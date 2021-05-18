 Skip to content
 
"Bill pushes police on interstates". That's uncalled for, Bill
29
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And that's the only place you'll find most of them after that, out there working on funding the city coffers.
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe that's what got Mr. Stickers in trouble with the law in the first place.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For $afety, I'm $ure.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly these rinky dink cops won't abuse their ability to enforce speed laws on the interstate to prop up their paychecks.
 
LabGrrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Annnnd....we're done here.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the population threshold proposed is 5,000, which means Cletus the cop/dogcatcher/mayor in a local burg with one interstate junction isn't going to be patrolling it in his F150 with the cop shocks and lightbar kit.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A police chief of a large Mahoning County township said his cruisers won't be on the interstate looking for traffic offenders if the law passes."

We know you shiatbags, you're going to use your new ability to charge peoples money and possessions with a made up crime, and make them spend more money defending their innocent money against your bullshiat claims so that they can possibly get some of it back from you bastards.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie before.

Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Any speed fines collected will be paid to the county treasury for highway maintenance and repair within that particular county"

Hahahahahahahah, sure it will.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill has a bit of a drinking problem.

Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can fark right off with this.  Cops should not be revenue collectors, but that's what our politicians have turned them into.  All in the name of $afety, of course.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: At least the population threshold proposed is 5,000, which means Cletus the cop/dogcatcher/mayor in a local burg with one interstate junction isn't going to be patrolling it in his F150 with the cop shocks and lightbar kit.


5,000 is still pretty tiny. Victorville, California has a population of 120,000 despite being typically quoted as "nowhere" especially during the high speed rail discussion.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: Bill has a bit of a drinking problem.

I'll say he does.  Southern Comfort???
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Austintown police Chief Bob Gavalier said if the law is passed, he "would have no interest" in sending his officers on the interstate to look for traffic offenses. Gavalier said his force may join in cases of drug interdiction.

And that's what this is really about.  I don't doubt for a second they'll also be out there shaking down people for traffic violations, but this is really about getting in on that sweet, sweet civil asset forfeiture.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Any speed fines collected will be paid to the county treasury for highway maintenance and repair within that particular county"

Hahahahahahahah, sure it will.


Yeah that's straight up bullshiat.  Over 90% of funding for interstate maintenance and repair is provided by the federal government.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Set up a 25 mile "Zero Tolerance Safety Zone" (speeding fines doubled) and put all your units out there to collect the sweet fine money.

This never goes well. It the state cops don't have enough officers to patrol, hire more state cops, keep the county and city donut abusers off the highways.
 
12349876
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: emersonbiggins: At least the population threshold proposed is 5,000, which means Cletus the cop/dogcatcher/mayor in a local burg with one interstate junction isn't going to be patrolling it in his F150 with the cop shocks and lightbar kit.

5,000 is still pretty tiny. Victorville, California has a population of 120,000 despite being typically quoted as "nowhere" especially during the high speed rail discussion.


Seems to far east to be on an LA-SF line.  Would be appropriate for an LA-Vegas line but I'm not sure how heavily that's being discussed now.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But what about Beak, anyone know where he is?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Any speed fines collected will be paid to the county treasury for highway maintenance and repair within that particular county"

Hahahahahahahah, sure it will.


Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Bslim: "Any speed fines collected will be paid to the county treasury for highway maintenance and repair within that particular county"

Hahahahahahahah, sure it will.

Yeah that's straight up bullshiat.  Over 90% of funding for interstate maintenance and repair is provided by the federal government.


It will go straight to whatever their general fund ..is called where the local political machinery will make sure the cops get their cut. It won't be used for anything of actual value to the community.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Only if 100% of the fine and fees goes to the state for redistribution. Otherwise it's a scam.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
dkulprit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: And that's the only place you'll find most of them after that, out there working on funding the city coffers.


Yup.  This has nothing to do with safety or "helping" people.

It's all about increasing revenues.

The best part is that it will increase revenues without having to piss off local population by targeting their own citizens.  It's a going to be people who'd rather have to take a day off of work to show up to court so they'll just pay the fine and move on with their lives.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not far from home and made national news. What happens when towns are left to patrol highways.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-​t​owns-notorious-speed-traps-under-inves​tigation/
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Not far from home and made national news. What happens when towns are left to patrol highways.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-t​owns-notorious-speed-traps-under-inves​tigation/


Town of 1,000 people, 7 cops wrote 12,000 speeding tickets in one year.

Department was ultimately disbanded over it.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Someone Else's Alt: Not far from home and made national news. What happens when towns are left to patrol highways.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-t​owns-notorious-speed-traps-under-inves​tigation/

Town of 1,000 people, 7 cops wrote 12,000 speeding tickets in one year.

Department was ultimately disbanded over it.


Too bad. In Florida I guarantee they were all legit.
 
Goimir
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Any speed fines collected will be paid to the county treasury for highway maintenance and repair within that particular county"

Hahahahahahahah, sure it will.


Speeding fines, sure.  They're looking for DUI drivers and people with small amounts of drugs.
 
