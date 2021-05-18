 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Woman, probably tapping her finger on her head, refuses to tell the cops where she lives after admitting she cashed forged checks   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
unrelated, I had to follow the side link to find out what the tactical bobcat was doing up the road from my house.
Being south central PA, they repurposed a skid steer loader for their po po bash em in unit.
I think it has bullet proof glass, but you never know, They may just use regular glass, and then charge the perp with breaking it
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
usually when a suspect tells the cops, "try to find me" the cops do.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: unrelated, I had to follow the side link to find out what the tactical bobcat was doing up the road from my house.
Being south central PA, they repurposed a skid steer loader for their po po bash em in unit.
I think it has bullet proof glass, but you never know, They may just use regular glass, and then charge the perp with breaking it


That sounds terribly redneck. Bonus points if they hold the glass in with duct tape.
Extra bonus points for an LS swap.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, if she's using the time to disappear to Mexico or something she might have a couple of decades on the lamb. I doubt she has any kind of a plan.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Florida?

\   Cleaver?
\\  Ferris?
\\\ threes!
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She's still alive?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
tappinghead.gif

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: if she's using the time to disappear to Mexico or something she might have a couple of decades on the lamb.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Please tell me that autocorrect is to blame for that one.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I mean, if she's using the time to disappear to Mexico or something she might have a couple of decades on the lamb.


You appear to be confused. Her name is Tammy, not Mary.
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She's probably posting on the Facebook right now, "ha ha the cops will never find me over at my friend Jane's house".
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

