing. And there's also a big red button that stops all the pumps from dispensing.

If the person requesting fuel doesn't have a vehicle in which to dispense fuel, or a 20 l metal jerry can or 5 l plastic can, you don't authorise the dispensing. If they try to put fuel into a container other than those, you stop the pump. If they're being absolute morans, you hit the big red button and shut down everything.

And the fuel dispensers weren't some commie Brit technology, they were made by Wayne, which even while sounding like the name of a person you'd regret spending a night with in Essex is an all American company.

So, I guess, in essence, I'm asking: "WTF America?"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: What about the picture of the woman filling a slotted laundry basket?


Hopefully she lives a healthy distance from me.

Yikes.  Hopefully it was photoshopped.  I will be honest...even at my dumbest pyro moments as a kid...I would have never done such a thing...even with the gas cans we had at home for the lawnmower.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: If the person requesting fuel doesn't have a vehicle in which to dispense fuel, or a 20 l metal jerry can or 5 l plastic can, you don't authorise the dispensing. If they try to put fuel into a container other than those, you stop the pump. If they're being absolute morans, you hit the big red button and shut down everything.


I expect there were signs saying that you can only put fuel in approved containers as well.

Since the beginning of pay at the pump, I'm guessing lots of places have the pumps set to dispense unless the operator hits the stop button.  Show up at 3am and there will be no one around to hit that button.

/I work for a company that makes the keyboards with the stop buttons
//the stop pump 5 button asks the computer to shut it off
///the stop everything button is a different circuit that trips the power to all the pumps two different ways
 
