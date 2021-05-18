 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   India would like you to know that, well, they're kinda real busy right now what with the covid decimating their country and all, and won't be exporting any vaccines until around October or so   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
32
•       •       •

Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say I blame them. They have 1.3 billion people to vaccinate and are being so badly ravaged by the pandemic that their official numbers put them second only to the United States. As their true numbers are likely much higher than the official figures due to widespread poverty and infrastructure issues along with a much larger population, they may well have more total cases than the US.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say I blame them. They are devolving into a humanitarian crisis quickly, so if efforts need to be shifted to address the issues, then let's address those fires.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I can't say I blame them. They are devolving into a humanitarian crisis quickly, so if efforts need to be shifted to address the issues, then let's address those fires.


There are no fires.  Not enough wood left.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say I blame them. But I'm much more interested in their stance on exporting their citizens.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say I blame them. Take care of self first, then others.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: I can't say I blame them. They have 1.3 billion people to vaccinate and are being so badly ravaged by the pandemic that their official numbers put them second only to the United States. As their true numbers are likely much higher than the official figures due to widespread poverty and infrastructure issues along with a much larger population, they may well have more total cases than the US.


Well for starters their Covid reporting has deaths at just over 1% of positive cases, every Western open country has been running between 2% and 3% fatalities up until vaccination, if countries with ready access to advanced medical facilities are that high India has to be at least on par, if not higher unless there's a major demographic difference in who has been testing positive (ie lots of folks <40 being tested running up their positive to death numbers).
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say I blame them. Their first priority has to be stopping their own house from burning down.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say I blame them. Blame them is  something not which I can say.  Saying I blame them is not something I can.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can say I blame them, theres way too many people in india so why not let this virus do its thing?

/I kid, its like a horror movie
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can say I blame them.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is yourfault, India. The world would be better off if you didn't drop the ball !!!

There. I blamed them.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F* you, vaccinate me.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Gordon Bennett: I can't say I blame them. They have 1.3 billion people to vaccinate and are being so badly ravaged by the pandemic that their official numbers put them second only to the United States. As their true numbers are likely much higher than the official figures due to widespread poverty and infrastructure issues along with a much larger population, they may well have more total cases than the US.

Well for starters their Covid reporting has deaths at just over 1% of positive cases, every Western open country has been running between 2% and 3% fatalities up until vaccination, if countries with ready access to advanced medical facilities are that high India has to be at least on par, if not higher unless there's a major demographic difference in who has been testing positive (ie lots of folks <40 being tested running up their positive to death numbers).


It's also worth remembering that Covid's effects are not only death for 1-3% of those infected.  Deaths from infection are those that lead directly to death.  Folks that have fallen seriously ill, clear the infection, and later die of complications are not typically counted.  Also, Long Covid can effect around 1/3 of adults, with uncertain duration and outcomes.  The 1-3% figuring is a very narrow slice of the pandemic's damage.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Gordon Bennett: I can't say I blame them. They have 1.3 billion people to vaccinate and are being so badly ravaged by the pandemic that their official numbers put them second only to the United States. As their true numbers are likely much higher than the official figures due to widespread poverty and infrastructure issues along with a much larger population, they may well have more total cases than the US.

Well for starters their Covid reporting has deaths at just over 1% of positive cases, every Western open country has been running between 2% and 3% fatalities up until vaccination, if countries with ready access to advanced medical facilities are that high India has to be at least on par, if not higher unless there's a major demographic difference in who has been testing positive (ie lots of folks <40 being tested running up their positive to death numbers).


It's pretty well-accepted India is underreporting their cases by an order of magnitude.  They can't test anywhere near enough to get an accurate count of infected people.  Remember when Trump whined about how the US has so many cases because we're doing so much testing?  It's the opposite of that in India.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta wonder how Pakistan is feeling about all this. Decades of hostility, and in the end it may be a virus that takes out India.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Gotta wonder how Pakistan is feeling about all this. Decades of hostility, and in the end it may be a virus that takes out India.


Hmmm, its giving them new idea on how to kill indians?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blame them I will not.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I can't say I blame them. Blame them is  something not which I can say.  Saying I blame them is not something I can.


What would you say you most can't the least?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Gotta wonder how Pakistan is feeling about all this. Decades of hostility, and in the end it may be a virus that takes out India.


I'm not saying it isn't bad, but it isn't going to wipe them out either.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: robodog: Gordon Bennett: I can't say I blame them. They have 1.3 billion people to vaccinate and are being so badly ravaged by the pandemic that their official numbers put them second only to the United States. As their true numbers are likely much higher than the official figures due to widespread poverty and infrastructure issues along with a much larger population, they may well have more total cases than the US.

Well for starters their Covid reporting has deaths at just over 1% of positive cases, every Western open country has been running between 2% and 3% fatalities up until vaccination, if countries with ready access to advanced medical facilities are that high India has to be at least on par, if not higher unless there's a major demographic difference in who has been testing positive (ie lots of folks <40 being tested running up their positive to death numbers).

It's also worth remembering that Covid's effects are not only death for 1-3% of those infected.  Deaths from infection are those that lead directly to death.  Folks that have fallen seriously ill, clear the infection, and later die of complications are not typically counted.  Also, Long Covid can effect around 1/3 of adults, with uncertain duration and outcomes.  The 1-3% figuring is a very narrow slice of the pandemic's damage.


Well aware and it's the thing that made me keep my younger boy in remote learning, too big a chance of lifelong complications. I was just pointing out that their stats are wonky to say the least. It's the same as when Florida and Texas were cooking their book, they were such large outliers when comparing numbers that they really stood out.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: robodog: Gordon Bennett: I can't say I blame them. They have 1.3 billion people to vaccinate and are being so badly ravaged by the pandemic that their official numbers put them second only to the United States. As their true numbers are likely much higher than the official figures due to widespread poverty and infrastructure issues along with a much larger population, they may well have more total cases than the US.

Well for starters their Covid reporting has deaths at just over 1% of positive cases, every Western open country has been running between 2% and 3% fatalities up until vaccination, if countries with ready access to advanced medical facilities are that high India has to be at least on par, if not higher unless there's a major demographic difference in who has been testing positive (ie lots of folks <40 being tested running up their positive to death numbers).

It's also worth remembering that Covid's effects are not only death for 1-3% of those infected.  Deaths from infection are those that lead directly to death.  Folks that have fallen seriously ill, clear the infection, and later die of complications are not typically counted.  Also, Long Covid can effect around 1/3 of adults, with uncertain duration and outcomes.  The 1-3% figuring is a very narrow slice of the pandemic's damage.


Also, the numbers were only that low because people had access (more or less) to medical care. If India continues with the infection rates it's having and the oxygen shortages they're facing, that number is likely to go way up.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can blame them.

What do you know, it turns out that I can say it.

even though i don't mean it
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Also, the numbers were only that low because people had access (more or less) to medical care. If India continues with the infection rates it's having and the oxygen shortages they're facing, that number is likely to go way up.


That's really important, too.  We're throwing everything at it and still getting 1-3% fatalities.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: WilderKWight: Gotta wonder how Pakistan is feeling about all this. Decades of hostility, and in the end it may be a virus that takes out India.

I'm not saying it isn't bad, but it isn't going to wipe them out either.
[Fark user image 340x548]


Fun fact, that death number is very undercounted. Real number of deaths is over 1.5-2 million for sure.

But yeah, even if India were to lose 10 million from COVID, its still a drop in the bucket.

If 10 million people died in india every single day, it would take 140 days for all indians to die.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't forget that India also supplies a major percentage of (non covid related) pharmaceuticals.
I'd be most upset if my supply of Atorvastatin should dry up.
Heartbroken, in fact
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: F* you, vaccinate me.


Username checks out.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whoa, India (blame-a-blame)
Whoa, India (blame-a-blame)
India had a disease (blame-a-blame)
The damn thing gone wild (blame-a-blame)
India said "I'm worryin' outta mind" (blame-a-blame)
The damn thing gone blind (blame-a-blame)
I said oh, India (blame-a-blame)
Whoa, India (blame-a-blame)
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Blame say can't Them I
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In other news, apparently some people were expecting India to export vaccines when their population was being destroyed by the disease.
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Gotta wonder how Pakistan is feeling about all this. Decades of hostility, and in the end it may be a virus that takes out India.


Pakistan is bound to get some measure of whatever happens in India. I'm sure they're not happy.
 
moike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I do have to say I've been enjoying the lack of scam calls blowing up my phone several times a day since COVID lit that region on fire.
 
