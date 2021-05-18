 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   "Tesla, engage autopilot mode." "Cop-seeking mode engaged." "Wait, that's not what I--" *CRASH*   (kiro7.com) divider line
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Government is going to end up banning this shiat and forcing manufacture to disable it. It's being used, and abused and doing more harm than good.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Tesla, activate Fark mode!"

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How are people stupid enough to not recognize the limitations of Tesla's autopilot yet also make enough money to afford a Tesla?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally, a killer app for consumer AI.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Why does it even have that feature!?"
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: How are people stupid enough to not recognize the limitations of Tesla's autopilot yet also make enough money to afford a Tesla?


Ah, you still believe that wealth and/or moneymaking ability correspond to general intelligence / common sense. I have some bad news for you, friend.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

styckx: The Government is going to end up banning this shiat and forcing manufacture to disable it. It's being used, and abused and doing more harm than good.


Is that actually true? There will be accidents with autopilot. There are also accidents with human drivers, but they don't get the headlines. Has a meaningful safety comparison been done?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did it say "Exterminate" just before the crash? Possibly, "delete"?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Skynet knows who the biggest threat in America is
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That spot is a blind corner. He was parked halfway on the road. Several people who live in the area said they had to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting him or swerving into oncoming traffic.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

labman: How are people stupid enough to not recognize the limitations of Tesla's autopilot yet also make enough money to afford a Tesla?


Answered your own question.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They need to change the name. It's not "auto pilot", it's driver assist. Apparently people are too stupid to know the difference. It's like water proof vs water resistant.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: styckx: The Government is going to end up banning this shiat and forcing manufacture to disable it. It's being used, and abused and doing more harm than good.

Is that actually true? There will be accidents with autopilot. There are also accidents with human drivers, but they don't get the headlines. Has a meaningful safety comparison been done?


Oh, it's probably safer. That's not going to stop them from banning it because it's not perfect and a better idiot has found a way to abuse it. It's new, therefore it's scary.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: "Why does it even have that feature!?"


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When used properly and you are paying attention, my understanding is that it's safer than meat driven cars on an accidents per million mile ratio.

But when you have asshats watching movies or sitting in the back seat, it's going to have problems.
 
Loren
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: That spot is a blind corner. He was parked halfway on the road. Several people who live in the area said they had to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting him or swerving into oncoming traffic.


So the autopilot failed to cope with someone where they shouldn't be.  That's one of the failings of driving systems--they aren't good at dealing with improper behavior by others.
 
brilett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Time for Muskmelon to distract by tweeting about a variety of klepto currency. Bonus- an opportunity to short it. A little high level three card monte.

Never waste a crisis.
 
JesseL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People want self driving cars to be perfect.

Smart people point out that they really only need to be better than human drivers - which isn't a very high bar.

The truth is, even if they're only as good as average drivers they'll probably save lives because they'll bring up the average by mostly replacing drivers that are really terrible.
 
brilett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Loren: Noah_Tall: That spot is a blind corner. He was parked halfway on the road. Several people who live in the area said they had to slam on their brakes to avoid hitting him or swerving into oncoming traffic.

So the autopilot failed to cope with someone where they shouldn't be.  That's one of the failings of driving systems--they aren't good at dealing with improper behavior by others.


Translation- they're not good at driving.
 
Ant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: They need to change the name. It's not "auto pilot", it's driver assist. Apparently people are too stupid to know the difference. It's like water proof vs water resistant.


It doesn't help that Tesla has made Tweets to the effect that keeping a driver in the drivers seat is basically a formality, or that Elon Musk has shown himself on TV violating his company's own safety guidelines.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ant
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

labman: How are people stupid enough to not recognize the limitations of Tesla's autopilot yet also make enough money to afford a Tesla?


Donald Trump
 
JesseL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: They need to change the name. It's not "auto pilot", it's driver assist. Apparently people are too stupid to know the difference. It's like water proof vs water resistant.


The problem with calling it autopilot is that people don't understand what an autopilot even is.

When autopilots for airplanes were invented they were only capable of keeping the plane on a straight and level course. Even more advanced modern autopilots coupled with navigation require pilot attention and intervention.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

labman: How are people stupid enough to not recognize the limitations of Tesla's autopilot yet also make enough money to afford a Tesla?


Money from their parents?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JesseL: People want self driving cars to be perfect.

Smart people point out that they really only need to be better than human drivers - which isn't a very high bar.

The truth is, even if they're only as good as average drivers they'll probably save lives because they'll bring up the average by mostly replacing drivers that are really terrible.


Not coming anytime soon.   Ask anyone who doesn't live in the narrow range in which they work.  Vehicles need to go off streets for many activities.  They need to deal with sudden road closures, floods, etc.

Also, the end of individual ownership was ended by the need for Social Distancing.  It was sure nice to know that sick strangers hadn't been coughing up death in my Jeep.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

labman: How are people stupid enough to not recognize the limitations of Tesla's autopilot yet also make enough money to afford a Tesla?


Being smart can help you make money.   Being stupid but shady and/or underhanded can be just as effective, if not more so.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ant: labman: How are people stupid enough to not recognize the limitations of Tesla's autopilot yet also make enough money to afford a Tesla?

Donald Trump


Who?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ant: abhorrent1: They need to change the name. It's not "auto pilot", it's driver assist. Apparently people are too stupid to know the difference. It's like water proof vs water resistant.

It doesn't help that Tesla has made Tweets to the effect that keeping a driver in the drivers seat is basically a formality, or that Elon Musk has shown himself on TV violating his company's own safety guidelines.

[Fark user image 800x600]


I don't see a safety guideline, I see a liability disclaimer.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

labman: How are people stupid enough to not recognize the limitations of Tesla's autopilot yet also make enough money to afford a Tesla?


Anyone rich enough to afford a Tesla* is unlikely to have ever faced the consequences of their own actions.  Even if they recognize the limitations of Tesla's autopilot, why would they care about them?

/* more true about Telsa model S and similar cars
// but that I think that autopilot option is spendy enough
/// or am I thinking of the "full autopilot" which will be ready "real soon now"
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

styckx: The Government is going to end up banning this shiat and forcing manufacture to disable it. It's being used, and abused and doing more harm than good.


Nope. I'd agree if it was just something to help the common man like curing cancer, but self-driving vehicles will help society in better ways, like a huge boost to corporate profits. Think of the millions of drivers that can be fired reorganized. Sure, a few thousand people will die but what is that compared to freeing 200,000 amazon drivers from the drudgery of having to work?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

labman: How are people stupid enough to not recognize the limitations of Tesla's autopilot yet also make enough money to afford a Tesla?


Have long maintained a big chunk of jobs exist simply to give the silly something to do.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: labman: How are people stupid enough to not recognize the limitations of Tesla's autopilot yet also make enough money to afford a Tesla?

Ah, you still believe that wealth and/or moneymaking ability correspond to general intelligence / common sense. I have some bad news for you, friend.


Exactly
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ant: labman: How are people stupid enough to not recognize the limitations of Tesla's autopilot yet also make enough money to afford a Tesla?

Donald Trump


This ^
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Technology such as this has been incredibly successful.. at breeding a better idiot.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: styckx: The Government is going to end up banning this shiat and forcing manufacture to disable it. It's being used, and abused and doing more harm than good.

Is that actually true? There will be accidents with autopilot. There are also accidents with human drivers, but they don't get the headlines. Has a meaningful safety comparison been done?


Who actually cares! ??? Why anybody wants computers deciding anything on the open road is beyond me.
I'm sorry I'd rather not be a real life trolley experiment!
 
