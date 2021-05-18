 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Family racking up $10,000 in fines over neighborhood roosters claim they're a farm, say they're never going to give them up, never gonna let them down, never gonna run around and desert them   (king5.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A rooster-snuffing story near Seattle and no Layne Staley refence in sight?

Flag on the play!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A fair amount in Washington state right to farm rules has to do with a which came first clause.

At least on my own farm my zoning is G5, I've had a farm business name for over a decade, livestock since I purchased the property, the right to farm act protects me from being hassled over existing practices if they throw in an apartment building next door. If I change from livestock to an orchard and have to use air cannons to keep birds out of the orchard after that apartment building goes in, current law in practice does not protect me.

So for these people unless they've had an operational ag business involving poultry for longer than Tumwater has had that statute, they're likely screwed.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are the roosters claiming to be a farm?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Johnson said his wife has a license for a nursery on the property and they consider it a commercial farm.

I consider myself the very model of a modern major general. I'm farking not, however, and claiming that my consideration has legal weight only confirms my delusion.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: A fair amount in Washington state right to farm rules has to do with a which came first clause.

At least on my own farm my zoning is G5, I've had a farm business name for over a decade, livestock since I purchased the property, the right to farm act protects me from being hassled over existing practices if they throw in an apartment building next door. If I change from livestock to an orchard and have to use air cannons to keep birds out of the orchard after that apartment building goes in, current law in practice does not protect me.

So for these people unless they've had an operational ag business involving poultry for longer than Tumwater has had that statute, they're likely screwed.


Giant this
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: Johnson said his wife has a license for a nursery on the property and they consider it a commercial farm.

Plus, the flag in that court has a gold fringe, so it's not an admiralty court, and he won't recognize their authority... or some bullshiat.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
2 acres is not a farm.  Sheesh.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Why are the roosters claiming to be a farm?


The roosters are woke to the fact that the president was sworn in before a gold-fringed flag and therefore has no jurisdiction over the private farmland of Roosteria.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: Johnson said his wife has a license for a nursery on the property and they consider it a commercial farm.

Plus, the flag in that court has a gold fringe, so it's not an admiralty court, and he won't recognize their authority... or some bullshiat.


One dang minute...
 
Rucker10
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: A fair amount in Washington state right to farm rules has to do with a which came first clause.

At least on my own farm my zoning is G5, I've had a farm business name for over a decade, livestock since I purchased the property, the right to farm act protects me from being hassled over existing practices if they throw in an apartment building next door. If I change from livestock to an orchard and have to use air cannons to keep birds out of the orchard after that apartment building goes in, current law in practice does not protect me.

So for these people unless they've had an operational ag business involving poultry for longer than Tumwater has had that statute, they're likely screwed.


I live in North Kitsap pretty close to the bridge and I gotta say... I love all the small farms that have popped up in the last 5 years. I haven't had to buy produce from a grocery store in a long time and it's great. If the price I gotta pay for that is a neighbor with a rooster I'll write that check with a smile on my face.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone Out West complains about zoning -- right up to the moment their next-door neighbor decides to be a pig farmer.
 
