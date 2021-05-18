 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1871, Chief Satanta attacked wagon trains and killed teamsters, in what was only the first iteration of his act which would culminate in 1999 with the release of Supernatural and the hit single Smooth   (history.com) divider line
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gimme your heart make it real, or else forget about it.
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...I'll get the lights.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he'd practiced Santeria or had a crystal ball, he'd have seen how this would all work out
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: If only he'd practiced Santeria or had a crystal ball, he'd have seen how this would all work out


Waitaminute, wrong S-band. Oops.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He preferred to die rather than live in Texas.
 
redsquid
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No, the Oregon Trail reboot said that this never happened.
Although, having worked with Teamsters in the past, good on him. Lazy, goldbricking scumbags.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

redsquid: No, the Oregon Trail reboot said that this never happened.
Although, having worked with Teamsters in the past, good on him. Lazy, goldbricking scumbags.


While the Native Americans were mistreated, and our actions can only be classified as ethnic cleansing and genocide, there were some a-holes on the Native American side.  Satanan was one of them.  Guy would rather rob and murder than do honest work because he was too big an incel.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image 480x360]


Welp. My work is done here.  Been done by LOTP up there.

Byesville!
 
angryjd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That sounds like a move worthy of the A team
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Frankie Santana
 
