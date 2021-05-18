 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Two dead after Party Bus becomes Bang Bus   (kron4.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Sheriff, second person, scene of the party bus, Alameda County, California, Alameda County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol, Coroner, Berkeley, California  
•       •       •

304 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2021 at 7:27 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rfenster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is the couch ok?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's not typically how things end on Bang Bus....
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

He died like he lived
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby:


Fark user imageView Full Size



/see you there
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In hindsight, quarantine was pretty awesome.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just look at that lack of seat belts.  It was a disaster waiting to happen, and the accident was bad as well.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like somebody has a problem with party buses in Oakland, and is using a 2nd Amendment solution to their problem.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.