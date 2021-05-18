 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Tsunami tower in Tokeland could become model for nation, allowing residents to get high in emergencies   (king5.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Earthquake, Tsunami, Subduction, coastal communities, Tribal members, location of the tower, Shoalwater Bay's efforts, Washington's coast  
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This appears to be a great idea and very good use of public funds. Oregon needs to step it up in this regard. There are dozens and dozens of small towns on the coast that appear to be banking on "Thoughts and Prayers" in case of a tsunami, and we all sort of know the efficacy of that method.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One small modification I'd suggest is to line the platform with foam to provide additional buoyancy to it when the legs inevitably give out.
 
morg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sure, they always say these towers are for public safety but that's just to get their foot in the door. Pretty soon it's all recreational use. They'll probably have jazz festivals there in the summer.
 
Callous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well done subs.

We Ate the Necco Wafers: One small modification I'd suggest is to line the platform with foam to provide additional buoyancy to it when the legs inevitably give out.


If the pylons are driven deep enough or into bedrock they won't move.
 
Callous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

morg: Sure, they always say these towers are for public safety but that's just to get their foot in the door. Pretty soon it's all recreational use. They'll probably have jazz festivals there in the summer.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Callous: We Ate the Necco Wafers: One small modification I'd suggest is to line the platform with foam to provide additional buoyancy to it when the legs inevitably give out.

If the pylons are driven deep enough or into bedrock they won't move.


I hope they don't break, but it's not out of the question that these things could end up structurally compromised from the shaking, then broken by the water.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Callous: We Ate the Necco Wafers: One small modification I'd suggest is to line the platform with foam to provide additional buoyancy to it when the legs inevitably give out.

If the pylons are driven deep enough or into bedrock they won't move.

I hope they don't break, but it's not out of the question that these things could end up structurally compromised from the shaking, then broken by the water.


It's better to have a structure that might fail as opposed to no structure. you can't always justify the cost of a 100% perfect design.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Xai: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Callous: We Ate the Necco Wafers: One small modification I'd suggest is to line the platform with foam to provide additional buoyancy to it when the legs inevitably give out.

If the pylons are driven deep enough or into bedrock they won't move.

I hope they don't break, but it's not out of the question that these things could end up structurally compromised from the shaking, then broken by the water.

It's better to have a structure that might fail as opposed to no structure. you can't always justify the cost of a 100% perfect design.


I'm not saying they need to build a cruise ship. Just add some buoyancy to the platform so it doesn't sink if the uprights fail.
 
